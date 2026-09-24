Under new management, McKendrick’s approaches change with ‘baby steps’

The steak at McKendrick's is sourced from Meats by Linz, the same purveyor used by several of Atlanta's other elite steakhouses. (Erik Meadows Photography/Courtesy of McKendrick's Steakhouse & Bar)

Similarly, the importance of plate presentation remains unembraced, to a fault. In an era when some restaurants design dishes for the camera as much as the consumer, the way my tomahawk steak was plated betrayed its impressive quality — and tidily encapsulates what it’s like to eat at present-day McKendrick’s.

It was the most expensive steak on the menu: $175 for a 30-ounce rib-eye that was dry-aged for 30 days. The steak itself was excellent, well-prepared with a crusty char and cooked to a tender medium-rare. The rich, funky flavor of dry-aging enhanced the beefiness without overwhelming my senses. But it arrived at the table cut into chunks of varying sizes, clumped together on an expansive plate embellished only with a sprig of parsley and moistened with a spoonful of jus — unfortunately, very different from the professional photos the restaurant provided for this story. Even though the flavor was sturdy and decadent, the presentation immediately begged the question, “I paid $175 for this?”

When confronted with a photo of my steak, Holte did not make excuses.

“It’s something we’re working on,” Holte said of the kitchen team.

Holte said they’re trying to establish a culture of intentionality and thoughtfulness at McKendrick’s; their mantra so far has been, “Baby steps.” They’ve banned the phrase, “That’s how we’ve always done it.”

The new regime is also doing its best not to alienate their core customers. They respect the longtime regulars and loyalists that have kept the doors open for so many years in a Perimeter shopping center where several other prime spaces sit vacant. Casiello and Holte understand that changing too much, too quickly will push those diners away. Even switching the bacon from Hormel to Nueske’s elicited questions from a regular who orders a plate of bacon every time he visits, Casiello said.

There are certain nonnegotiables. Casiello said he refuses to close McKendrick’s for lunch despite a precipitous, industrywide decline in business lunches.

“We have regulars who have come three times a week for 25 years for business lunches,” Casiello said. “I couldn’t do it to them. I couldn’t look them in the eye.”

Similarly, the importance of plate presentation remains unembraced, to a fault. In an era when some restaurants design dishes for the camera as much as the consumer, the way my tomahawk steak was plated betrayed its impressive quality — and tidily encapsulates what it’s like to eat at present-day McKendrick’s.

It was the most expensive steak on the menu: $175 for a 30-ounce rib-eye that was dry-aged for 30 days. The steak itself was excellent, well-prepared with a crusty char and cooked to a tender medium-rare. The rich, funky flavor of dry-aging enhanced the beefiness without overwhelming my senses. But it arrived at the table cut into chunks of varying sizes, clumped together on an expansive plate embellished only with a sprig of parsley and moistened with a spoonful of jus — unfortunately, very different from the professional photos the restaurant provided for this story. Even though the flavor was sturdy and decadent, the presentation immediately begged the question, “I paid $175 for this?”

When confronted with a photo of my steak, Holte did not make excuses.

“It’s something we’re working on,” Holte said of the kitchen team.

Holte said they’re trying to establish a culture of intentionality and thoughtfulness at McKendrick’s; their mantra so far has been, “Baby steps.” They’ve banned the phrase, “That’s how we’ve always done it.”

The new regime is also doing its best not to alienate their core customers. They respect the longtime regulars and loyalists that have kept the doors open for so many years in a Perimeter shopping center where several other prime spaces sit vacant. Casiello and Holte understand that changing too much, too quickly will push those diners away. Even switching the bacon from Hormel to Nueske’s elicited questions from a regular who orders a plate of bacon every time he visits, Casiello said.

There are certain nonnegotiables. Casiello said he refuses to close McKendrick’s for lunch despite a precipitous, industrywide decline in business lunches.