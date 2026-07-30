Terminal 26 delivers a Thai tourist experience at Ponce City Market

My first visit was more egregious, when I waited behind another customer placing a takeout order at lunch when the restaurant was mostly empty. After he walked away, I was the lone customer waiting at the host stand. What felt like several minutes awkwardly passed as I stood, without acknowledgment, directly in front of the host as she and a co-worker fiddled with a temperamental receipt printer. I finally interrupted to say that I was not placing a takeout order and just needed a table for two, after which the host smiled and seated me and my co-worker right away.

But the level of hospitality never quite matched the food or design at Terminal 26. Each visit started with a bit of a poor first impression with a host that took a while to acknowledge us, conspicuously avoiding eye contact and not offering a greeting until she seemed ready.

My first visit was more egregious, when I waited behind another customer placing a takeout order at lunch when the restaurant was mostly empty. After he walked away, I was the lone customer waiting at the host stand. What felt like several minutes awkwardly passed as I stood, without acknowledgment, directly in front of the host as she and a co-worker fiddled with a temperamental receipt printer. I finally interrupted to say that I was not placing a takeout order and just needed a table for two, after which the host smiled and seated me and my co-worker right away.

But the level of hospitality never quite matched the food or design at Terminal 26. Each visit started with a bit of a poor first impression with a host that took a while to acknowledge us, conspicuously avoiding eye contact and not offering a greeting until she seemed ready.

On another visit, our primary server was great — prompt and confident, easily answering our questions and making recommendations. But other aspects of the service were less than impressive.

Each table at Terminal 26 has a stainless steel box for silverware; ours only had one fork, so I waved at a couple of table bussers chatting near us. One of them noticed me as I held up our box to say, “We need more silverware,” and in turn, he held up a forefinger that communicated, “hold on a second.” The other busser eventually came over with a silverware box he grabbed from another table. I couldn’t help but wonder if the same act would play out again with that table’s diners later in the evening.

Taken one at a time, these small moments might sound inconsequential, but they add up to a general atmosphere that does not feel particularly welcoming or hospitable. In a phone call with the AJC, Pattharakositkul acknowledged that service has been the restaurant’s biggest challenge since opening in June, but said she is actively working to improve it. With solid food and drink and a dedicated, talented owner, the future looks brighter at Terminal 26.

At present, though, it’s possible to find Thai food of a similar caliber in Atlanta at a lower price point, so the difference in cost needs to be justified. Each time I left Terminal 26, I had the sense that I paid for the address as much as the food; unfortunately, that makes the restaurant feel more like a tourist trap than a dining destination.

Each table at Terminal 26 has a stainless steel box for silverware; ours only had one fork, so I waved at a couple of table bussers chatting near us. One of them noticed me as I held up our box to say, “We need more silverware,” and in turn, he held up a forefinger that communicated, “hold on a second.” The other busser eventually came over with a silverware box he grabbed from another table. I couldn’t help but wonder if the same act would play out again with that table’s diners later in the evening.

Taken one at a time, these small moments might sound inconsequential, but they add up to a general atmosphere that does not feel particularly welcoming or hospitable. In a phone call with the AJC, Pattharakositkul acknowledged that service has been the restaurant’s biggest challenge since opening in June, but said she is actively working to improve it. With solid food and drink and a dedicated, talented owner, the future looks brighter at Terminal 26.