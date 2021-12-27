Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Study: Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

caption arrowCaption
COVID pandemic has led to higher blood pressure, new study finds.The study was conducted by researchers with the Cleveland Clinic and Quest Diagnostics, and was published in the journal Circulation on Dec. 6.We wanted to know, was their blood pressure changing during the pandemic?, Dr. Luke Laffin, lead study author, via the New York Times.Data revealed a rise in blood pressure of more than half a million people in 2020 once the pandemic hit in March.We observed that people weren’t exercising as much during the pandemic, weren’t getting regular care, were drinking more and sleeping less, Dr. Luke Laffin, lead study author, via the New York Times.Analysts say the results of the study are "very important," but "not surprising.".Even small changes in average blood pressure in the population ... , Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, American Heart Association, via the New York Times.... can have a huge impact on the number of strokes, heart failure events and heart attacks that we’re likely to be seeing in the coming months, Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, American Heart Association, via the New York Times.While the study found distinctions between the sexes, it was not able to effectively distinguish data among race.We know the pandemic has hit different cultures and different aspects of society in different ways, Dr. Kim Williams, Rush University Medical Center, via the New York Times.Analysts point to the breakdown of consistent medical care as a contributing factor of the study's findings.I think a critical piece is that we know so many people lost contact with the health care system, and lost control of blood pressure and diabetes, Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, American Heart Association, via the New York Times.Health professionals also reiterate the effects that individual poor health has on the public at large.There are also public health consequences from not seeing your doctor regularly, making poor dietary choices and not exercising, Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, American Heart Association, via the New York Times.If we think about the long-term implications, that’s potentially more profound, Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, American Heart Association, via the New York Times

Health
By Jason Gale, Bloomberg News (TNS)
23 minutes ago

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, can spread within days from the airways to the heart, brain and almost every organ system in the body, where it may persist for months, a study found.

In what they describe as the most comprehensive analysis to date of the virus’s distribution and persistence in the body and brain, scientists at the U.S. National Institutes of Health said they found the pathogen is capable of replicating in human cells well beyond the respiratory tract.

ExploreSurvey shows just how much COVID-19 will affect future of nursing

The results, released online Saturday in a manuscript under review for publication in the journal Nature, point to delayed viral clearance as a potential contributor to the persistent symptoms wracking so-called long COVID sufferers. Understanding the mechanisms by which the virus persists, along with the body’s response to any viral reservoir, promises to help improve care for those afflicted, the authors said.

“This is remarkably important work,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the clinical epidemiology center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri, who has led separate studies into the long-term effects of COVID-19. “For a long time now, we have been scratching our heads and asking why long COVID seems to affect so many organ systems. This paper sheds some light, and may help explain why long COVID can occur even in people who had mild or asymptomatic acute disease.”

The findings haven’t yet been reviewed by independent scientists, and are mostly based on data gathered from fatal COVID-19 cases, not patients with long COVID-19 or “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2,” as it’s also called.

Contentious findings

The coronavirus’s propensity to infect cells outside the airways and lungs is contested, with numerous studies providing evidence for and against the possibility.

The research undertaken at the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland, is based on extensive sampling and analysis of tissues taken during autopsies on 44 patients who died after contracting the coronavirus during the first year of the pandemic in the U.S.

The burden of infection outside the respiratory tract and time to viral clearance isn’t well characterized, particularly in the brain, wrote Daniel Chertow, who runs the NIH’s emerging pathogens section, and his colleagues.

The group detected persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA in multiple parts of the body, including regions throughout the brain, for as long as 230 days following symptom onset. This may represent infection with defective virus, which has been described in persistent infection with the measles virus, they said.

In contrast to other COVID-19 autopsy research, the NIH team’s post-mortem tissue collection was more comprehensive and typically occurred within about a day of the patient’s death.

ExploreOmicron’s arrival could curb recent COVID-19 progress

Culturing coronavirus

The NIH researchers also used a variety of tissue preservation techniques to detect and quantify viral levels, as well as grow the virus collected from multiple tissues, including lung, heart, small intestine and adrenal gland from deceased COVID patients during their first week of illness.

“Our results collectively show that while the highest burden of SARS-CoV-2 is in the airways and lung, the virus can disseminate early during infection and infect cells throughout the entire body, including widely throughout the brain,” the authors said.

The researchers posit that infection of the pulmonary system may result in an early “viremic” phase, in which the virus is present in the bloodstream and is seeded throughout the body, including across the blood-brain barrier, even in patients experiencing mild or no symptoms. One patient in the autopsy study was a juvenile who likely died from unrelated seizure complications, suggesting infected children without severe COVID-19 can also experience systemic infection, they said.

ExploreUniversity of Maryland nurses to graduate early, aid with pandemic

Immune response

The less-efficient viral clearance in tissues outside the pulmonary system may be related to a weak immune response outside the respiratory tract, the authors said.

SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in the brains of all six autopsy patients who died more than a month after developing symptoms, and across most locations evaluated in the brain in five, including one patient who died 230 days after symptom onset.

The focus on multiple brain areas is especially helpful, said Al-Aly at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.

“It can help us understand the neurocognitive decline or ‘brain fog’ and other neuropsychiatric manifestations of long COVID,” he said. “We need to start thinking of SARS-CoV-2 as a systemic virus that may clear in some people, but in others may persist for weeks or months and produce long COVID — a multifaceted systemic disorder.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

About the Author

Jason Gale
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Omicron’s arrival could curb recent COVID-19 progress
46m ago
Georgia braces for feared surge of COVID-19 cases in stretched hospitals
SUCCESS STORY / Angela Searcy, 53, of Marietta: ‘This is now my life’
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top