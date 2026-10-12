Make this easy chicken adobo in about 30 minutes

Chicken adobo is the most popular dish of the Philippines, consisting of long-braised dark meat chicken in a savory, tangy sauce that’s perfect for ladling over white rice.
Normally, reducing the braising liquid into a comforting, thick, rich sauce would take an hour or so. On a weeknight, a long braise is difficult to do. Fortunately, a few tricks can help you make this Filipino dish in just 30 minutes, with a similar sauce consistency, tender texture and rich flavor.
Why use drumsticks for chicken adobo?
Chicken adobo typically uses bone-in, skin-on dark meat so the collagen and fats break down to create a rich sauce. Dark meat doesn’t tend to seize up and become tough — it can withstand longer braises and stay juicy.
Using only drumsticks reduces the cooking time because they have less meat on the bones than thighs. And we still get the collagen and fat we need to achieve the tastiest sauce.
How to thicken adobo sauce with a cornstarch slurry
With the addition of a cornstarch slurry, the braising liquid can instantly transform into a glossy sauce that looks like you spent hours at the stove. It adds body to the thin sauce, coating the meat so every bite is well-flavored.
To make a slurry, combine a 2-to-1 ratio of cold water to cornstarch. Stir it well right before adding it to the simmering sauce, as the cornstarch tends to settle on the bottom of the bowl while sitting.
Skipping a slurry is fine; many people like their adobo different ways — with thinner sauce, or cooked down to no sauce at all.
Easy substitutions for vinegar, garlic and peppercorns
Cane vinegar is the standard for most Filipino recipes that call for acidity. The flavor is a smoother version of distilled white vinegar, but both are used interchangeably in Filipino recipes. While rice vinegar can be used, it is very mild, so don’t go out of your way to source it for this dish if you want some tang.
Garlic powder can be used in place of garlic, but will not taste as pungent. If you must, use 1 teaspoon of garlic powder in place of the six garlic cloves.
Whole peppercorns give this dish its signature flavor. Some people push the peppercorns away, some love chewing on them. Feel free to change the amount according to your preference. If you don’t have whole peppercorns on hand, a 3/4 teaspoon of coarse ground black pepper will work.
Sugar is an optional ingredient in this chicken adobo, used to add balance to the tangy, savory sauce. Add it in or leave it out, as both ways are common.
When to add vinegar to chicken adobo
Typically, this depends on how much tang you want in the dish. If you prefer the vinegar more mellow, add it in the beginning along with the soy sauce, garlic and bay leaves. If you want a sharper tang, add it at the end of the cooking process.
The secret step no one tells you
Many Filipino home cooks learn this secretby watching their moms or grandmas do it. Once the vinegar goes into the pot (whether at the beginning or end of the cooking process), let it rest undisturbed for a couple of minutes before stirring. This lets the harsh, astringent sourness cook off.
This step often creates debate about whether the sourness cooks off no matter what. I’m leaning toward trusting the old-school way of doing things. And remember — sour and tang are two different flavors, and we are going for the latter.
Quick Chicken Adobo Drumsticks
3 to 4 servings
Ingredients:
6 to 8 chicken drumsticks
1 tablespoon corn oil
6 garlic cloves, halved
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup distilled white vinegar
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
2 tablespoons white sugar (optional)
Hot cooked white rice, for serving
Cornstarch slurry (optional)
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Instructions:
Pat the drumsticks with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
In a large Dutch oven or pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the drumsticks and brown on all sides for a total of 5 minutes, then add garlic cloves, soy sauce, vinegar, peppercorns, bay leaves and sugar (if using). Let the sauce sit undisturbed for two minutes before stirring.
Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, then decrease the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
Remove the lid and cook for another 5 minutes. Transfer the drumsticks to a large serving platter with raised edge. Turn the heat up to high for another 5 minutes to reduce the sauce.
If using a cornstarch slurry, in a small bowl, whisk the water and cornstarch together. Drizzle the slurry into the sauce, stirring to combine. Cook until the sauce darkens and thickens, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Drizzle the sauce over the chicken. Serve with hot white rice.
Note: Bay leaves are commonly left in the dish for presentation, to show a dish was made from scratch, but are not to be eaten and are simply pushed aside. If you prefer, take the leaves out before serving, but leftovers benefit from them remaining in the sauce.