Food & Dining An all-day adventure in North Atlanta with coffee, crafts and gaming The Real Food Stalker’s guide to a memorable day with loved ones north of the Perimeter. Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker, has an all-day itinerary for an outing just north of Atlanta that includes breakfast at Buttermilk Kitchen (left), lunch and crafting at ScentTok Craft Cafe (center) and dinner and gaming at Battle & Brew (right). (Justin Brown for the AJC)

By Justin Brown 59 minutes ago Share

With so many things to do in Atlanta — whether it’s brunch, bowling, sporting events, food pop-ups or a million other things — it’s hard to know where to start when planning a day to enjoy quality time with loved ones. So, here’s a step-by-step itinerary that would be perfect for a daddy-daughter day, family outing, date with your significant other, or just to treat yourself. If you want to spend a fun-filled day on Atlanta’s Northside, make sure these three spots are on your list. What you do in between each stop is up to you.

From good food and hands-on fun to ending the night with some friendly competition, this is the kind of quality time you’ll be talking about long after it’s over. There’s nothing like creating memories over great food and unforgettable experiences. Chicken and waffles at Buttermilk Kitchen in Buckhead. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Breakfast at Buttermilk Kitchen To kick off your all-day adventure, start with a great table-setter by getting breakfast at Buttermilk Kitchen. Don’t skip their chicken and waffles. The golden-fried chicken breast is crispy on the outside while tender and juicy on the inside, and it’s paired with fluffy waffles that honestly don’t even need syrup. But they offer maple syrup just in case you want some extra sweetness. If you’re not a waffle person, that’s OK: Their pancakes are just as good. Light, fluffy and perfect for soaking up their maple or bourbon syrup, these pancakes seem to make every bite just a little sweeter than the last.

A pancake with butter at Buttermilk Kitchen. (Justin Brown for the AJC) On the savory side, the shrimp and grits should be on your must-order list when you’re here, so make a splash and try a little seafood while you’re still waking up. If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you can’t do much better than Buttermilk Kitchen.

Buttermilk Kitchen. 4225 Roswell Road NE, 678-732-3274, buttermilkkitchen.com Tomato cheese braised beef with a green apple cold brew drink at ScentTok Craft Cafe. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Get creative with lunch at ScentTok Craft Cafe After taking time for a stroll, window shopping or exploring Buckhead after breakfast, head to your next stop at ScentTok Craft Cafe, where you’ll enjoy much more than just a midday meal. This is a craft cafe, where the activities are just as important as the food and drinks. While waiting for your order, you can make your own bracelet, turning lunch into a fun memory that’s great for couples, families or friends. The menu is huge and includes lots of Asian options, but you can’t go wrong with the tomato cheese braised beef bento box. Make sure to add a fried egg on top — it’s like adding a supercharger to your engine; it’s going to take things to the next level. The braised beef is tender and flavorful, and mixing it with a side of rice and that slice of American cheese on top makes this dish feel like a great relationship. But the added egg transforms it into an amazing marriage. Milkshakes from ScentTok Craft Cafe. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Top off your lunch with one of ScentTok’s amazing milkshakes, which take up just a small part of their long list of beverage options. The strawberry milkshake is my go-to, but my kids love the cookies and cream. Folks who love coconut water are covered with ScentTok’s coco island oasis classic vanilla, it’s coconut water topped with a scoop of ice cream.