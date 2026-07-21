Summer picnic pop-up, live jazz music and more Atlanta food events

This week in Atlanta, head to Piedmont Park for an ice cream and wellness festival, get tickets to a summer picnic pop-up from Smoking Tiger Club and listen to live jazz music at Little Tart After Dark.
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
At this festival, ice cream and wellness go hand in hand. The day begins with guided meditation, followed by a rise-and-shine group exercise class, line dancing and live music throughout the afternoon. At 3 p.m., there will be an ice cream eating contest, and the day concludes with a cardio line dance party.
Between performances and exercise opportunities, food vendors will be dishing out ice cream and other sweet treats around Piedmont Park, and a variety of agencies will be on-site offering free health and wellness screenings and information, according to the event website.
Smoking Tiger Club returns this month with a “Korean-ish” Summer Picnic, hosted at Delicious Best Urban Farm. The event will include a four-course dinner and snacks by chef Steph Watson, creator of Smoking Tiger Club, as well as desserts by small batch baker Sugar + Air and drinks by Jenny Alicia. The picnic is sponsored by Minhwa Spirits, Postern Coffee and Liquid Death, so expect lavender espresso martinis.
During the picnic, enjoy jazz music from Creosote Clone and late-night tunes from DJ Jen Kang.
The picnic menu includes soondubu salad with cold soft tofu, vegan kimchi gravy, fried zucchini and fresh apple; grilled watermelon dusted with misugaru, orange kosho, herbs and queso fresco; a galbijjim sando on chili oil and scallion focaccia stacked with braised short rib, black garlic labne, furikake and pickled daikon radish; and a peaches n’ cream black sesame cheesecake featuring peach jam and toasted almond.
This Atlanta bakery will host a special jazz night during its next After Dark event, a series where the Grant Park location stays open after-hours with wine, cocktails and a special menu of seasonal small plates. This weekend, Little Tart After Dark will feature an evening of summery jazz music by Control Group alongside its food and drinks. Seating is first come, first served, and there is no cover charge. 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 26. 437 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-348-4797, instagram.com/littletartbakeshop