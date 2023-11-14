The Thanksgiving shift

Plumbers like Odari Head will be on call in case your collard greens clog up your kitchen sink. NICU nurse Jessica Bullock will be at the ready at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital to care for medically fragile newborns. Delta agent Courtney Barrett will be at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport helping passengers get home to their loved ones.

So when you’re gathered around the Thanksgiving table this year, remember to give gratitude to those who have to work to provide safety and comfort for all.