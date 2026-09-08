Atlanta Food & Wine, a Dolly celebration and more food events this week

Dolly Parton’s legacy lives on at Sweet Auburn BBQ on Wednesday evening.
The Poncey-Highland barbecue restaurant’s party will raise money for Parton’s Imagination Library, the book-gifting organization that has given away more than 300 million books to children around the world.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the event will feature music from tribute band the Dollies, and every $30 ticket includes one cocktail. Tickets can be purchased on OpenTable.
Hone your baking skills with the help of a professional at the Epicurean Atlanta hotel Thursday.
Pastry chef AJ DeDiego will demonstrate how to make three pastries that attendees will have a chance to taste alongside wine pairings. The pastry recipes include a “perfect” chocolate cake, lemon-blueberry cheesecake and chai spice cinnamon rolls.
DeDiego began presenting baking demonstrations on YouTube a decade ago, according to the event website, and has held a variety of professional pastry chef positions, including at JenChan’s in Cabbagetown. He has built a large following on social media and frequently teaches baking and pastry workshops around Atlanta. Tickets are $45 and include valet parking validation.
Attendees at the 2025 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival in the Home Depot Backyard. (Courtesy of John Harrington/Atlanta Food & Wine)
The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Head to the Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival centered around the theme, “The City is the Story,” according to a news release. The hosts will include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior editor of food and dining, Monti Carlo, who will open the festival Thursday with the Atlanta Standard kickoff event, featuring live entertainment, tasting tents and beverages. Throughout the rest of the weekend, well-known chefs including Andrew Zimmern, Shawn Osbey, Ford Fry, Kardea Brown and Kelli Potter will host their own tasting tents with dedicated tasting stations, and more than 200 chefs will be handing out food.