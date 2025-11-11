As U.S. splinters on public health, the South can lead on improving wellness

It’s easy to be skeptical about a similar approach in the South. Public health and health care have become politically polarizing in recent years, to the extent that it can be challenging to find a path forward.
Life spans are shorter in the South for these reasons
Over the past 30 years, the South has largely failed to invest in public health and instead leaned on federal largesse to bolster essential services, like immunizations, fighting infectious diseases like tuberculosis (rates of which are increasing across the South), and even providing primary care in our communities.
Scott Thorpe. (Courtesy)
Since COVID-19, our crucial public health measures like school vaccine requirements and quarantine authority for infectious diseases are at serious risk.
So, what does that mean for us? As a Southerner, our lives are shorter, and we’re more likely to lose babies and moms to preventable deaths.
These are doubly true for our rural communities, where residents have a 20% higher death rate than folks in urban areas. We’re more likely to be uninsured, have preventable hospital stays, and struggle with access to health care. Today, Georgia has one of the lowest reported MMR vaccination rates in the country and the lowest in the South.
Since COVID-19, our crucial public health measures like school vaccine requirements and quarantine authority for infectious diseases are at serious risk.
So, what does that mean for us? As a Southerner, our lives are shorter, and we’re more likely to lose babies and moms to preventable deaths.
These are doubly true for our rural communities, where residents have a 20% higher death rate than folks in urban areas. We’re more likely to be uninsured, have preventable hospital stays, and struggle with access to health care. Today, Georgia has one of the lowest reported MMR vaccination rates in the country and the lowest in the South.
Despite our most recent history, we have a long legacy of incredible public health progress in the South.
In the mid-20th century, we succeeded in eradicating malaria in the Southeast through effective mosquito control.
South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings was a leader in securing funding for the creation of our modern WIC program, or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.