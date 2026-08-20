Roundup Review 3 new late-night cocktail bars with drinks as good as the vibes First impressions of Incognito, Read the Room and Y Bar e Ristorante. The windowless, multilevel space at Read the Room is designed for sweaty nights dancing to live DJs spinning vinyl records. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

By Henri Hollis 16 minutes ago Share

Three new cocktail bars opened in Atlanta this summer that blur the line between serious drinking establishments and party-first nightlife: Incognito, Read the Room and Y Bar e Ristorante. Although the bars are not related, all three arrived on the scene under purposefully mysterious circumstances. And they each have an opaque web presence, leaning into curiosity and word of mouth to reach their audience. Y Bar doesn’t even list a website on its Instagram profile, while Read the Room’s webpage focuses on music rather than food and drink. Incognito has a menu posted, once you navigate past a chaotic intro video featuring the bar’s mascot: a man in a suit wearing a paper bag over his head. Three new cocktail bars opened in Atlanta this summer that blur the line between serious drinking establishments and party-first nightlife: Incognito, Read the Room and Y Bar e Ristorante. Although the bars are not related, all three arrived on the scene under purposefully mysterious circumstances. And they each have an opaque web presence, leaning into curiosity and word of mouth to reach their audience. Y Bar doesn’t even list a website on its Instagram profile, while Read the Room’s webpage focuses on music rather than food and drink. Incognito has a menu posted, once you navigate past a chaotic intro video featuring the bar’s mascot: a man in a suit wearing a paper bag over his head. The less-is-more marketing strategy seems to be working. Read the Room and Y Bar were both packed when I visited. And although Incognito was not busy when I went on a Wednesday night, the bar hosts weekend DJ sessions and frequent events that draw crowds. Another common thread links these bars: Despite being loud and social, they put serious effort into their cocktail programs. Going the extra mile with creative, interesting cocktails gives each bar a more elevated, mature vibe than the typical drinking establishments and dance clubs slinging vodka-sodas and High Noons — without losing any of the fun. The less-is-more marketing strategy seems to be working. Read the Room and Y Bar were both packed when I visited. And although Incognito was not busy when I went on a Wednesday night, the bar hosts weekend DJ sessions and frequent events that draw crowds. Another common thread links these bars: Despite being loud and social, they put serious effort into their cocktail programs. Going the extra mile with creative, interesting cocktails gives each bar a more elevated, mature vibe than the typical drinking establishments and dance clubs slinging vodka-sodas and High Noons — without losing any of the fun.

Incognito Cocktail Bar in West Midtown hosts weekend DJ sessions and frequent events that draw crowds. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Incognito Cocktail Bar After first appearing as a mysterious tease on Instagram this spring, details about Incognito have slowly emerged. The West Midtown cocktail bar opened in June and is run by Eduardo and Felipe Rivera, the brothers behind the popular but now-shuttered Palo Santo. With Incognito, the brothers will retain a presence on Atlanta’s Westside, where Palo Santo found success as a nightlife destination. Incognito took over the former Fishmonger space on Howell Mill Road, just down the street from the perpetually popular Northside Tavern. Like Northside Tavern, the new bar has pool tables, providing an alternative billiards destination for people who may not want to wait (or find the environment too cramped) at the old-school dive bar. Incognito’s interior is open and spare, clearly meant for standing, socializing and dancing. A handful of tables line one wall to the left of the entrance, while more seats are available at the utilitarian, stainless steel bar. After first appearing as a mysterious tease on Instagram this spring, details about Incognito have slowly emerged. The West Midtown cocktail bar opened in June and is run by Eduardo and Felipe Rivera, the brothers behind the popular but now-shuttered Palo Santo. With Incognito, the brothers will retain a presence on Atlanta’s Westside, where Palo Santo found success as a nightlife destination. Incognito took over the former Fishmonger space on Howell Mill Road, just down the street from the perpetually popular Northside Tavern. Like Northside Tavern, the new bar has pool tables, providing an alternative billiards destination for people who may not want to wait (or find the environment too cramped) at the old-school dive bar. Incognito’s interior is open and spare, clearly meant for standing, socializing and dancing. A handful of tables line one wall to the left of the entrance, while more seats are available at the utilitarian, stainless steel bar. The gimlet at Incognito is topped with drops of fragrant basil oil. (Henri Hollis/AJC) The drink menu, printed in a booklet resembling a magazine or comic book, does not look particularly creative on the surface; nearly every beverage is a version of a classic cocktail, like a gimlet, paloma, dirty martini or caipirinha.

