Happy trails to you, dear readers

This is what I hope to do, dear readers, as I say goodbye to this column. I’ve been honored to share my thoughts, and delighted to hear from readers, whether they agreed or disagreed with me. I’ll miss these interactions, but most of all, I’ll miss the generous outpouring of prayers, which helped me heal after my cancer diagnosis and my husband’s death.

An unfinished manuscript has been sitting on my desk, whispering my name, for seven years. Sometimes, it actually shouts! Characters I created in my trilogy of mysteries, most recently “Death Dons a Mask,” are demanding to be heard.

Once you create fictional characters, you feel a certain responsibility for them. They can’t laugh, talk or drive down the street, unless the author shapes another plot. Why, there’s even a dog named Dopey in my mysteries, waiting for me to feed him!

For me, writing fiction is sheer joy, since I love seeing the characters “take off” and surprise me — and the only deadlines are the ones I set myself. Perhaps the space I’m opening in my life will lead to more creativity, since inspiration often flourishes, when we surrender our to-do lists. In these lovely moments, the Holy Spirit tiptoes in — and delights in surprising us.

I hope you’ll continue reading my columns, published twice monthly at www.georgiabulletin.org, with occasional pieces in “The National Catholic Register.” Most of all, I ask that you keep me on your prayer list.

If you’re old enough to remember the Roy Rogers and Dale Evans show, each segment ended with a song: “Happy trails to you, until we meet again. Happy trails to you, keep smiling until then.” I certainly can’t close with a better farewell than that!

Readers can learn more about Lorraine’s books at www.lorrainevmurray.com Her email address is lorrainevmurray@yahoo.com.