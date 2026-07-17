Food & Dining Chef José Andrés says one of the world’s biggest food problems isn’t food During a keynote conversation at the Social Innovation Summit, the founder of World Central Kitchen challenged one of our biggest assumptions about hunger. Innovative cuisine and award-winning Chef José Andrés speaks during the Social Innovation Summit at Loews Atlanta Hotel on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Monti Carlo 33 minutes ago Share

Most conversations about ending hunger start with food. How do we grow more of it? How do we get it to the people who need it? How do we waste less of it? Chef José Andrés thinks we’ve been overlooking one of the most important parts of the equation: energy. I moderated his keynote address at the Landmark Ventures Social Innovation Summit, where Andrés had come to discuss his latest cookbook, “Spain: My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard” (HarperCollins, $36). But somewhere between talking about recipes and the future of food, the conversation took an unexpected turn.

I asked him what problem we keep trying to solve with food that food alone can’t fix. His face lit up. He rose from the couch we were both sitting on and turned toward the audience. “My father always put me in charge of making the fire,” he said. Then he explained why that memory still matters.

AJC Senior Food & Dining Editor Monti Carlo asks award-winning Chef José Andrés a question during the Social Innovation Summit at Loews Atlanta Hotel on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) What problem does Chef José Andrés think food alone can’t solve? “One of the biggest problems we have today,” Andrés said, “is that close to 4 billion people on planet Earth still cook with fossil fuels.” The World Health Organization’s current estimate is lower than the figure Andrés cited. About 2.1 billion people still rely on inefficient stoves fueled by wood, charcoal, coal, kerosene and agricultural waste. But Andrés’ larger point wasn’t about the number. It was about what those fuels cost families already struggling to put food on the table.

He pointed to Haiti, where he said families earning about $3 a day can spend nearly a quarter of their daily income on charcoal before they’ve even bought the food they’re going to cook. “The poor are poor because sometimes being poor is highly expensive,” he said. “The percentage of earnings of every day that they spend on the charcoal to make the meal, to buy the energy to cook … can be up to 20, 25% of their daily salaries.” Innovative cuisine and award-winning Chef José Andrés engages with moderator AJC Senior Food & Dining Editor Monti Carlo at the Social Innovation Summit held at Loews Atlanta Hotel on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Why clean cooking energy matters in the fight against hunger Andrés boiled hunger down to simple math. “Poverty and hunger,” he said, “it’s a formula. What is the energy you put out every day versus the energy you bring in?”

His argument was that feeding people doesn’t end with providing food. Families also need an affordable way to turn that food into a meal. “When you wake up in the morning and you are already 25% poor,” Andrés said, “you wake up in the morning and you are already behind. You are already in the red ... Still you have to work to buy the food.” The burden extends beyond the cost of charcoal. Andrés said women often shoulder the responsibility of gathering fuel while also caring for their families and earning a living. Many times girls are kept out of school to collect wood. They are also the ones responsible for meals, and smoke from the fires they use to cook food creates harmful household pollution. According to the World Health Organization, that pollution contributes to millions of premature deaths each year, over 300,000 of which are children under the age of 5. AJC Senior Food & Dining Editor Monti Carlo observes innovative cuisine and award-winning Chef José Andrés speaking to attendees during the Social Innovation Summit at Loews Atlanta Hotel on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) José Andrés says ending hunger requires solving the energy crisis