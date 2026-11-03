Food & Dining Diwali celebrations, holiday pop-up bars and more November food events Plus, some Veterans Day dining deals and Thanksgiving wine. Share Cabbagetown's annual Chomp & Stomp returns this November with plenty of chili and music. (Courtesy of Cabbagetown Initiative)

By Olivia Wakim 49 minutes ago

The holiday season has returned to Atlanta with a packed schedule and plenty of food-focused events. This November, find Diwali celebrations, a Thanksgiving wine tasting, immersive decor themes and two opportunities to pass judgment on chili. Here is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s running list of things to do this November around metro Atlanta. Amore e Amore has debuted The North (Highland) Pole with holiday decor and special food and drinks. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore) The North (Highland) Pole Amore e Amore has launched its latest decor theme, this time for the holidays as it transforms into the North (Highland) Pole with Christmas trees, lights and ornaments. “Dinner with Santa & Mrs. Claus” also returns on Nov. 27 from 5-8 p.m., when families can enjoy festive dining with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Starting Nov. 3. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com A Toast to Thanksgiving Wine Tasting Enjoy a wine tasting at Lingering Shade Social Club to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner. Try five wines curated with Thanksgiving foods in mind, including crisp whites, light-bodied reds and a special dessert wine. The tasting includes five pours with hors d’oeuvres. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 4. $35 per person. 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. lingeringshade.com

Blind Tasting Wine Down Put your palate to the test with a blind wine tasting hosted by Kelly Cornett of A Cork in the Road and Chelsea Young of the Oenophile Institute. Attendees will enjoy a tasting of six wines in three rounds of blinded comparisons plus a cheese and charcuterie spread.

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 5. $50 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/blind-tasting-wine-down-2026

The Blind Elf returns to Tin Lizzy's in Midtown with holiday-themed drinks and food. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato) The Blind Elf The holiday pop-up bar season has commenced, and the Blind Elf is setting up at Tin Lizzy’s Midtown location. Attendees can expect over-the-top holiday decorations and holiday-themed food and cocktails. Opening Nov. 6. 77 12th St. NE, Atlanta. theblindpigparlourbar.com

Diwali menu at Ikara Ikara in Midtown will offer a special menu to celebrate Diwali, featuring regional dishes like dry aloo gobi, Rajasthani raj kachori (crispy kachori with spiced potatoes, lentils, ragda, yogurt and date-tamarind chutney), laal maas (a mutton curry cooked with red chiles), cucumber raita and rose and gur mawa ladoo for dessert. Nov. 6-8. 361 17th St. NW, Atlanta. 678-904-0313, ikararestaurant.com

Cabbagetown's annual Chomp & Stomp returns this November with plenty of chili and music. (Courtesy of Cabbagetown Initiative) Chomp & Stomp Cabbagetown’s annual Chomp & Stomp returns for a weekend full of chili and live bluegrass. On Friday, the kickoff includes live music and comedy by Dad’s Garage improv theater. On Saturday, 15 restaurants and 50 home cooks will be giving out samples of chili as they compete for awards like Best Restaurant Chili, Best Individual Winner (meat and veggie) and Spirit. There will also be six outdoor stages of music, a 5K run and an artist market. The event is a fundraiser for the Cabbagetown Initiative nonprofit. The chili cookoff begins at 12:30 p.m. “Spoons,” the tickets for joining the chili tastings, are on sale ahead of time and at the festival. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 6. Cabbagetown Park, 701 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. chompandstomp.com

11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Spoon tickets $12-$18 per person. Wylie Street SE, Atlanta. chompandstomp.com/chili-cookoff Brew Your Cask Off Sweetwater Brewing will bring Atlantans together to sample casks from more than 30 breweries and restaurants. Attendees can sample cask ales while listening to live music and shopping from local vendors. Tickets include a souvenir glass for sampling brews.

3-6 p.m. Nov. 7. 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta. sweetwaterbrew.com/event/brew-your-cask-off Diwali at Chai Pani Chai Pani Decatur will host its annual Diwali party with live Bollywood music, free henna, food and drinks from local brands like Raani Coffee, Botiwalla and GoapGang and a fireworks display by chef Daniel Peach. Attendees can also enjoy vegetarian dishes like dahi vada and chili paneer. 4-10 p.m. Nov. 8. 406 W Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4032, chaipani.com/decatur Westside Stride returns to Howell Mill Road this November with food, vendors and music. (Courtesy of Upper Westside Improvement District) Westside Stride Head to the Upper Westside for a block party featuring live music, DJs, local vendors and family activities throughout the day. Howell Mill Road between 8th Street and 17th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic so arts, crafts and food vendors can set up along the corridor. There will be a petting zoo, bounce houses and cornhole for families to check out. The event is organized by the Upper Westside Community Improvement District and Atlanta Streets Alive.

Noon — 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Free. Howell Mill Road between 8th Street and 17th Street. westsidestride.org Veterans Day dining deals In honor of Veterans Day, Joey D’s Oak Room in Dunwoody and New York Prime in Buckhead will offer half-price entrees to any veteran or active-duty member of the armed forces with an I.D. The offer is valid for dine-in guests only. Nov. 11. Joey D’s Oak Room, 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-512-7063, joeydsoakroom.com. New York Prime, 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com Lazy Dog in Dunwoody and Alpharetta will offer a free Fireside Favorites entree, personal-sized dessert and soda for any active-duty military, veterans, retirees and National Guard members who dine in. Nov. 11. 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Dunwoody. And 10800 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. lazydogrestaurants.com

Stag’s Leap Wine Dinner Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will celebrate 50 years since Stag’s Leap helped bring worldwide attention to Napa Valley at the 1976 Judgement of Paris. The evening will feature a five-course menu from executive chef Todd Richards paired with Stag’s Leap wines. 6 p.m. Nov. 12. $235 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7545, opentable.com/r/brassica-atlanta Diwali Supper Club Chef Priya Narayanan of Spices and Spoons will partner with Pizza Verdura Sincera for a five-course, plant-based Indian and Italian Diwali dinner with wine pairings and chai. Expect menu items like a samosa, a cauliflower soup finished with curry leaf tadka, focaccia with an eggplant dip called baingan bharta and tofu tikka masala pizza. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. $115 per person. 377 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/spices.and.spoons A Perfectly Paired Friendsgiving Epicurean Theatre will host a Friendsgiving celebration with three small plates paired with wine tastings. Expect dishes like turkey pot pie croquette, sweet potato gnocchi and herb-roasted pork tenderloin.

7-9 p.m. Nov. 13. $65 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/a-perfectly-paired-friendsgiving-2026 View this post on Instagram A post shared by @foodworksouth Ellijay Mushrooms dinner Foodwork and Neighborhood Supper Club will host a special mushroom-forward dinner at Ellijay Mushrooms, including a farmer-led tour and a five-course menu from MasterChef alums Courtney Fraley and Adam Head. The menu will feature mushroom varieties grown on the farm, with king trumpet “scallops” and blue oyster bourguignon. Nov. 14. 2269 Old Flat Branch Road, Ellijay. $175 per person, $65 for children. foodworksouth.com/on-the-farm-dinner-series-ellijay-mushrooms Atlanta Chili Cook Off Celebrate the joys of chili at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody as more than 50 cooks, restaurants and caterers present their chili recipes. Guests can try unlimited chili samples and cast a vote for the People’s Choice Award. Chili chefs will also compete for other trophies and awards in four categories.