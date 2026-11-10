Exclusive King & Prince resort taps Atlanta chef Ford Fry for new food amid redesign Designer Amanda Lindroth will help transform the historic St. Simons Island resort and club, which will feature four dining concepts. Share A rendering of the remodeled porte cochere at the King & Prince. (Courtesy of the King & Prince Resort and Club)

By Henri Hollis 40 minutes ago

An iconic Georgia beach resort will soon feature multiple dining options from one of the most prolific, acclaimed names in Atlanta hospitality: Chef Ford Fry. The King & Prince Resort and Club on St. Simons Island announced Tuesday that Fry is developing four new dining concepts across the property. At the same time, designer Amanda Lindroth will lend her vision to the resort, updating and unifying the interiors of a property that has seen a variety of owners and structural additions over its nine decades. The resort will remain open throughout renovations, which should be complete in May.

Related Story Why a golf course going private is shaking life on a coastal Georgia island September 15, 2026 A rendering of a renovated common area at the King & Prince Resort & Club in St. Simons Island. (Courtesy of the King & Prince Resort and Club) New owners invest in the King & Prince The King & Prince was purchased in 2024 by a joint venture backed in part by South Street Partners, a private equity real estate investment firm that is one of the largest owners and operators of private resort communities in the country, according to a news release. The St. Simons Island property, now managed by Northview Hotels, has begun a comprehensive, multiphase transformation, the announcement said. According to Fry, the collection of new restaurants required an expansion of kitchen space and new equipment. The renovation will lean into the King & Prince’s origins as a seaside dance club founded in 1935. The resort was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995, which allows the owners to earn tax credits during the renovations while adhering to certain guidelines for historic preservation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

“We were totally enchanted with the history of the place and magical architecture,” Lindroth told the AJC. “In the 1930s, the founders were kicked out of the Cloister (Sea Island Club) for too much fun. We went all-in to create a reverence for history and, of course, current comfort!”

A rendering of a remodeled guest room at the King & Prince Resort and Club. (Courtesy of the King & Prince Resort and Club) A new, vintage look for the King & Prince The redesign, led by Lindroth and her team, will include guest rooms, suites, public gathering spaces and outdoor areas around the property. Throughout its colorful history, the King & Prince has seen new additions and renovations, including multiple projects undertaken in recent decades. The original hotel was damaged by serious fires in both 1935 and 1937. Then, the seaside resort was commandeered for military use during World War II, reopening to the public in 1947. The King & Prince changed hands several times throughout the 1960s and ’70s until it was foreclosed on. In 1981, it was purchased by MMI Hospitality, which operated the resort for the next 45 years. Part of Lindroth’s task is to bring cohesive design throughout the King & Prince, linking together sections of the hotel from different eras with references to the original Spanish Revival style of the 1930s.

“The property, which is magical, has a 1970s or 1980s addition, which we are navigating,” Lindroth said. “It will feel much more aligned with the original property when we are finished.”

The color palette will be calm, with natural elements like grass cloth and rattan. Renderings show warm wood and light stone contrasting with plush furniture in blue hues and patterns. “From the moment guests arrive, we want the renewed King & Prince to feel fresh, lighthearted and elegant,” Lindroth said in a press statement. “Playful yet proper, the design will reflect the hotel’s wonderful pedigree while bringing a consistent sense of style throughout — one that feels welcoming, distinctive and ready for its future.” Related Story Historic St. Simons hotel primed for renovations under new owners August 15, 2024 Part of designer Amanda Lindroth’s task is to bring cohesive design throughout the King & Prince, linking together sections of the hotel from different eras with references to the original Spanish Revival style of the 1930s. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2026) New dining concepts at the King & Prince Fry will help develop a new culinary lineup for the King & Prince that will include four dining concepts. The Atlanta-based restaurateur runs the Rocket Farm Restaurants empire, a collective that includes Little Rey, the Optimist and Superica, with outposts in Charlotte, North Carolina, Houston, Nashville, Tennessee, and elsewhere. The restaurants at the King & Prince represent new territory for the hospitality group.

“St. Simons has such a strong sense of place, and that’s what makes this project exciting,” Fry said in a press statement. “We want each of these restaurants to have its own personality while still feeling like it belongs here. The goal is to create places that become part of people’s routines — whether you’re staying at the resort, coming off the golf course, or live right down the road.”

The first will be the Cottage, set to debut this month, according to the news release. The restaurant is meant to be a neighborhood gathering place, though the announcement did not include further details about the concept. Coming later will be Daysailer, an all-day cafe and bar overlooking the ocean, and the Green Room, described as “an intimate dinner destination.” The fourth concept, which will serve the golf club’s members and their guests, is called Idle Tide. “I’m always inspired when I’m close to the water, and I’m looking forward to working with the local fishermen and shrimp boats nearby,” Fry told the AJC. “It doesn’t get much better than great oysters and shrimp right off the water!” In addition to the Cottage opening this month, the King & Prince Golf Club will unveil its new course designed by Beau Welling, the announcement said. Additional details, including specific opening dates for each dining concept, will be released later, according to resort representatives.