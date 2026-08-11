Food & Dining Celebrate Indonesian Independence Day and more Atlanta food events this week Gula in Doraville will celebrate Indonesian Independence Day this weekend with special snacks and treats. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

This week in metro Atlanta, attend the anniversary party for a popular Alpharetta coffee shop, celebrate Indonesian Independence Day at Gula and learn to make your own spice blends. Indonesian Independence Day Gula, an Indonesian dessert cafe in Doraville, will celebrate Indonesian Independence Day from Saturday to Monday. The event’s final day, Aug. 17, marks the date in 1945 when Indonesia declared its independence from the Netherlands. In honor of the country’s 81st year of independence, Gula will host a pasar pagi, or an Indonesian morning market, the business announced. The event will feature a gerobak (a traditional wheeled cart) that will roll out market favorites to customers. Expect an assortment of pastries and traditional Indonesian sweets.

The cafe was founded by the next generation of the restaurateurs behind JAVA Indonesian Foodmart and Tempo Doeloe in Chamblee. It offers Indonesian afternoon tea service as well as an a la carte menu of sweets, drinks and some savory snacks. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 15-17. 5177 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 470-359-4899, instagram.com/gula.atl View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warm Waves Coffee (@warmwavescoffee) Warm Waves anniversary party Warm Waves Coffee, a cafe with locations in Alpharetta and Suwanee, will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a party this weekend. Local vendors will be selling their wares at both cafe locations, and there will be food and drink specials as well as arts and crafts and live music throughout the day. Specials include a birthday cake latte, vanilla oat milk nitro and a birthday cake pastry.

The cafe was founded in 2021 by Kenny Libby and his family. After roasting his own coffee beans for years, Libby began selling them at farmers markets and later opened a brick-and-mortar in Alpharetta. Libby’s daughter, Brooke, went on to manage the family’s second cafe location in Suwanee.