Food & Dining An ice cream festival, dim sum rave and more Atlanta food events this week A rave featuring dim sum and The AJC x Monday Night Brewing’s World Cup semifinal watch party round out our events list. Smorgasburg, an outdoor food festival happening weekly in downtown Atlanta, will hold an ice cream fair this weekend with sweet treat vendors. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg Atlanta)

By Olivia Wakim 2 hours ago Share

Head to Smorgasburg in downtown Atlanta for an ice cream festival, get tickets to a dim sum rave at Minhwa Spirits and watch a 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Monday Night Brewing. The Great Ice Cream Fair Atlanta’s weekly outdoor food festival, Smorgasburg, will celebrate all things ice cream this weekend with its ice cream fair. Head to South Downtown for guest ice cream and dessert vendors serving up sweet treats, as well as limited-time dessert specials from the festival’s usual cast of vendors. Find desserts from the Cinna Guys, Frozen Drip Italian Ice, Cafe Bourbon St., Sweet Stack Creamery, Pecan Jacks, KD Tropical Paradise and Westside Creamery Desserts.

In addition to ice cream, expect face painting and balloon artists from 12:30-3:30 p.m., a full bar, DJs and World Cup watch parties on the Pitch. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 18. 140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/smorgasburgatlanta View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candy (@soupbelly_atl) Dim Sum Rave Soupbelly, a pop-up from chef and AJC contributor Candy Hom, will partner with Minhwa Spirits in Doraville for a dim sum rave. The event is inspired by similar raves in Hong Kong that combine food, music and culture, Hom announced in a social media post.

Attendees can enjoy hand-passed dim sum from Soupbelly throughout the evening as well as music from DJ Jeni Wang and cocktails by Minhwa Spirits.

The menu features pork and shrimp siu mai, chicken char sui baos, chicken and chive potstickers, veggie dumplings, fried shrimp balls and veggie spring rolls. Tickets include food and two cocktails with a cash bar available for the rest of the night. 6-9 p.m. July 19. $65 per person. 2421 Van Fleet Cir., Doraville. toasttab.com/local/order/minhwaspirits Kick It with the AJC at Monday Night Brewing - The Grove. Kick it with the AJC The AJC will join Monday Night Brewing to host a World Cup watch party at the Grove in west Midtown for Wednesday’s semifinal match between Argentina and England. Subscribers, community members and AJC staff will be in attendance for an afternoon filled with soccer-themed carnival games, live music, raffles and a special beer passport that features Monday Night Brewing selections inspired by the countries competing in the tournament.