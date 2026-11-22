For stuffing and dressing lovers (and who isn’t?), we have two make-ahead recipes for you this month. You can make this sausage dressing recipe in less than 30 minutes. And the following recipe combines three different sides in one:a traditional bread stuffing combined with butternut squash cubes and jammy sautéed leeks.
Sourdough is the bread of choice for this stuffing recipe
Sourdough is a popular choice for stuffing or dressing. The bread retains its sturdiness more than other loaves without turning into mush while baked.
“Those who are sensitive to gluten can often tolerate true sourdough, but it is not suitable for those with celiac disease. Luckily, there are plenty of gluten-free sourdough loaves now without wheat flour,” Lapine explained in her book.
Lapine also wrote that all the recipes in her book that use bread have been tested with gluten-free options, ensuring they work for those with dietary restrictions.
Whether you opt for a standard sourdough or a gluten-free version, both offer a unique tang thatcomplements the other ingredients, rather than just providing a spongy texture to absorb other flavors.
Butternut squash adds natural sweetness, more texture to stuffing
We will take any excuse to incorporate butternut squash into a recipe. While butternut squash has a warm and comforting flavor on its own, its addition to the stuffing breaks up the monotonous texture that is sometimes negatively associated with the dish.
Butternut squash also adds an extra layer of flavor and natural sweetness.
“Whenever I’m doing a ‘vice detox’ or trying to tamp down my sugar intake, I try to fill my plate with vegetables that are naturally sweet when caramelized,” Lapine wrote in her book.
Buttery sautéed leeks hold this stuffing together
Cooking the leeks in loads of butter enhances the sweetness of this allium. Just like roasted butternut squash, leeks can hold their own on the holiday table, but incorporating them into the stuffing helps bind the ingredients together, letting your dish stand apart.
Make this stuffing ahead of time
Like many Thanksgiving dishes, this stuffing can be made ahead of time,up to two days in advance. Follow the instructions through step 6, then continue with the rest of the steps on the day you prepare your big meal.
Butternut Squash & Leek Stuffing
“Each of the vegetable elements, along with the sautéed kale, can be made in advance and tossed together with the toasted bread on the day of. The stuffing itself can be baked (most of the way) a few hours ahead of the meal. Just wait until you’re ready to eat to allow the top to crisp in the oven. I recommend using a good-quality sourdough for this recipe, as bread is still the star of the show,” writes Lapine.
MAKES 10 SERVINGS
Ingredients:
1 medium butternut squash (about 2 pounds), peeled and diced
Extra-virgin olive oil
Sea salt
4 tablespoons unsalted butter or plant-based alternative
3 large leeks, white and light green parts only, rinsed and thinly sliced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary or thyme leaves
1 cup dry white wine
8 cups cubed bread (preferably 1 large sourdough loaf)
2 large garlic cloves, minced
4 cups chopped kale leaves (from 1 bunch)
3 large eggs, beaten
2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
Instructions:
Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
On the prepared sheet pan, toss together the butternut squash, 2 tablespoons oil, and ½ teaspoon salt. Arrange in an even layer and roast until nicely caramelized, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large Dutch oven or skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until glassy and soft, about 10 minutes. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and the rosemary. Continue cooking until the leeks melt into a sticky jam-like mixture, 15 minutes more. If they start to brown at any point, reduce the heat. Pour in the wine and simmer until the alcohol burns off, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and taste for seasoning, adding more salt, as needed.
When the butternut squash comes out of the oven, reduce the heat to 375 degrees. Transfer the squash to a large bowl and set aside. Reserve the sheet pan.
Add the cubed bread to the reserved sheet pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil and toss with the garlic. Arrange in an even layer and bake until the bread is lightly browned and dried out, 15 to 25 minutes, tossing once halfway through to redistribute. The fresher your bread, the longer it will take to toast.
Transfer the leeks to the bowl with the squash. Place the Dutch oven (no need to clean it) over medium heat. Add the kale and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Season lightly with salt and transfer to the bowl with the squash mixture.
To make this dish in advance, place the toasted bread in a second bowl. Cover the bowls of bread and vegetables with plastic wrap and refrigerate them for up to 2 days.
When ready to bake the stuffing, heat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with oil.
In a 4-cup liquid measuring cup or medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and stock until smooth.
Toss the toasted bread with the veggie mixture, stock, and eggs. Let stand for 10 minutes, then toss again. When the liquid has been mostly absorbed by the bread, arrange the stuffing in an even layer in the prepared baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. This can be done up to 4 hours in advance and set aside at room temperature.
When you’re ready to eat, uncover the stuffing, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until the top is crusty and brown.