Subtlety is a superpower at new Virginia-Highland restaurant So. Fox

When I first stepped through the door at So. Fox, the wildly hyped new restaurant in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood, I expected to board a rocket ship; instead, the experience was more like a hot-air balloon ride.
That’s not a negative — dining at So. Fox is fun and relaxing, the menu is in tune with nature and the atmosphere is light and airy. The restaurant’s strength is in its subtlety, which is not typically a characteristic that fuels such fervor in the dining public.
I do my best to avoid being influenced by other people’s opinions about restaurants before I review them; it’s important for my dining experience to be as close to typical as possible. But I couldn’t dodge the buzz around So. Fox on social media or in real life; friends and colleagues who visited earlier heaped rapturous praise on the work of chef Myles Moody and Rachael Pack, the couple who also own the adjoining Kinship Butcher & Sundry.
So, I halfway expected my hair to be blown back on my first visit. When the meal was more of a slow burn, my idea of the restaurant required some recalibration.
When you first enter So. Fox, the most striking feature is the wide-open space by the front door. The interior is minimalist, even spare, with a large gap between the main bar and the standing bar against the windows at the front. The yawning area is a necessity for servers traveling between the kitchen and the main dining room just around the corner, and it keeps the bar space from feeling too cramped during the inevitable wait for a table (unless you’re one of the lucky few to secure a reservation).