Recipe Dress up your stuffing recipe with squash and leeks This make-ahead recipe is three side dishes in one: stuffing, butternut squash and leeks. Share This butternut squash and leek stuffing combines three heavy-hitting ingredients into one dish. (Haley Hunt Davis/Courtesy of Balance)

CH By Candy Hom 1 hour ago

For stuffing and dressing lovers (and who isn’t?), we have two make-ahead recipes for you this month. You can make this sausage dressing recipe in less than 30 minutes. And the following recipe combines three different sides in one: a traditional bread stuffing combined with butternut squash cubes and jammy sautéed leeks. In a time when keto diets are trending, “Carbivore: 130 Healthy Recipes To Stop Fearing Carbs And Embrace The Comfort Foods You Love” by Phoebe Lapine (Balance, 2024), brings carbs back into your diet. Lapine says you can “have your cake and eat it too” by explaining how to balance blood sugar and hormones. Each section is organized by food — noodles, grains and bread, with the latter offering this stuffing recipe using sourdough.

“Carbivore: 130 Healthy Recipes To Stop Fearing Carbs And Embrace The Comfort Foods You Love” by Phoebe Lapine. (Haley Hunt Davis/Courtesy of Balance) Sourdough is the bread of choice for this stuffing recipe Sourdough is a popular choice for stuffing or dressing. The bread retains its sturdiness more than other loaves without turning into mush while baked. “Those who are sensitive to gluten can often tolerate true sourdough, but it is not suitable for those with celiac disease. Luckily, there are plenty of gluten-free sourdough loaves now without wheat flour,” Lapine explained in her book. Lapine also wrote that all the recipes in her book that use bread have been tested with gluten-free options, ensuring they work for those with dietary restrictions.

Whether you opt for a standard sourdough or a gluten-free version, both offer a unique tang that complements the other ingredients, rather than just providing a spongy texture to absorb other flavors.

Butternut squash adds natural sweetness, more texture to stuffing We will take any excuse to incorporate butternut squash into a recipe. While butternut squash has a warm and comforting flavor on its own, its addition to the stuffing breaks up the monotonous texture that is sometimes negatively associated with the dish. Butternut squash also adds an extra layer of flavor and natural sweetness. “Whenever I’m doing a ‘vice detox’ or trying to tamp down my sugar intake, I try to fill my plate with vegetables that are naturally sweet when caramelized,” Lapine wrote in her book. Most of this stuffing recipe can be made in advance, says Phoebe Lapine, author of "Carbivore." (Haley Hunt Davis/Courtesy of Balance) Buttery sautéed leeks hold this stuffing together

Cooking the leeks in loads of butter enhances the sweetness of this allium. Just like roasted butternut squash, leeks can hold their own on the holiday table, but incorporating them into the stuffing helps bind the ingredients together, letting your dish stand apart.

Make this stuffing ahead of time Like many Thanksgiving dishes, this stuffing can be made ahead of time, up to two days in advance. Follow the instructions through step 6, then continue with the rest of the steps on the day you prepare your big meal. A butternut squash and leek stuffing recipe from "Carbivore." (Haley Hunt Davis/Courtesy of Bounce) Butternut Squash & Leek Stuffing “Each of the vegetable elements, along with the sautéed kale, can be made in advance and tossed together with the toasted bread on the day of. The stuffing itself can be baked (most of the way) a few hours ahead of the meal. Just wait until you’re ready to eat to allow the top to crisp in the oven. I recommend using a good-quality sourdough for this recipe, as bread is still the star of the show,” writes Lapine. MAKES 10 SERVINGS

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