Food & Dining Atlanta August food events: Black Restaurant Week, wine tastings Check out an Italian wine dinner, an end-of-summer festival and more. The Grant Park Summer Shade Festival returns this August for food, drinks and fun. (Courtesy of the Grant Park Conservancy)

By Olivia Wakim 56 minutes ago Share

Enjoy the final days of summer vacation with back to school parties, explore metro Atlanta’s Black-owned restaurants and test your skills in a blind wine tasting this August. Here’s our full lineup of food-related things to do in Atlanta. Back to School Bash Gelato shop Cremalosa will hold a Back to School Bash at its shop near the Avondale Town Green as families prepare to send their kids back to school. There will be local vendors, live music, face painting, games and prizes, giveaways and community resources and, of course, gelato. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 1. Free admission. 70 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. cremalosa.com/backtoschoolbash

Black Restaurant Week This annual event celebrating Black-owned restaurants across metro Atlanta returns in August for its 10th year. The week began as a way to promote some of the Black-owned culinary businesses that couldn’t afford costly marketing campaigns, according to a news release. Each year, it brings awareness to food and beverage businesses around the city for customers to support, and several restaurants hold events in honor of the week, like Marcus Bar & Grille and Oreatha’s at the Point. Other participating restaurants include Pepper’s Hotdogs and Perfect Seasoning Jamaican cuisine. Aug. 2-16. Multiple locations. blackrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-black-restaurant-week Chef Gary Caldwell at Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta is hosting a chef collaboration dinner in August. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC) Gary & Friends Marcus Bar & Grille will celebrate the start of Black Restaurant Week with a special edition of Gary & Friends, the restaurant’s chef collaboration series. This event will feature chef Gary Caldwell and chef Robert Butts of Auburn Angel. The pair will collaborate on a menu and there will be drinks from the Wimberly Collection and Q10 Cremant de Loire, plus a DJ.

5-9 p.m. Aug. 2. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/marcus-bar-and-grille-atlanta

Head to Italian restaurant Amore e Amore for a special Ruffino wine dinner this month. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore) Ruffino Wine Dinner Italian restaurant Amore e Amore will hold a Ruffino Wine Dinner to go along with its current under the sea theme. A five-course menu will include Italian wine pairings guided by Caterina Velez, Ruffino ambassador for the U.S. menu items will include Amore e Amore’s pappardelle Sinatra, lemon sorbetto, filet mignon or classic chicken piccata and an assortment of desserts. 7 p.m. Aug. 6. $80 per person. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176 , amoreeamore.com/reservations Murder mystery show Petite Violette’s Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner returns this month with “K-Pop Murder Things Hunters,” a spoof on “Stranger Things” and “KPop Demon Hunters.” The immersive show is performed by professional actors and includes audience participation. Entertainment is paired with a four-course meal and a glass of wine. 7:30 p.m. Fridays. 7 p.m. Saturdays. Aug. 7-Oct. 31. $75 per person. petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater

The Gilded Trail This Western glam-themed benefit will feature an intimate dinner at the Chastain followed by the Boots & Bubbles gala at the St. Regis Atlanta. The Gilded Trail will help fund more than a mile of accessible walking trails, restore native landscapes, scenic overlooks and outdoor classrooms throughout Chastain Park, according to a news release. Attendees can purchase tickets for the Trailblazer Dinner at the Chastain, which features a multicourse menu and wine pairings. Before the gala, guests will also be able to customize their own hats from Kemo Sabe to wear to the event, and tickets for the dinner also include access to the rest of the evening. Later, head to the St. Regis Atlanta’s Boots & Bubbles party for Champagne tastings, music, dancing and a photo booth. Trailblazer Dinner. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 8. $20,000-$30,000 for tables. The Chastain, 4320 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. thegildedtrail.com Boots & Bubbles. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 8. $750 per ticket. The St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. thegildedtrail.com Buckhead Butcher Shop This butcher shop will host a customer appreciation day to celebrate its clientele. Expect samples of Buckhead Butcher Shop’s meats and products, small bites from the chef team and a raffle with prizes.

Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 14. 3198 Cains Hill Place NW, Atlanta. instagram.com/buckheadbutchershop Back-to-school party Funwoody Restaurants in Dunwoody will hold a back-to-school party benefiting nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack. The outdoor courtyard in Dunwoody Village will have live music and food and drinks from Morty’s Meat Supply, Message in a Bottle and Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop and Soda Pop. The Dunwoody High School Softball Booster Club will also host its annual Cornhole Tournament behind the Courtyard Stage. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 15. 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. funwoodyrestaurants.com/events/back-to-school-party-2026 Refine your palate with Epicurean Atlanta's blind wine tasting this August. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta) Epicurean Blind Tasting Wine Down Epicurean Atlanta will host this wine tasting workshop in which attendees will participate in three rounds of blind tasting battles that involve identifying six wines from various regions. Kelly Cornett of A Cork in the Road and Chelsea Young of the Oenophile Institute will host this event while sharing insight into tasting techniques and regional wine characteristics. Tickets include six wines and a charcuterie spread.

6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 20. $50 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/blind-tasting-wine-down-2026 The Grant Park Summer Shade Festival features a variety of food and beverage vendors. (Courtesy of the Grant Park Conservancy) Grant Park Summer Shade Festival The Grant Park Conservancy will host its annual end-of-summer festival featuring more than 140 artists and makers selling their artwork, jewelry, clothing, decor and specialty foods. There will be cold drinks and live music throughout the weekend, including Deep South Wrestling matches. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 22. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 23. Free. 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. summershadefestival.org Grand Tasting Alpharetta The Hotel at Avalon will bring together more than 25 of Alpharetta’s restaurants, chefs and beverage brands for an all-inclusive evening with food, cocktails, wine, beer and live music. Participating restaurants include Amasa Mexican Kitchen, Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, Fogón and Lions and Superica.