But none of the cocktails follow a standard preparation. Incognito’s drinks often involve craft-made components and cutting-edge techniques; some are batched ahead of time, allowing flavors to develop well before the drink is ordered. Incognito’s system allows the bar to quickly serve beverages that are more thoughtful and interesting than one might expect in a dive-bar-inspired setting. Their caipirinha, which is typically a simple cocktail like the original daiquiri, was more like a well-made Tiki drink, a mixture that featured sharp and sweet passionfruit and an almost creamy texture over a mountain of crushed ice. The highball, a tall, perfectly clear drink, contained subtle, complex flavors from soursop and pandan, which added its characteristic nuttiness. Rather than adding soda water, the whole drink is carbonated in-house, a fact made obvious when our bartender opened a fresh bottle and it fizzed everywhere behind the bar. But none of the cocktails follow a standard preparation. Incognito’s drinks often involve craft-made components and cutting-edge techniques; some are batched ahead of time, allowing flavors to develop well before the drink is ordered. Incognito’s system allows the bar to quickly serve beverages that are more thoughtful and interesting than one might expect in a dive-bar-inspired setting. Their caipirinha, which is typically a simple cocktail like the original daiquiri, was more like a well-made Tiki drink, a mixture that featured sharp and sweet passionfruit and an almost creamy texture over a mountain of crushed ice. The highball, a tall, perfectly clear drink, contained subtle, complex flavors from soursop and pandan, which added its characteristic nuttiness. Rather than adding soda water, the whole drink is carbonated in-house, a fact made obvious when our bartender opened a fresh bottle and it fizzed everywhere behind the bar.

The paloma at Incognito is a vivid, translucent shade of red. (Henri Hollis/AJC) The paloma was like a combination of its namesake grapefruit-based cocktail and a negroni. Served in a hurricane glass, the paloma perfectly matched the color of a negroni — red and translucent, thanks to the inclusion of hibiscus. Amaro gave the drink a bit more bitterness and depth than a typical paloma, though the drink was still fizzy and refreshing. Incognito can stand on its own, but it also fits in well with West Midtown’s more established bars. It borrows some of the stripped-back atmosphere of Northside Tavern, while it also reaches into the world of advanced mixology techniques practiced nearby at Lucky Star. Open until 2:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, Incognito is a good landing spot for wannabe pool hustlers and cocktail nerds alike. 1025 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. incognito404.com The paloma was like a combination of its namesake grapefruit-based cocktail and a negroni. Served in a hurricane glass, the paloma perfectly matched the color of a negroni — red and translucent, thanks to the inclusion of hibiscus. Amaro gave the drink a bit more bitterness and depth than a typical paloma, though the drink was still fizzy and refreshing. Incognito can stand on its own, but it also fits in well with West Midtown’s more established bars. It borrows some of the stripped-back atmosphere of Northside Tavern, while it also reaches into the world of advanced mixology techniques practiced nearby at Lucky Star. Open until 2:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, Incognito is a good landing spot for wannabe pool hustlers and cocktail nerds alike. 1025 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. incognito404.com Read the Room is open late, and the bar offers serious craft cocktails. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Read the Room With its entrance just across the street from Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall, Read the Room offers a completely different experience than its popular neighbor on the Atlanta Beltline. The windowless, multilevel space is designed for sweaty nights dancing to live DJs spinning vinyl records. When I visited on a Friday night (and maybe a little Saturday morning), the dim bar was packed shoulder to shoulder, though the height of the split-level room kept it from feeling cramped or claustrophobic. Thumping music at high volume kept the energy level up but made conversation difficult. With its entrance just across the street from Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall, Read the Room offers a completely different experience than its popular neighbor on the Atlanta Beltline. The windowless, multilevel space is designed for sweaty nights dancing to live DJs spinning vinyl records. When I visited on a Friday night (and maybe a little Saturday morning), the dim bar was packed shoulder to shoulder, though the height of the split-level room kept it from feeling cramped or claustrophobic. Thumping music at high volume kept the energy level up but made conversation difficult. Read the Room is a cocktail bar led by its regular live DJ sets featuring vinyl records. (Our Agency, courtesy of Read the Room) At a place where the dance floor and music are the main draws, the cocktails were impressively crafty. The higher ground cocktail references South Asian flavors with gin, cardamom, ginger, apricot and lemon — refreshing on a humid summer night.

The purple rain, clearly a popular drink option from the number of people I saw holding it, was more than a colorful gimmick. Like a lychee martini over ice, the cocktail found some depth with the addition of vanilla. The something like Olivia cocktail was sharper, with zing from lime and green chartreuse balanced by a bright honeydew-mint cordial. The purple rain, clearly a popular drink option from the number of people I saw holding it, was more than a colorful gimmick. Like a lychee martini over ice, the cocktail found some depth with the addition of vanilla. The something like Olivia cocktail was sharper, with zing from lime and green chartreuse balanced by a bright honeydew-mint cordial. A cocktail at Read the Room is colorful and zingy. (Our Agency, courtesy of Read the Room) Though the bar was jam-packed, it did not take the bartenders too long to make these well-considered cocktails. And, for those looking for a simpler alcohol delivery system, Read the Room’s bartenders did not seem the type to look down their nose at anyone ordering a vodka-soda. Most importantly, everyone at Read the Room seemed to be having fun. People were really dancing, remaining fully present and interacting with strangers. It felt like an escape from today’s cellphone filming culture, where self-conscious people stand motionless to record endless footage of a concert or DJ set. Most importantly, everyone at Read the Room seemed to be having fun. People were really dancing, remaining fully present and interacting with strangers. It felt like an escape from today’s cellphone filming culture, where self-conscious people stand motionless to record endless footage of a concert or DJ set. Everyone at Read the Room in Old Fourth Ward seemed to be enjoying themselves.(Our Agency, courtesy of Read the Room) Read the Room has captured a rare and elusive sense of coolness. The cocktails, music and atmosphere feel just elevated enough, without becoming pretentious, corny or exclusionary. It’s the rare bar that stays open until 2 a.m. or later on the weekends with no cover charge, while also serving a solid cocktail menu. Visit soon, because Read the Room will become only more difficult to get into as more people discover it.

