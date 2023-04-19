Coronation marks 1,000 years of family history

King Charles’ lineage via the intermarriages of his ancestors weaves itself further back into pre-Norman rulers. While the Abbey has been the site for all the coronations of English kings and queens, it is also the burial spot for many of the king’s ancestors before the 1770s. While many have marked graves, such as Mary Queen of Scots and Henry III, others do not.

Anyone interested in the Stuart and Hanoverian burials from the 1600s and 1700s should check out the free YouTube video by Dr. Allan Barton. It’s a fascinating look where no tourists are allowed and no photographs are known.