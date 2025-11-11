Opinion As U.S. splinters on public health, the South can lead on improving wellness Georgians don’t have to match the politics of Massachusetts or Colorado. We should create local solutions. King Taylor, 13, gets a back-to-school vaccine shot at Clifton Springs Health Center in Decatur on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

As evidence-based vaccine standards are questioned and cuts have continued at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, various groups have stepped in to protect public health on their turf. A group of Western states and a group of Northeastern states signed on together to protect public health.

As evidence-based vaccine standards are questioned and cuts have continued at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, various groups have stepped in to protect public health on their turf. A group of Western states and a group of Northeastern states signed on together to protect public health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has developed its own guidelines, as has the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, around vaccine standards. RELATED Opinion: SNAP cuts put Georgia in a food and work crisis. Demand action and solidarity. It's easy to be skeptical about a similar approach in the South. Public health and health care have become politically polarizing in recent years, to the extent that it can be challenging to find a path forward. Life spans are shorter in the South for these reasons Over the past 30 years, the South has largely failed to invest in public health and instead leaned on federal largesse to bolster essential services, like immunizations, fighting infectious diseases like tuberculosis (rates of which are increasing across the South ) , and even providing primary care in our communities. Scott Thorpe. (Courtesy) Since COVID-19, our crucial public health measures like school vaccine requirements and quarantine authority for infectious diseases are at serious risk. So, what does that mean for us? As a Southerner, our lives are shorter, and we're more likely to lose babies and moms to preventable deaths. These are doubly true for our rural communities, where residents have a 20% higher death rate than folks in urban areas. We're more likely to be uninsured, have preventable hospital stays, and struggle with access to health care. Today, Georgia has one of the lowest reported MMR vaccination rates in the country and the lowest in the South.

Despite our most recent history, we have a long legacy of incredible public health progress in the South.