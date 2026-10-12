Food & Dining Make this easy chicken adobo in about 30 minutes Juicy drumsticks help bring this tangy Filipino favorite to your weeknight table in under an hour. Share Add AJC on Google Make this quick version of chicken adobo. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 27 minutes ago

Chicken adobo is the most popular dish of the Philippines, consisting of long-braised dark meat chicken in a savory, tangy sauce that’s perfect for ladling over white rice. Normally, reducing the braising liquid into a comforting, thick, rich sauce would take an hour or so. On a weeknight, a long braise is difficult to do. Fortunately, a few tricks can help you make this Filipino dish in just 30 minutes, with a similar sauce consistency, tender texture and rich flavor. Why use drumsticks for chicken adobo? Chicken adobo typically uses bone-in, skin-on dark meat so the collagen and fats break down to create a rich sauce. Dark meat doesn’t tend to seize up and become tough — it can withstand longer braises and stay juicy.

Related Story 5:30 Challenge: Make this Alabama white sauce for a speedy chicken dinner Using only drumsticks reduces the cooking time because they have less meat on the bones than thighs. And we still get the collagen and fat we need to achieve the tastiest sauce. Use drumsticks to get the tastiest chicken adobo with less cooking time. (Candy Hom for the AJC) How to thicken adobo sauce with a cornstarch slurry With the addition of a cornstarch slurry, the braising liquid can instantly transform into a glossy sauce that looks like you spent hours at the stove. It adds body to the thin sauce, coating the meat so every bite is well-flavored. To make a slurry, combine a 2-to-1 ratio of cold water to cornstarch. Stir it well right before adding it to the simmering sauce, as the cornstarch tends to settle on the bottom of the bowl while sitting.

Skipping a slurry is fine; many people like their adobo different ways — with thinner sauce, or cooked down to no sauce at all.

Easy substitutions for vinegar, garlic and peppercorns Cane vinegar is the standard for most Filipino recipes that call for acidity. The flavor is a smoother version of distilled white vinegar, but both are used interchangeably in Filipino recipes. While rice vinegar can be used, it is very mild, so don’t go out of your way to source it for this dish if you want some tang. Garlic powder can be used in place of garlic, but will not taste as pungent. If you must, use 1 teaspoon of garlic powder in place of the six garlic cloves. Whole peppercorns give this dish its signature flavor. Some people push the peppercorns away, some love chewing on them. Feel free to change the amount according to your preference. If you don’t have whole peppercorns on hand, a 3/4 teaspoon of coarse ground black pepper will work. Sugar is an optional ingredient in this chicken adobo, used to add balance to the tangy, savory sauce. Add it in or leave it out, as both ways are common. When to add vinegar to chicken adobo Typically, this depends on how much tang you want in the dish. If you prefer the vinegar more mellow, add it in the beginning along with the soy sauce, garlic and bay leaves. If you want a sharper tang, add it at the end of the cooking process.

The secret step no one tells you Many Filipino home cooks learn this secret by watching their moms or grandmas do it. Once the vinegar goes into the pot (whether at the beginning or end of the cooking process), let it rest undisturbed for a couple of minutes before stirring. This lets the harsh, astringent sourness cook off. This step often creates debate about whether the sourness cooks off no matter what. I’m leaning toward trusting the old-school way of doing things. And remember — sour and tang are two different flavors, and we are going for the latter. Quick Chicken Adobo Drumsticks 3 to 4 servings Ingredients: 6 to 8 chicken drumsticks

1 tablespoon corn oil

6 garlic cloves, halved

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup distilled white vinegar

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons white sugar (optional)

Hot cooked white rice, for serving