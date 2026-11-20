Atlanta's Sweet Side 5 of the best chocolate chip cookies across metro Atlanta Plus, baker Vince Pellegri puts a seasonal spin on Italian treats. Share Chocolate chip cookies from around metro Atlanta, from left: A pumpkin chocolate chip cookie (left) and a buckwheat bourbon chocolate chip cookie from Galette (Lia Picard for the AJC); Chocolate chip cookies from Baftooh Bakery, a cottage bakery run by Yasmine Hasnain (Courtesy of Yasmine Hasnain); and the chocolate chip cookie at Gather'd Market (Lia Picard for the AJC).

LP By Lia Picard 11 minutes ago

On paper, a chocolate chip cookie seems simple, but the details make all the difference. The type of chocolate, the butter and even the flour all affect a cookie’s taste and texture, giving each one its own distinct flavor profile. Around Atlanta, bakeries are taking their own approaches to the ubiquitous treat, showing that a chocolate chip cookie is never as basic as it seems. Whether you want one with crispy edges or one so rich it might take days to finish, here are five to try around the Atlanta area. 5 must-try chocolate chip cookies in Atlanta The chocolate chip cookie from Alon's Bakery & Market. (Lia Picard for the AJC) Alon’s Bakery & Market The pastry cases at both Alon’s locations (Virginia-Highland and Buckhead) are alluring, with fruit-bedazzled Danishes and plump croissants, but I often bypass those and go straight for the chocolate chip cookies. Made with pecans, these cookies are flat rather than plump, with crisp edges. The nutty flavor works well with the thick chocolate chunks and the added crunch is enjoyable. Alon’s also sells bite-sized versions of the cookies. They’re sold by the pound, but you can buy as many or as few as you want — great if you need just a little treat with your afternoon coffee.

Multiple locations, alons.com The chocolate chip cookie at Gather'd Market is topped with flaky sea salt. (Lia Picard for the AJC) Gather’d Market Located in Buckhead, Gather’d’s shelves and fridges are packed with shortcuts for meal and party planning, including prepared proteins, vegetables, and pantry staples. Owner Antoinette Rosenberg set out to make meals simpler, so her culinary team primarily focuses on savory items. But she also really wanted to perfect the chocolate chip cookie — mission accomplished.

Found in a jar by the cash register, the Gather’d cookie strikes the Goldilocks balance: not too big, not too small, with a generous chocolate-to-dough ratio (that is, if you prefer a more chocolate-forward cookie). A flaky sea salt finish adds a little crunch and flavor contrast. The shop also sells frozen dough balls in case you want to stash some in the freezer and bake your own (we know you would never eat the raw cookie dough on its own, right?).

3872 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. gatherdmarket.com

A pumpkin chocolate chip cookie (left) and a buckwheat bourbon chocolate chip cookie from Galette. (Lia Picard for the AJC) Galette If you want a nutty flavor without the actual nuts, consider the chocolate chip cookies at Galette. The cozy Avondale bakery uses a blend of buckwheat and all-purpose flour to give its cookies a hint of nuttiness, while a touch of bourbon adds another layer of flavor. They’re also delightfully chewy, a good option for those who don’t want much crunch. In the fall, Galette sells a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie, too, with an even more tender texture. 110 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 470-231-7462. galetteatl.com

Chocolate chip cookies from Baftooh Bakery, a cottage bakery run by Yasmine Hasnain. (Courtesy of Yasmine Hasnain) Baftooh Bakery You can’t visit Baftooh — it’s a cottage bakery — but the cookies are worth seeking out. The baker behind it, Kirkwood resident Yasmine Hasnain, first got into baking after facing unemployment. She now crafts several varieties, including calico (chocolate and vanilla marbled) and snickerdoodle cookies, but her chocolate chip cookies are the real stars. They’re plump and chewy, with extra chocolate chips scattered on top in addition to those mixed into the dough, ensuring a chocolate-filled bite every time. Hasnain sells her cookies at Huckleberry’s Corner Store in East Lake, Taproom in Kirkwood and occasionally through her Instagram account.