691 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-345-4550, readtheroomatl.com 691 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-345-4550, readtheroomatl.com Y Bar e Ristorante from the Y Hospitality team features a U-shaped bar as its focal point. The restaurant and bar is inspired by the 1960s and '70s in Italy. (Courtesy of Sarah Lawless) Y Bar e Ristorante Y Hospitality, the powerhouse restaurant group behind Yeppa & Co., Forza Storico and Storico Fresco appears to have another hit in the new Y Bar e Ristorante. The Italian-themed bar took over the space formerly occupied by the same group’s relatively short-lived Mexican concept, Pachengo’s, which closed in 2024. Y Bar sticks more closely to what the team does best: simple but creative Italian food and strong service in a fun, stylish atmosphere. Y Hospitality, the powerhouse restaurant group behind Yeppa & Co., Forza Storico and Storico Fresco appears to have another hit in the new Y Bar e Ristorante. The Italian-themed bar took over the space formerly occupied by the same group’s relatively short-lived Mexican concept, Pachengo’s, which closed in 2024. Y Bar sticks more closely to what the team does best: simple but creative Italian food and strong service in a fun, stylish atmosphere. A Bruschetta Martini is on the cocktail menu at Y Bar in Buckhead Village. (Courtesy of Sarah Lawless) Of the three cocktail bars featured here, Y Bar feels the most grown-up; the music is still loud and the crowd can be boisterous (even on a Tuesday, when I visited), but guests keep their seats and tend to eat as well as drink.

The food menu makes an impressive bet on anchovies, which feature in the antipasto skewers; pinzimonio (the bar’s version of veggies and dip, according to the menu); burro e alici, an anchovy and butter toast; and insalata gastronomica, a shaved celery salad. A couple of dishes are bound to be popular on social media, like the chips in a bag, Italian potato chips mixed with pickles, salumi, olives and Parmesan crema, served in the actual chip bag. Imagine an Italian version of Frito pie. There’s also the plate of miniature meatball subs called “I’m workin’ with 3 inches.” Beyond the funny name, the little sandwiches are genuinely tasty and fun to eat. The key is the bun, which is toasted enough to stand up to the meatballs and pomodoro sauce yet delicate enough to collapse into the rest of the components after you take a bite. The food menu makes an impressive bet on anchovies, which feature in the antipasto skewers; pinzimonio (the bar’s version of veggies and dip, according to the menu); burro e alici, an anchovy and butter toast; and insalata gastronomica, a shaved celery salad. A couple of dishes are bound to be popular on social media, like the chips in a bag, Italian potato chips mixed with pickles, salumi, olives and Parmesan crema, served in the actual chip bag. Imagine an Italian version of Frito pie. There’s also the plate of miniature meatball subs called “I’m workin’ with 3 inches.” Beyond the funny name, the little sandwiches are genuinely tasty and fun to eat. The key is the bun, which is toasted enough to stand up to the meatballs and pomodoro sauce yet delicate enough to collapse into the rest of the components after you take a bite. These mini meatball subs are on the menu at Y Bar e Ristorante and will be available late into the night. (Courtesy of Sarah Lawless) Most of the food is salty and snacky, meant to complement the cocktails and Italian-focused wine list. Although Yeppa is known for its espresso martini tower, the headliner at Y Bar could be the bruschetta martini. The simple vodka martini is made with bruschetta brine, which brings both savory and tart notes to the party. The negroni fruttata was another winner, a classic negroni softened with the tropical flavors of banana and coconut. The margarita pizza cocktail, on the other hand, delivered well on the margarita side but did not quite hit the pizza notes I hoped to taste. By no means was it a bad beverage, but I expected a more distinctive, savory flavor. The negroni fruttata was another winner, a classic negroni softened with the tropical flavors of banana and coconut. The margarita pizza cocktail, on the other hand, delivered well on the margarita side but did not quite hit the pizza notes I hoped to taste. By no means was it a bad beverage, but I expected a more distinctive, savory flavor. The exterior of Y Bar e Ristorante, which has a narrow, terraced patio leading to its front door. (Henri Hollis/AJC) One of my favorite cocktails was actually listed on the menu as a dessert: the sgroppino. Served in a coupe glass, the drink is made with Aperol gelato, vodka and prosecco; the combination of bubbly prosecco and gelato creates a unique texture that’s simultaneously creamy and fluffy. Though its made with completely different ingredients, the sgroppino reminded me of the Garibaldi cocktail I’ve tried at Forza Storico, an incredibly simple mixture of Campari and fresh squeezed-to-order orange juice.