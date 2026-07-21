Summer picnic pop-up, live jazz music and more Atlanta food events

Cool off with ice cream, enjoy live music and more at the annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival on Saturday in Piedmont Park. (Courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival)

This week in Atlanta, head to Piedmont Park for an ice cream and wellness festival, get tickets to a summer picnic pop-up from Smoking Tiger Club and listen to live jazz music at Little Tart After Dark.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

At this festival, ice cream and wellness go hand in hand. The day begins with guided meditation, followed by a rise-and-shine group exercise class, line dancing and live music throughout the afternoon. At 3 p.m., there will be an ice cream eating contest, and the day concludes with a cardio line dance party.

Between performances and exercise opportunities, food vendors will be dishing out ice cream and other sweet treats around Piedmont Park, and a variety of agencies will be on-site offering free health and wellness screenings and information, according to the event website.