Food & Dining The best holiday wines to buy at Atlanta grocery stores and wine shops From Kroger to neighborhood wine shops, we found crowd-pleasing reds, whites and rosé, with bottles starting at $17. Share These affordable wines offer something for every holiday table, from versatile reds to crisp whites.

AJC By Katie Kelly Bell 23 minutes ago

When it comes to offering wine for Thanksgiving dinner, the ideal selection should include a range of both red and white wines, both of which have a place at the holiday table. The potluck nature of holiday meals includes many dishes and flavors, so it’s best to offer a variety of wine styles, including juicy whites, fruity reds, and a few big splurges to dazzle guests. We scoured the shelves at Kroger, Whole Foods and a range of Atlanta’s local wine shops to find the best red wine values (including a $25 sleeper from Napa), best splurge wines and the best white wines to pour for this year’s festivities. It’s worth noting that many of these wines may not appear on your local retailer’s shelf—but they are distributed in Georgia and can be delivered to your retailer for you to purchase at no additional charge.

Domaine de Beaurenard Côtes du Rhône is a French red wine with the fruit and savory character to complement a traditional Thanksgiving feast. (Photo: Katie Kelly Bell) Best value reds for the holidays Bon Anno Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, 2024, $25: Who doesn’t love an independent producer making great wines at reasonable price points from Napa? Meet Bon Anno, produced by Matt Bonanno and currently celebrating its 20th vintage. Ripe, sultry and rich with lovely notes of tobacco, black cherry and spice. Find it at Total Wine. Domaine Beaurenard Cotes du Rhone, 2025, $28: Crafted by the 8th generation of the Coulon family, this juicy, fresh red wine delivers with bright notes of raspberry and currant. This blend of Grenache and Syrah from France’s gravelly Rhone region is perfect with lighter fare, roasted bird and the lighter weight and slightly lower alcohol content (13.5) means grandma can have a glass or two more. Find it at Kroger. Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico, made primarily from Sangiovese grapes in Tuscany, offers bright acidity that pairs well with Thanksgiving's rich dishes. (Photo Katie Kelly Bell)

Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico, 2024, $28: A classic blend of estate grown, organically farmed sangiovese, colorino, canaiolo and ciliegiolo, this wine delivers a nice balance of power, structure and richness while also being food friendly. Fun fact-- the winery and estate can trace its roots as far back as the 11th and recent findings indicate that grapevines were present more than 2,300 years ago. Find it at Publix.

Louis Latour Bourgogne Gamay, 2023, $26: Gamay is always a great value-driven alternative to pinot noir and this is no exception. Delicate strawberry-raspberry red fruits on the palate give way to notes of rose petal and spice. Silky tannins and nice structure make it an easy option for pairing with food or sipping on its own. Find it at Tower Beer Wine and Spirits. Paul Jaboulet Aîné Parallèle 45 is a Rhône Valley wine that offers an approachable French option for the Thanksgiving table. (Photo Katie Kelly Bell) Paul Jaboulet Aîné’ Parallèle 45′ Côtes-du-Rhône, 2025, $17.99: Named after the 45th North parallel line that runs right near the estate’s cellars, this juicy, fresh Rhone blend is made with organic grapes. The light touch on oak aging yields a fruity wine with note of currant and cherry. A lovely option for those who prefer a lighter-bodied red with some spunk to it. Find it at Mac’s Beer and Wine. Zenato Valpolicella Ripassa Superiore, 2021. $27: This Italian classic, often referred to as ‘baby Amarone," gets its richness and body from an extra pass over dried Amarone grapes. A blend of corvina, rondinella and oseleta, the palate is dense with black cherry, dark chocolate and spice notes. It’s a great fireside sipper and perfect with roasted turkey. Find it at Kroger. Dry Creek Vineyard Chenin Blanc, from California's Clarksburg appellation, brings crisp acidity and fresh fruit character to the Thanksgiving table. (Photo Katie Kelly Bell) Best white wines for the holidays

2025 Alois Lageder Misto Mare, $20: This lovely white from northern Italy shows juicy, mouthwatering notes of citrus, peach and apple on the palate. Fresh, lively acidity makes it a perfect wine to start the party. Aged in stainless steel, this wine is a blend of indigenous and international grape varieties and a terrific value. Find it at Perrine’s Wine Shop. Dry Creek Vineyards Chenin Blanc, 2025, $17.99: Consistently considered a best buy, this charming white wine will be a Thanksgiving crowd-pleaser, with a palate of peach, citrus, and melon tempered by a fine wire of acidity to keep things interesting. Find it at Tower Beer Wine and Spirits. Rhys Anderson Valley Chardonnay, 2021, $29.95: The extra few years of aging on this vivid, electric chardonnay tip the taste experience into exceptional—even those who don’t like the varietal will love the satiny palate and savory finish of this wine. Made in small batches from biodynamic, organically farmed grapes, the Rhys portfolio of wines showcases the best of Anderson Valley. Find it online at WineExpress.com. Cantina Tramin Nussbaumer Gewürztraminer, from Italy's Alto Adige region, brings aromatic notes of lychee, rose and spice to the Thanksgiving table. (Photo Katie Kelly Bell) Cantina Tramin Kellerei Selections’ Nussbaumer Gewürztraminer, 2024, $35: Those who love an Alsatian white will appreciate this Italian expression of Gewürztraminer—a single-vineyard bottling that overdelivers for the price. Not sweet, it’s a dry and balanced with marvelous rich notes of melon, peach, ginger, and mango. The lingering finish and impeccable balance make this a great pairing with everything from sweet potatoes to stuffing. Find it at Total Wine & More.

Daou Rose, 2025, $20: The crisp, Provençal-style flavor profile of this 100% grenache noir rosé features bright aromas of fresh strawberry, peach, and watermelon. A great option to pair across the entire meal. Find it at Whole Foods. Bergström Cumberland Reserve Pinot Noir, from Oregon's Willamette Valley, offers an elegant red wine pairing for roast turkey and Thanksgiving side dishes. (Photo Katie Kelly Bell) The best splurge wines for the holidays Patz & Hall Gap’s Crown Pinot Noir, 2022, $74.99: A legendary wine from a legendary winemaker and sure to dazzle even the most jaded of palates. Grown in the wild and cooler climes of Sonoma’s coastal region, this wine shows dense cherry and raspberry/currant notes with a thread of spice and black tea. Savory, elegant and supple it will pair nicely with roasted bird and mashed potatoes. Find it at boutique wine shops such as Grapes and Grains. Artisanal Creation by Tabor Winery, Marselan, 2023, $42: Silky, mouth-watering red wine is cultivated at an altitude of 2,500 feet in the Judean Hills. Made from Marselan, a red wine grape variety that is a genetic cross between Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache. It delivers on aromatics, texture and body. The concentrated palate and rich red fruits will make it a sleeper hit with the crowd. Find it at Ansley Wine Merchants. Bergström Wines Cumberland Reserve Pinot Noir, 2024, $51: Husband-wife duo Caroline and Josh Bergström blend of some of their finest barrels from the five estate-farmed vineyards to craft this elegant wine. Biodynamically farmed, this 100% Oregon pinot noir shows bright, high-toned red fruits, spice and delicate notes of rose petal. Find it at Green’s.