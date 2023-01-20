LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Zeno

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Zeno is looking for his forever home
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Following an $85 adoption fee, Zeno could be the newest member of your family.
“Zeno is a big ole’ hunk of love!” The animal’s adoption listing said. “This adorable, gentle giant has such a happy personality and loves spending time with people, kids included! He’s a big fan of car rides and playing with other dogs. If he didn’t already sound like a catch, Zeno knows quite a few basic cues and is house trained. You’ll fall in love with Zeno just as easily as we have!”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
About the Author