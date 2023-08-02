Amazon Clinic is now available in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

BreakingNews
After launching in 2022, Amazon Clinic, which offers 24/7 virtual access to third-party healthcare providers, is now available in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

“Amazon Clinic removes barriers by helping customers treat their everyday health concerns wherever they are, at any time of day. And, they can see the cost before they start the visit,” Amazon says.

According to its website, customers can receive treatment for conditions like urinary tract infections, hair loss, pink eye, erectile dysfunction, and more than 30 other common health concerns.

“As a doctor, I’ve seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care. Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience, and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health,” said Dr. Nworah Ayogu, the chief medical officer and general manager at Amazon Clinic.

“Amazon does not provide the telemedicine services itself but instead provides Amazon Clinic as a platform to connect telemedicine partners with patients. Current partners include Curai Health, Hello Alpha, SteadyMD, and Wheel,” CNBC explained.

Amazon Clinic doesn’t accept insurance yet, but customers can use insurance to help pay for the medications prescribed through the service. While text message consultations are only available in 34 states, video consultations can be accessed throughout the country.

“At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy, and we’re doing that by helping customers get the care and medications they need in the way that is most convenient for them,” said Dr. Ayogu

