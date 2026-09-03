Subtlety is a superpower at new Virginia-Highland restaurant So. Fox

Moody’s cooking philosophy is built around nuance; he wants to make food that requires diners to pay attention, he said.

“Or, if you’re not paying attention, you have that one bite where you’re like, ‘Oh wait, this is really good,’” Moody said. “But I’m not trying to beat people over the head with acid or spice.”

There were times I wished for a little more forceful flavoring. The beef tartare might have benefited from a bit more of that heat or acid. And while the beautiful summer squash dish was tasty, I assumed the raw squash was unseasoned. It was a surprise when Moody said the ribbons had been dressed with a vinaigrette-like coating of sunflower oil and whey from the farmer’s cheese. With a little more oomph, a good dish might have become great.

A bowl of zipper peas was a bit lost on me, too. The undeniably beautiful dish featured a pile of chilled peas in a cool pool of broth poured at the table, topped with an enormous dollop of caviar. The dashi-like broth was made with leather britches, an old Appalachian technique for smoking and preserving long beans. Individually, I enjoyed the savory broth, firm beans and saline caviar, but I’m not sure the elements coalesced into a harmonious dish. Then again, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it, and I’d certainly try it again. I’m not sure I’ve seen a more generous use of caviar in town.

The food at So. Fox gives diners much to think about. Luckily, Pack’s beverage program is delightful, so it’s easy to lubricate the gears grinding in your head as you ponder your dinner.

Moody’s cooking philosophy is built around nuance; he wants to make food that requires diners to pay attention, he said.

“Or, if you’re not paying attention, you have that one bite where you’re like, ‘Oh wait, this is really good,’” Moody said. “But I’m not trying to beat people over the head with acid or spice.”

There were times I wished for a little more forceful flavoring. The beef tartare might have benefited from a bit more of that heat or acid. And while the beautiful summer squash dish was tasty, I assumed the raw squash was unseasoned. It was a surprise when Moody said the ribbons had been dressed with a vinaigrette-like coating of sunflower oil and whey from the farmer’s cheese. With a little more oomph, a good dish might have become great.

A bowl of zipper peas was a bit lost on me, too. The undeniably beautiful dish featured a pile of chilled peas in a cool pool of broth poured at the table, topped with an enormous dollop of caviar. The dashi-like broth was made with leather britches, an old Appalachian technique for smoking and preserving long beans. Individually, I enjoyed the savory broth, firm beans and saline caviar, but I’m not sure the elements coalesced into a harmonious dish. Then again, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it, and I’d certainly try it again. I’m not sure I’ve seen a more generous use of caviar in town.