instagram.com/baftoohbakery The hefty chocolate chip cookie from Murphy's. (Lia Picard for the AJC) Murphy’s When chef Charmain Ware took over the pastry program at Murphy’s last summer, she wanted to respect the institution’s existing offerings while leaving her own mark. One way she’s done this is by developing her own chocolate chip cookie recipe, which incorporates unsalted European butter, a blend of all-purpose and bread flours, and a mixture of semisweet and dark chocolate. The cookies are hefty, and while the size could potentially be gimmicky, they’re also rich and tender, with a deliciously deep flavor. Ware creams the butter and sugar for 15 minutes and tosses the chocolate chips in flour, techniques she says give the cookies a deep, well-rounded flavor. Note: these cookies are sold at the bakery counter, not the honor jar by the door.

997 Virginia Avenue NE, Atlanta. 404-872-0904. murphysatlanta.com Chef Spotlight: Vince Pellegri of Vinny’s Mutual Aid Bakery Vince Pellegri of Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery fills a cannoli. (Ryan Pannell/Courtesy of Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery) Vince Pellegri has always been the family cook. At eight years old, he’d bring desserts to family gatherings for the holidays. Growing up in rural California, in a small town near Sacramento, gave him an early appreciation for seasonal, locally grown ingredients.

“Baking was something that I always did as a hobby, but then it was really post-pandemic that I started baking more seriously,” said Pellegri. Pellegri planned on becoming an agriculture teacher but wound up working in corporate training and learning development. In 2019, work brought him to Atlanta. Baking remained a hobby, and he never forgot his roots as a farm kid. “Food, local agriculture and seasonality have always been something that’s been important to me that’s definitely carried through in my baking,” he said. Budino, a creamy Italian dessert, from Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery. (Ryan Pannell/Courtesy of Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery) In his early Atlanta days, he visited the Piedmont Park farmers market and noticed differences between the produce here and what he’d grown up with in California’s Central Valley. He expected to see peaches and pecans, but the apples stood out.

“I think what always really surprised me, that I didn’t know beforehand, was the apples that Georgia grows,” he said. It wasn’t until 2024, while sitting on a grand jury, that he decided to found Vinny’s Mutual Aid Bakery and take the plunge into hosting pop-ups. Related Story Atlanta’s 2026 pop-up dining scene: Traveling dinner parties, omakase and more January 20, 2026 “I was like, ‘What if I just take what I’m baking and post it on Twitter at the time and see if people would buy it and then give the funds to a mutual aid group?’” he recalled. “And it worked, which was kind of crazy.” His first pop-ups centered on sweet and savory cannoli, an homage to his Italian American heritage. Sweet fillings have included fall apple butter and spring strawberries. His savory cannoli are particularly inventive, with fillings like tomato and Parmesan (meant to evoke cold pizza) and peach jam with roasted Jimmy Nardello peppers. Sweet and savory cannolis from Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery. (Ryan Pannell/Courtesy of Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery) “It was a sweet heat situation, and that’s a very peak summer feeling,” he said.

Initially, all proceeds went to organizations supporting aid efforts in Gaza, trans housing and immigration justice. Pellegri ran his pop-ups alongside his full-time job at Mailchimp. In February, he lost that job, giving him the push to commit to baking full-time. Now he makes cannoli for Sagra, the Italian wine bar in East Atlanta Village, and sells bomboloni (Italian doughnuts) there on Saturday mornings. Like his cannoli, the bomboloni feature seasonal fillings, including caramel apple-infused pastry cream for fall. He also hosts a lasagna pop-up on Monday evenings at Ollie’s Market & Deli in Grant Park and will sell wholesale pastries, bread and desserts at the forthcoming Longstory Books in Inman Park. Bomboloni from Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery. (Ryan Pannell/Courtesy of Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery) Even as his business grows, Pellegri remembers what fuels him: good food, seasonal ingredients and giving back.