Atlanta Food & Wine, a Dolly celebration and more food events this week

As was the case during the 2025 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, this year's event will feature tasting tents, as well as live entertainment, beverages and more. (Courtesy of Atlanta Food & Wine)

Learn to bake with an Atlanta-based food content creator.

Learn to bake with an Atlanta-based food content creator.

This week’s food events around metro Atlanta include an opportunity to celebrate Dolly Parton, a baking workshop with a pastry chef and the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival.

Big Hair, Big Heart: A Dolly Life Celebration

Dolly Parton’s legacy lives on at Sweet Auburn BBQ on Wednesday evening.

The Poncey-Highland barbecue restaurant’s party will raise money for Parton’s Imagination Library, the book-gifting organization that has given away more than 300 million books to children around the world.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the event will feature music from tribute band the Dollies, and every $30 ticket includes one cocktail. Tickets can be purchased on OpenTable.