The Thanksgiving shift

‘Tis the season to be grateful for those who have to work Thanksgiving Day.

30 minutes ago

While most of us will spend Thanksgiving Day with family and friends in the comfort of a cozy home where we’ll eat and drink to excess and maybe watch a little football, thousands of Atlantans will rise to an alarm clock and show up at work as usual to keep the city’s essential services humming along for the rest of us.

Plumbers like Odari Head will be on call in case your collard greens clog up your kitchen sink. NICU nurse Jessica Bullock will be at the ready at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital to care for medically fragile newborns. Delta agent Courtney Barrett will be at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport helping passengers get home to their loved ones.

So when you’re gathered around the Thanksgiving table this year, remember to give gratitude to those who have to work to provide safety and comfort for all.

Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

