Minimize risks from wildfire smoke with these tips

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

From New York to Atlanta, millions of Americans on the east coast are facing air quality alerts due to the smoke caused by raging Canadian wildfires. The smoke can lead to trouble breathing, dizziness, nausea and more. Here’s what the experts are saying can be done to minimize wildfire smoke inhalation.

Those vulnerable should stay inside

According to New Jersey’s Dr. Aida Capo, a pulmonologist with Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, individuals who are considered vulnerable to the smoke should stay indoors.

“This type of air quality ... causes problems for people who have asthma or allergies almost immediately if they’re outside for any given length of time,” she told CNN. “This air is particularly dangerous to the very young, the elderly and pregnant ladies. So it is recommended that they do not spend any time outside. Definitely no playing outside and no exercising outside.”

Don’t let the outside in

The U.S. Fire Administration reported that the fine particles from burning trees, plants and other materials found in wildfire smoke can cause significant respiratory system irritation. While staying indoors is a great way to minimize irritation from the smoke, it is important to make sure that your home’s HVAC system is not pulling polluted air into the home.

“Use air conditioners, heat pumps, fans and window shades to keep air space comfortably cool on hot days,” the administration reported. “Try not to use equipment that circulates in air from the outside.”

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are a number of things that can lower the air quality inside a home. Luckily, they’re easily avoided.

“Burning candles, fireplaces, and gas stoves can increase indoor pollution,” the CDC reported. “Vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home, contributing to indoor pollution. Smoking also puts even more pollution into the air.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

