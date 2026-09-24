Under new management, McKendrick’s approaches change with ‘baby steps’

When Holte was announced as the new executive chef, I thought his renovation of the menu would be well underway by now. Instead, it feels like he and Casiello are in the basement, fixing cracks in the foundation.
But there are green shoots beginning to grow at McKendrick’s, and with the right tending, the steakhouse could once again bloom into an establishment that delights old and new diners alike.
When Holte was announced as the new executive chef, I thought his renovation of the menu would be well underway by now. Instead, it feels like he and Casiello are in the basement, fixing cracks in the foundation.
But there are green shoots beginning to grow at McKendrick’s, and with the right tending, the steakhouse could once again bloom into an establishment that delights old and new diners alike.
Food: classic American steakhouse
Service: professional and friendly, but be sure to ask about extra charges
Recommended dishes: charbroiled oysters, colossal crab cocktail, tuna tataki, lemon sumac marinated lamb chops, 30-day dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye, pan-seared Enchanted Springs trout, sesame seared tuna, roasted whole okra, jumbo onion rings
Vegetarian dishes: seasonal burrata, McKendrick’s salad, roasted whole okra, french fries, whipped potatoes, wood-grilled asparagus, sautéed spinach, creamed spinach, wood-grilled bok choy, jumbo onion rings, sautéed mushrooms, local mushroom risotto
Alcohol: full bar with mostly classic cocktails and a wine list in rebuilding mode
Price range: $75 — $150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Lunch), 5 p.m.-9 p.m. (Dinner) Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Lunch), 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (Dinner) Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free lot on-site
Nearest MARTA station: 3/4-mile from Dunwoody station
Reservations: yes, listed on OpenTable
Address, phone: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
Food: classic American steakhouse
Service: professional and friendly, but be sure to ask about extra charges
Recommended dishes: charbroiled oysters, colossal crab cocktail, tuna tataki, lemon sumac marinated lamb chops, 30-day dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye, pan-seared Enchanted Springs trout, sesame seared tuna, roasted whole okra, jumbo onion rings
Vegetarian dishes: seasonal burrata, McKendrick’s salad, roasted whole okra, french fries, whipped potatoes, wood-grilled asparagus, sautéed spinach, creamed spinach, wood-grilled bok choy, jumbo onion rings, sautéed mushrooms, local mushroom risotto
Alcohol: full bar with mostly classic cocktails and a wine list in rebuilding mode
Price range: $75 — $150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Lunch), 5 p.m.-9 p.m. (Dinner) Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Lunch), 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (Dinner) Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free lot on-site
Nearest MARTA station: 3/4-mile from Dunwoody station
Reservations: yes, listed on OpenTable
Address, phone: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.