Food & Dining What to eat during your next Atlanta Dream home game Plus, how stadium chefs feed the players after every game. The lemon pepper salmon meatball sub with creamy lemon pepper dill sauce is one of the food offerings available from Proof of the Pudding concessions during Atlanta Dream games at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 45 minutes ago Share

Stadium food is often something of a marvel of logistics, with its punchy flavors and the large, hungry crowds it must feed in a relatively short window of time. The Gateway Center Arena in College Park, home of the Atlanta Dream, is no exception. Atlanta’s WNBA team still has several months left in its season. Fans planning to attend an Atlanta Dream game will have plenty of options for what to eat at the arena, including concessions from the venue’s food and beverage partner, Proof of the Pudding, as well as third-party vendors like Chick-fil-A and Papa Johns.

The double stack burger and fries are among the food offerings available from Proof of the Pudding's concession stand, the Hangar, during Atlanta Dream games at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) Fan food options at Atlanta Dream games Proof of the Pudding’s menu for the Dream’s 2026 season draws on the character of Atlanta for its headlining food item: a salmon meatball sub with lemon pepper dill sauce, available at the Hangar concession stand. Those words don’t seem like they should go together, but the resulting plate includes three baked salmon meatballs nestled in a soft sub roll and layered with a creamy lemon pepper dill sauce. The unique sub sandwich was inspired by an effort to offer a more health-conscious menu item, said David Satchell, Proof of the Pudding’s executive sous chef at the Gateway Center Arena.

“Give the people what they already like, twist it just slightly, so that it looks different,” he said. “It’s the same thing that they always had. It just presents different, it tastes a little different, therefore it might give them a different experience.”

A stadium chef’s job is to tap into the culinary trends while keeping the food ready for grab-and-go service. One food trend Satchell noticed is that more people are considering their health and incorporating dietary preferences or restrictions, like pescatarian or vegetarian choices, even while attending a sporting event. The salmon meatballs appeal to those who don’t eat red meat, and they’re baked instead of fried. He got the idea to incorporate salmon after visiting the Philadelphia baseball stadium where Proof of the Pudding took over culinary operations. In the land of the Philly cheesesteak, they’re serving salmon cheesesteaks. “We would like to be ready when someone comes up and they know that they have an option there, and they can feel welcome and included,” Satchell said. On average, Satchell said his team of 10 is feeding about 3,000 people during each game. Find the following concessions on the Hangar menu: Lemon pepper wet wings are among the food offerings available from Proof of the Pudding during Atlanta Dream games at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park. Fans can find these at the Hangar concession stand. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) Beef hot dog for $6

Four chicken tenders for $10

Caesar salad for $6

Salmon meatball sub for $18

Smoked bone-in rib sandwich for $14

Eight fried chicken wings (with lemon pepper wet or sweet chili sauce) for $12

Double stack burger for $12

Salted pretzel for $5

Popcorn for $5

Fries and a drink can be added to any entree for $4. In the VIP Courtside Court Club section of the Gateway Center Arena, fans can find a broader assortment of food including street tacos like chicken tinga, fried shrimp and grilled veggie; Sichuan beef bao buns; fried tofu bowls; chicken piccata cutlets; and baby back ribs. Tacos are among the VIP food offerings available from Proof of the Pudding concessions during Atlanta Dream games at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) This is Satchell’s second season at the Gateway Center Arena after he previously worked for the Atlanta Braves’ food and beverage operations at Truist Park. The energy of a sports stadium is what draws him in, since it creates a work environment that’s rarely boring. “There’s a rush that comes with it, all those smiling faces, all the excitement, on top of the fact that I am a huge sports fan, a huge foodie,” he said. “That atmosphere, that sporting atmosphere, it’s electrifying, it’s very contagious.”

David Satchell, executive sous chef of Proof of the Pudding, speaks to attendees during a media preview of food offerings available at Atlanta Dream games at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) Feeding the Dream During an Atlanta Dream game, Satchell and his team aren’t just feeding the fans — they’re fueling the players, too. Satchell is required to always have a few things available for the players: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, apples and bananas. Beyond that, the menu changes a few times throughout the season so the players get a variety of meals. The PB&J sandwiches and fruit are always readily available before each game tips off. Afterward, it’s time to feed the athletes a full meal, usually buffet-style with a few protein and vegetable options. The Dream’s Southern hospitality even extends to the visiting team, which is given the opportunity to eat Proof of the Pudding’s menu. Right now, the buffet is working its way through different cuisines, according to Trevis Hall, booking manager for the Gateway Center Arena.