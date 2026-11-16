AJC Her+Story She shifted from public health to photography and documentary filmmaking Krystle Chanel draws on her background and expertise for her art. Share Krystle Chanel stands near an exhibit of her photo project at the Oakland City MARTA station on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJC By Grace Donnelly – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 3 hours ago

Krystle Chanel is a public health researcher by training, but nearly a decade ago she made a pivot to pursue a passion. After studying public health and working in research labs at the University of Pennsylvania, Emory University and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, she took the leap into creative work in 2017. Now she incorporates her public health background into documentary filmmaking and uses it to guide her “See Our Voice” project, which empowers residents from Southwest Atlanta neighborhoods with some of the worst health disparities to share the types of changes they want to see in their communities using photovoice principles.

This concept gives people tools to capture the challenges they see in their daily lives — for Chanel’s project, using disposable cameras and journals. Related Story Atlanta officials approve more than $8M to bring grocery stores to Southside December 19, 2024 “You start to learn that the spaces and the environments that we live in are often the cause of why we’re sick or why we have a poor health outcome. Individuals who are affected by that, they kind of get pushed to the margins, and their voices get smaller and smaller,” Chanel said. The first group of “See Our Voice” participants documented heavily damaged sidewalks and broken Little Libraries around Perkerson Park in southwest Atlanta, and MARTA shared an installation of their photographs at the Oakland City station from November 2025 until spring 2026. The photo exhibit by Krystle Chanel stands in the hallways at the Oakland City MARTA station on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Images from a second “See Our Voice” cohort will be on display at the Oakland City MARTA station starting Dec. 5 until May 2027, according to MARTA.

Chanel won a Blinkie Award for community storytelling from PropelATL this spring for her work. Her 2024 film “City in a Forest,” which highlights Atlanta’s tree canopy and the people working to protect it, was part of the discussion at Florida Climate Week in Jacksonville on Oct. 9 and was screened outdoors at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve in Atlanta on Oct. 22. Chanel plans to make a trip to Rwanda in 2027 to work on a photovoice project with women coffee farmers there. An overseas trip during graduate school planted a seed of curiosity in her mind about coffee’s origins. Edited for length and clarity. Krystle Chanel stands near an exhibit of her photo project at the Oakland City MARTA station on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Atlanta. Chanel won a Blinkie Award for community storytelling from PropelATL this spring for her work. (Jason Getz/AJC) Q. What has been so inspiring about coffee?

A. If you think back to coffee houses centuries ago, they were meeting places for cultural exchange and idea exchange. So that’s a big reason why there’s coffee always at my events, is to bring that connectivity. I was able to visit Honduras in grad school, and we were doing a service learning trip. We were building latrines, but the public health component was we had to put together a hand wash campaign in Spanish, which was really cool. It was a mix of physician assistant students with public health students. I always enjoyed coffee, but I had never had coffee from origin before. Every day we would have coffee from Honduras, and it’s like, why does the coffee here taste completely different from Folgers? It was the best coffee I’ve ever had in my life. So for several years, I was on a search for that cup again. During the pandemic, I was starting to connect why that cup in Honduras tasted so good. A lot of coffee producing countries don’t actually drink coffee. They just export it. That public health throughline is in those same countries that produce coffee, you have some of the highest health disparities in the world.

Eventually I want to pair the two together — working with coffee farmers on public health interventions through storytelling, that’s kind of the final frontier. What I hope will be like my life’s work at some point. I have a friend, she’s Rwandan and she has a nonprofit called Elevate Through Coffee, and we’re hoping to begin our first international See Our Voice project next year. Related Story More from AJC Her+Story Q. Do you have any advice for making a big career change? A. Don’t name your business after yourself. Have a skill set or work on some sort of skill set towards whatever your goal is. I left my job (in healthcare) at the end of 2017. At that point I was getting more photography business. I was doing a lot of real estate shoots. I pursued that all the way through 2022 full-time, did really well with that, and it was kind of at that point where I was able to start funding my own projects and that’s when I started to dabble with filmmaking a little bit.

It took a lot of work to get to CHOA, took a lot of work to get to Emory. To leave that behind for something that’s not secure, it is a challenge. I knew storytelling or video or photo could be a part of public health. It’s hard to attempt to do something that I can’t show an example of because I haven’t seen it yet. I think you have to have thick skin and really be convinced of what you’re trying to do. Krystle Chanel plans to make a trip to Rwanda in 2027 to work on a photovoice project with women coffee farmers there. (Jason Getz/AJC) Q. How did you transition your work life and figure out how to fund more artistic endeavors? A. Something that I did in 2023 was create my own “Artist in Residence.” A musician I follow would go to … other countries to learn about his roots and create from an authentic space. I was inspired to do my own.

I went to Chicago several times that summer to see and engage with Theaster Gates placemaking in South Chicago. Gates created a creative oasis in a part of Chicago that’s often deemed unsafe or uninspired by working with the city to repurpose abandoned structures and blighted areas. I knew I wanted to do something similar down the road, so I wanted to breathe in what a realized community looked like: Black Cinema House, Dorchester Art and Housing Collaborative, Stony Island Arts Bank, Kenwood Gardens, and what was the Retreat at Currency Exchange Cafe. I gave myself assignments on what I was seeing and learning and started to blog about it. I applied for my first grants that fall of 2023, a few months after my Chicago summer. The first was the Nexus Fund for the first See Our Voice project and the second was for Emory Science Gallery Atlanta for the City in a Forest doc. So I created my own transition from real estate photography at the time into the social impact work I really wanted to be doing. Krystle Chanel shows a detail of her jacket which she had made inspired by an exhibit of her photo project at the Oakland City MARTA station on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Q. What is See Our Voice doing now?