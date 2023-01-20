ajc logo
X

LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Zeno

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Zeno is looking for his forever home

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

Following an $85 adoption fee, Zeno could be the newest member of your family.

“Zeno is a big ole’ hunk of love!” The animal’s adoption listing said. “This adorable, gentle giant has such a happy personality and loves spending time with people, kids included! He’s a big fan of car rides and playing with other dogs. If he didn’t already sound like a catch, Zeno knows quite a few basic cues and is house trained. You’ll fall in love with Zeno just as easily as we have!”

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia House Speaker not looking for new abortion limits now
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta’s school system leader asks for more mentors, business support
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
15h ago

Credit: AJC

OPINION: Another campaign ad? You could have expanded Medicaid instead
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Black bears starting to give birth in winter dens
4h ago
Are my Ancestry DNA results accurate?
22h ago
Dolly Parton says she hopes Elvis and Lisa Marie are ‘up there being happy together’
23h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
19h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top