Food & Dining Visit Georgia’s best college-town restaurants before summer farm season ends Summer is the best season to experience some of Georgia’s top farm-to-table restaurants in college towns, thanks to incredible produce and smaller crowds. A peach and perilla salad at Spring Marietta (about 15 minutes from Kennesaw State University) is made with Pearson Farm peaches at the height of the summer season. The peppers, cucumbers and red onions are from Straight from the Backyard Farm. (Dashi Dugarzapovic, courtesy of Spring Marietta)

By Sheeka Sanahori 43 minutes ago Share

Some of Georgia’s best farm-to-table restaurants are found in college towns, where they have proximity to independent farms and enough population to support an ambitious, locally owned eatery. For most people, summer is the perfect season to visit these dining destinations, when chefs flex their skills to highlight the best of summer produce while students and crowds are away. Why summer is the best time When tomatoes are featured on the menu at Five & Ten, an Athens contemporary Southern restaurant, their commute was likely shorter than the one you take from home to the office. Restaurateur Peter Dale said his staff source ingredients from local farms such as Diamond Hill Farm, in Athens, to ensure their dishes are hyper-seasonal.

“Right now, everything is hitting — the peaches, the tomatoes, corn — I mean, everything is coming in, and it’s when we’re at our slowest time of year,” Dale said. That means most customers don’t get to taste summer’s bounty as the best local produce rolls in. Five & Ten, like many college town restaurants, experiences a large customer boost when school is in session. The restaurant sits on sorority row on South Milledge Avenue, where fraternity and sorority houses line the street and are usually full of students — except in summer, when thousands of them leave for break. There is a stark contrast in summertime crowds compared with the restaurant’s busy seasons in the fall and spring, when students are back in school and parents visit for football games, graduation and parent weekends.

“If you’re looking for a table for four on Friday night at 7 p.m., for most of the school year, you would have needed to book that a couple weeks in advance, or even longer if it’s a football weekend,” Dale said.

In the summer, though, diners have no trouble just dropping in. A customer favorite, the field pea and peanut salad from Miller Union is available only during the peak season of late summer and early fall. (Laura Leigh Funk, courtesy of Miller Union) Atlanta restaurants near colleges see lighter summer crowds, too Even Atlanta restaurant Miller Union, in the English Avenue neighborhood adjacent to Georgia Tech’s campus, notices lighter crowds when colleges break for summer. “The city, being so crowded and so hot and uncomfortable in the summertime, a lot of our customers who maybe have a little more disposable income or a second home — they leave,” chef and co-owner Steven Satterfield said. “It is disappointing to see that it is our slower time and over the years that has become more and more the case.” He said the restaurant’s slowest months are July through September, even though that’s when the menu “makes itself.” Dishes such as okra fried in a cornmeal dredge don’t get the audience they deserve when peak season is May to October; even Miller Union’s most loyal customers tend to be on summer vacation.

The seasonal bounty and light crowds make summertime the best season to take a road trip to visit some of Georgia’s top farm-to-table restaurants, taking advantage of the freshest dishes of the year. Farm-to-table restaurants to try in Georgia’s college towns Leon’s steelhead trout plate features local summer squash, peas, heirloom tomatoes, corn, okra and jalapeño chimichurri. (Courtesy of Bob Townsend) Agnes Scott and Emory University Leon’s Full Service: A New American restaurant in the heart of downtown Decatur, Leon’s Full Service loves shouting out its Georgia purveyors, including Love is Love Farm for summer squash, Tucker Farms for lettuce and Ula Farms for pea shoots. 131 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-687-0500, leonsfullservice.com Augusta University and Paine College Finch & 5th: Near Augusta National Golf Club, Finch & 5th touches on deep Georgia traditions, with boiled peanuts and Vidalia onion dip on its appetizer menu.

379 Highland Ave., Augusta. 706-364-5300, finchandfifth.com Columbus State University Morten’s at Old Town: Inspired by his time in Copenhagen, chef Morten Wulff’s menu combines Southern favorites with European flair. The menu rotates monthly, with the summer selection featuring watermelon salad with raspberry vinaigrette, as well as a hearty halibut filet with tomato compote. 3580 Massee Lane, Columbus. 762-524-7079, mortensoldtown.com A spread of charcuterie, mezze and accouterments are laid out at Miller Union during its 15-year anniversary party in 2024. (Courtesy of Aaliyah Man) Georgia Tech and Georgia State University Miller Union: Satterfield said the field pea and peanut salad is beloved when in season. It’s tossed with roasted tomato and bell peppers and drizzled with a sherry vinaigrette, available only in summer and early fall.

999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. (678) 733-8550. millerunion.com A summer dish of grilled grouper at Spring Marietta uses eggplant, beans, tomatoes and peppers from Straight from the Backyard Farm. (Dashi Dugarzapovic, courtesy of Spring Marietta) Kennesaw State University Spring Marietta: About a 15-minute drive from campus (and even closer if you’re near the Marietta campus), the Michelin-starred restaurant features seasonal, New American dining. Recent dishes included Pearson Farm peaches and fresh produce from Straight from the Backyard Farm in Good Hope. 36 Mill St., Marietta. 678-540-2777, springmarietta.com Mercer University Dovetail: This Southern-inspired menu takes its seasonal approach to heart. A chalkboard in the dining room asks “Who grew dinner?” with dots highlighting farms across the state. The market vegetable plate is the best way to taste what’s in season, with a side of cornbread.

543 Cherry St., Macon. 478-238-4693, dovetailmacon.com Middle Georgia State University Pond: This neighborhood restaurant off a small lake not only sources local ingredients whenever possible, it also highlights coastal favorites such as shrimp and grits, crab cakes and calamari. 2407 Moody Road, Warner Robins. 478-551-4182, pond.cafe Savannah State University Fleeting: Named to pay homage to its ever-rotating list of ripe produce, the restaurant on the main floor of the Thompson Savannah hotel specializes in coastal Georgia cuisine. Indulge your sweet tooth with the figs and geranium with fresh blackberries for dessert. 201 Port St., Savannah. 912-521-6150, fleetingrestaurant.com