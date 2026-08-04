The Chai Box Cafe’s grand opening celebration and more Atlanta food events

Deborah VanTrece's (left) restaurant, Oreatha's at the Point, will hold a special Dining in the District event for the beginning of Black Restaurant Week. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Plus, the start of Black Restaurant Week and an Italian wine dinner

Plus, the start of Black Restaurant Week and an Italian wine dinner

This week in Atlanta, kick off Black Restaurant Week with a special dinner at Oreatha’s at the Point, enjoy an Italian wine dinner and celebrate the grand opening of a popular chai cafe.

Black Restaurant Week

Atlanta’s annual Black Restaurant Week has returned as a two-week celebration of the city’s Black-owned restaurants. The initiative began in 2016 as a way to honor and build awareness for African, African American and Caribbean cuisine with partnerships, culinary events and marketing campaigns intended to highlight small, local food and beverage businesses.

As part of the week’s activities, Oreatha’s at the Point will host Dining in the District featuring city council member Wayne Martin. Guests can RSVP to enjoy a Southern menu with international influences.