Food & Dining What to eat at Walt Disney World when you’re gluten-free ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth’ makes eating with a food allergy easier than you might expect. Guests visit the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Fla. Gluten-free food options are easy to find. (Todd Anderson/The New York Times 2023)

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Navigating Walt Disney World with dietary restrictions can feel overwhelming, but you can be successful if you arrive with a plan. Thanks to dedicated allergy protocols and an impressive range of gluten-free meals, snacks and desserts, dining can become a part of the magic instead of a source of stress. Here’s how gluten-free guests can choose meals, snacks and desserts at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” with confidence and peace of mind. A gluten-free quick-service meal at Walt Disney World will have a purple sticker and sit on a purple tray. (Grace Donovan/AJC) How to order gluten-free at Walt Disney World Purple is the indicator of all things allergen-friendly at Disney’s parks and resorts. Meals are accompanied by either a purple stick or sticker and served on a purple tray. If your meal doesn’t have at least one of these three indicators, double-check your order with a cast member.

Planning Ahead Use the My Disney Experience app to see your options and plan ahead. After selecting a restaurant and opening the menu, scroll past the entrées, sides, desserts and beverages until you reach the “Gluten/Wheat Allergy-Friendly” section. The section shows a list of dishes that are safe to order. Factor in Extra Time Even if you order a gluten-free meal at the same time as the rest of your party, you will likely not receive it simultaneously. This is because of Disney’s safety protocols. While standard orders are handled by line cooks, a trained manager or chef oversees the preparation of an allergy order. Dedicated prep surfaces are sanitized, gloves are changed, and dedicated allergy fryers are used. All of that takes time. Tip: For quick-service dining, order off the allergy-friendly section from the restaurant’s menu in the My Disney Experience app 15 to 30 minutes prior to arrival. Ordering in Person When dining at table-service locations or ordering at a counter in person, separate physical allergy-friendly menus are available upon request. Guests may also ask to speak to a chef or manager regarding dietary concerns.

Customizing Other Options Your choices are not limited to those listed on the allergen-friendly menu. Disney staples that are naturally gluten filled, such as Mickey waffles, chicken tenders and burger buns, can be modified with a gluten-free substitution upon request.

The main entrance of the Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe in Frontierland on May 14, 2026. (Grace Donovan/AJC) Best gluten-free restaurants at Disney World Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe Location: Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Frontierland) Ordering Method: Quick service (Mobile order available) Price: $14.99 and under per adult If Disney had an Old West-themed version of Chipotle, this would be it. This restaurant offers customizable nacho and rice bowls with heaping portions that, paired with a side of chips and guacamole, will easily fuel you. If you have room for dessert, try the gluten-free sweet corn mousse. Shaped like corn on the cob, it was so visually realistic that upon cutting into it, a friend exclaimed, “Wait, that’s not corn?” Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen Location: Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Adve​ntureland) Ordering Method: Table service (designed allergy-friendly menu)

Price: $15-$34.99 per adult This Jungle Cruise-themed menu is almost entirely gluten-free, from the secret “Brazilian Bread” appetizer to dessert. While you still order from a separate allergen-friendly menu, the offerings are just as extensive as the standard menu. The global cuisine features pun-filled dish names, complementing the dry humor of the servers, otherwise known as “Jungle Cruise Skippers.” Centertown Market Location: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Ordering Method: Quick service (mobile order available) Price: $14.99 and under per adult This island-inspired restaurant has everything from customizable bowls to classic burgers, but the real standout is the gluten-free fish tacos. This restaurant features unique tropical twists on classic desserts, like the piña colada shake. No matter what you order, the cashiers will not let you finalize your order until you have spoken to the head chef, leaving you confident in the meal you’re purchasing.

The Dole Whip soft-serve cup at Aloha Isle Refreshments in Adventureland on May 14, 2026. (Grace Donovan/AJC) Best gluten-free dishes and snacks at Disney World Mediterranean Salad with Chicken Location: Disney’s Hollywood Studios (ABC Commissary) Ordering Method: Quick service (mobile order available) Price: $12.99 Mediterranean cuisine is known as one of the healthiest in the world, and this salad is no exception. Packed with lean protein from marinated chicken, unprocessed fat from crumbled feta, fresh tomatoes, olives and pepperoncinis over a bed of crisp greens, this salad is a solid approach to a well-balanced meal. Dole Whip Soft-Serve Cup Locations: Multiple locations across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Disney Resorts and Disney Springs Ordering Method: Quick service Price: $5.99 Dole Whip is known as a staple Disney snack for a reason. Amid the hot Florida heat, it is the light, refreshing treat that some guests crave. Beyond the fan-favorite pineapple and vanilla swirl, there are abundant variations at different locations.

Churros Location: Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Nomad Lounge) Ordering Method: Walk up Price: $11 This snack is a great value, delivering five half-sized churros and two dipping sauces, one guava and one vanilla. Fried in a dedicated fryer, these treats are crispy on the outside, yet light and fluffy on the inside. In fact, gluten-eating guests noted that they couldn’t tell the difference from the standard version. The tart guava dipping sauce offers a lovely contrast to the sweet vanilla sauce. Red Berries Crêpe Location: Disney’s EPCOT (Crêpes à Emporter by La Crêperie de Paris) Ordering Method: Quick service Price: $8.75 (depending on the filling)