‘American Idol’ season 21 debut auditions episode recap

And the producers actually spend far more time per contestant than they did in the early years, sometimes allowing an audition to go two or more minutes. As a result, this first episode featured just 11 genuine singers over two hours when they used to fit 20 or more in the early years on Fox.

The show also honored season 19 Atlanta runner-up Willie Spence, who died in a car accident last October.

Haven Madison, 16, Clarksville, Tennessee (”Fifteen,” original song): Her dad is a singer in a Christian band so she has been on a tour bus a lot as a child. He plays the acoustic guitar while she sings. It’s a solid song and she is an expressive singer with a professional sheen. “Can we cut that song now?” Lionel said. “Your songwriting ability is incredible.” Katy was impressed by her vocal decisions. “They were so on another level.” Luke: “We’re starting this day off good.” She is on to Hollywood and shows plenty of promise to make it to the live shows.

Lucy Love, 28, Holly Grove, Arkansas (”I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Marvin Gaye): She a single mother of two who suffered a lot as a child and loves affirmations. “It took a long time for me to believe in myself,” she said. She is very intense as a personality and has a strong voice but looks much older than 28. Lionel: “If I stripped all that personality away, you realize there’s an artist in there? No gimmicks. Just give me a song.” So she does “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway. It’s even better and her life struggles are very much incorporated in her incredibly mature, emotional interpretation. Lionel: “I knew you were in there. Guess what? You showed up!” Katy says she has both joy and pain in her and is like “Mary J. Blige on fire!” Luke was initially skeptical but that second song won him over. She is an easy yes to Hollywood.

The folks in casting found a Lionel (named after Lionel Richie), a Katey Perry and a Luke Bryan. None were actually terribly good singers. And of course, a female Ryan Seacrest (though we never see her audition.)

Colin Stough, 18, Amory, Mississippi (”Simple Man,” Lynyrd Skynyrd): An “Idol” requisite: a small-town boy with a heavy Southern accent and family issues. He loves horses, talks about an alcoholic father and touts an otherwise close family. “This competition could change my life,” he said. He has solid country grit and leans into the song’s edginess. He could do well on the show like Noah last year. The judges are sold. Katy: “You have the magic in you.” Luke likes his authenticity and rawness and hugs Colin’s mom for signing him up for the show.

Lyric Medeiros, Honolulu, Hawaii (”Love You Like You Mean It,” Kelsey Ballerini): Her dad is Glenn Medeiros, who had a top 20 hit in 1987 with “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You” and a No. 1 hit three years later with “She Ain’t Worth It.” Seacrest barely remembers the song but outside the audition doors sings along once prompted by her and the film crew. Her audition is just OK. Her voice isn’t the strongest and she sounds a little shaky. Katy is a little upset: “You flew 10 hours to be cute and safe? We know you have more!” Her second song is “Before He Cheats.” The judges still don’t feel like she’s pushing hard enough so Luke tells her to make an ugly face and Katy mock wrestles her to get more edgy. Lionel gives her a yes. Luke said she isn’t ready. So it’s Katy who decides her fate. She was no all the way but part of her wants to give her a shot. So Lyric makes it ― barely. I don’t know if she’ll get very far though.

Zachariah Smith, burger flipper, Amory, Mississippi (”Hurts So Good,” John Mellencamp): Another singer from Amory, Mississippi? (Population: 6,500). That’s a coincidence! He is a little overbaked in his vocals and his dance moves are oddly theatrical. The judges are super excited by his energy. Luke told him not to flip burgers anymore. Lionel: “You have a rasp. You have a growl. And you’re having fun!” Three easy yesses.

Iam Tonga, 18, Hawaii (”Monsters” James Blunt): He talked about his dad just dying and got super emotional before starting up. Guitar in hand, he dedicates the Blunt song to him and it is lovely, even as he breaks at the end. He gets Lionel and Blake to cry. Lionel: “I was not worried that you’d make it through the song. I was worried we’d make it through the song.” Katy: “I feel like you could have written this song.” Blake: “I cannot handle your heart breaking. My nephew lost his dad and he came to live with me. Seeing you missing your dad just sucks. And you have a great voice.” He is going to Hollywood.

Michael Wiliams, 21, Mason, Ohio (”Talking to the Moon,” Bruno Mars): He is handsome and charming, possessing a pop-friendly voice that matches the Bruno Mars song perfectly. Katy is quite taken by him, comparing him to Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles. He is in. And Katy gives him a Golden Ticket that gives him a free pass into the second round in Hollywood. “He is top 10,” Katy said. He also made the playoffs in season 18 of “The Voice.”

Megan Danielle, 20, waitress, Douglasville, Georgia (”You Say,” Lauren Daigle): Our first Georgia representative is in the house. She was previously on “The Voice” season 18 on Kelly Clarkson’s team in the spring of 2020, finishing in the top 9. Her grandfather she loves so much died in 2021. He inspired her to switch to Christian music before he passed. Megan has a soulful, plaintive voice. “Idol” engineered a surprise: Christian pop artist Daigle was in town and showed up while Megan was singing Daigle’s hit song and partway through Megan’s audition begins dueting with her. Megan is, of course, thrilled. Katy likes the grit in her voice. Megan is an easy Hollywood pick. (Daigle herself tried out for “Idol” in season 9 and made it to the top 24 and tried again season 11 but didn’t make it to Hollywood.)

Tyson Venegas, 17, Vancouver (”New York State of Mind,” Billy Joel): He had a speech delay and music broke him out of his shell. He is also a big Lionel fan. He uses a piano and has a pretty voice. “I inspired him back then,” Lionel said. “Now you inspired me. That was spot-on professional.” Katy: “You sang notes and runs that I haven’t felt in my body in a long time. I felt so connected. I felt alive.” He deservedly gets the “Platinum,” ticket which gets him immediately past the first round of “Idol” Hollywood week.

Jack Nicora, Pittsburgh (”In the Still of the Night,” The Five Satins): He is a doo-wop fan with a pet bird named Mango who spends time entertaining all three judges. They dance and sing along to Jack’s doo-wop style. He is sweet and his voice is okay but it’s a wee thin. Katy: “You have to work on your breathing. You’re chopping it up.” Blake said the vocals need to “get buttoned up.” Lionel said he’s too niche. He gets the only rejection we see during the episode among the 11 featured singers.

Kya Monee, Austin, Texas (”I’m Here” from “The Color Purple”): She was Willie Spence’s duet partner season 19 in Hollywood. They became fast friends. Three days before he died on Oct. 11, he told her to audition again. “I want to make Willie proud,” Kya said. “He was supposed to be here today.” She has a solid gospel voice and overcomes some serious emotional pain and tears to get through the song. This was a lovely way for the show to honor Spence’s legacy on the show. Lionel said she did props for Willie. Blake said that was a great tribute. “You’re singing like Willie is still here,” he said. Katy said she is authentic like Willie was.

“Idol” ends the show with a touching tribute to Spence.