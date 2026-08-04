The Chai Box Cafe’s grand opening celebration and more Atlanta food events

This week in Atlanta, kick off Black Restaurant Week with a special dinner at Oreatha’s at the Point, enjoy an Italian wine dinner and celebrate the grand opening of a popular chai cafe.
Black Restaurant Week
Atlanta’s annual Black Restaurant Week has returned as a two-week celebration of the city’s Black-owned restaurants. The initiative began in 2016 as a way to honor and build awareness for African, African American and Caribbean cuisine with partnerships, culinary events and marketing campaigns intended to highlight small, local food and beverage businesses.
As part of the week’s activities, Oreatha’s at the Point will host Dining in the District featuring city council member Wayne Martin. Guests can RSVP to enjoy a Southern menu with international influences.
Throughout Black Restaurant Week, explore new eateries and food businesses across metro Atlanta.
Head to Italian restaurant Amore e Amore for a special Ruffino wine dinner this month. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore)
Ruffino Wine Dinner
Italian restaurant Amore e Amore will hold a Ruffino Wine Dinner to go along with its current under-the-sea-themed decor. A five-course menu will include Italian wine pairings guided by Caterina Velez, Ruffino ambassador for the U.S.
Expect menu items like Amore e Amore’s pappardelle Sinatra, lemon sorbetto, a choice of filet mignon or classic chicken piccata and an assortment of desserts.
7 p.m. Thursday. $80 per person. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com
Monica Sunny, founder of the Chai Box, said her new cafe is an extension of her home, and it feels like it. (Courtesy of the Chai Box Cafe)
The Chai Box grand opening
The Chai Box Cafe, a chai-focused cafe in the upper Westside, will have its grand opening party this weekend after a soft opening period. During the celebration, guests can expect iced chai and Parle-G biscuits, giveaways throughout the day, special pastries and live music.
Monica Sunny opened this cafe based on her tea brand of the same name, which she has been operating for several years. Before opening the brick-and-mortar, Sunny sold bags of tea blends and chai concentrate online and at Costco. The Chai Box Cafe now offers a menu of chai drinks, espresso, coffee, matcha and housemade pastries.