Exclusive Order Roaring Social’s new martini dripping with real diamonds — for $10K Created in partnership with Atlanta Solomon Brothers Jewelers, the drink is a bargain based on the included necklace’s value. The roaring jewel martini at Roaring Social, which has locations in Alpharetta and Decatur, costs $10,000 and includes a 5-carat, natural diamond tennis necklace from Solomon Brothers Jewelers. (Courtesy of Solomon Brothers & Roaring Social)

By Henri Hollis 42 minutes ago Share

Roaring Social will begin offering a special martini service this week that includes a diamond tennis necklace from Solomon Brothers Jewelers for $10,000. The speakeasy-style nightlife destination, which has locations in Alpharetta and Decatur, will deck out the unique martini — called the roaring jewel — with a variety of luxury accouterments, like a large dollop of caviar and a bottle of Billecart-Salmon Champagne. But the finishing touch is the included 5-carat, natural diamond tennis necklace from Solomon Brothers Jewelers. The roaring jewel martini is made with Beluga Gold Line Vodka and a dry vermouth rinse, then topped with Billecart-Salmon Champagne Le Reserve and garnished with olives and a spoonful of beluga caviar. (Courtesy of Solomon Brothers & Roaring Social) What to know about Roaring Social’s $10,000 martini According to Jaron Solomon, president of Solomon Brothers Jewelers, the roaring jewel cocktail is a bargain: the necklace is appraised at more than $11,000.

“That’s kind of what we’re known for: great value,” Solomon told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a phone interview. Solomon said his family’s business was excited to partner with Roaring Social to provide a one-of-a-kind experience in Atlanta. Solomon Brothers Jewelers are known for their ads on Atlanta’s sports radio stations which have run for years, so supplying the jewelry for this martini service is a new approach for the company. Solomon told the AJC that he was happy to supply the necklace at a discount to enhance the celebratory cocktail experience Roaring Social will provide. Brian Harper, COO of Competitive Social Ventures, the parent company of Roaring Social, said the cocktail bars have become destinations for people celebrating milestone events. “We see a lot of people come in who are turning 30, 40, 50 ... or even people celebrating moments like ringing the bell after a successful cancer treatment,” Harper told the AJC.

Seeing these celebrations at Roaring Social inspired the staff to create the roaring jewel martini experience, which combines the excitement and hospitality of celebratory bottle service with a gift that would serve as a lasting memento.

The 5-carat, natural diamond tennis necklace from Solomon Brothers Jewelers has an appraisal value of more than $11,000. (Courtesy of Solomon Brothers & Roaring Social) What to expect when ordering the roaring jewel martini When guests order the roaring jewel martini, it will be served with a cubic zirconia replica of the real necklace, along with a certificate of purchase. That certificate can later be redeemed at any of Solomon Brothers’ three locations — so there’s no concern about the diamonds’ security in the moment. The roaring jewel martini is more of a bottle service experience than a singular cocktail, though the drink itself has been seriously considered. The martini is made with Beluga Gold Line Vodka and a dry vermouth rinse, then topped with Billecart-Salmon Champagne Le Reserve and garnished with olives and a spoonful of beluga caviar. Roaring Social serves the martini with its signature bottle experience, which includes a marquee sign presentation with sparklers, and the rest of the bottle of Champagne. “This collaboration celebrates the art of indulgence, pairing our signature hospitality with the timeless elegance of Solomon Brothers Jewelers,” Harper said in a press statement. Solomon and Harper both pointed to the roaring jewel martini as an experience that could only happen in Atlanta.