A 1970s-inspired dinner party, Dragon Con trivia and more Atlanta food events
Plus, attend a wine dinner co-hosted by an Atlanta Hawks player.
Pop-ups Beksa Lala and Soupbelly will hold a '70s-inspired dinner this week. Expect to find konshui chicken aspic on the menu with deviled egg trout roe and bread with saffron butter. (Courtesy of Soupbelly)
This week in Atlanta, check out a ‘70s-inspired dinner pop-up, play Dragon Con trivia and attend a plant-based wine dinner co-hosted by a star player for the Atlanta Hawks.
Here’s our lineup of the week’s best food and dining things to do:
Pop-ups Beksa Lala and Soupbelly will hold a '70s-inspired dinner this week. Expect to find steak tartare and fries on the menu, featuring Polish-style chopped sirloin. (Courtesy of Beksa Lala)
It’s a ‘70s dinner party
Pop-ups Soupbelly and Beksa Lala are teaming up for a retro Polish-Chinese dinner at Decatur restaurant Pastries A Go Go this week. The event will feature a five-course meal with drink pairings, inspired by food trends and traditions from the 1970s.
“Five courses harkening back to the ’70s, when food presentation was cheeky … and jiggly,” according to a social media post.
Beksa Lala chef Basia Piechoczek and Soupbelly chef Candy Hom have collaborated on a menu that includes snacks like kielbasa in a blanket, Rangoon cheese balls and a walnut shrimp tower. For the main courses, expect steak tartare and fries made with Polish-style chopped sirloin, rye lavash, shoestring fries and preserved egg yolk mayo, as well as konshui chicken aspic, a savory jelly set in a mold and filled with salty ingredients. This particular aspic will be served with deviled egg trout roe and bread with saffron butter.
For dessert, find peach Melba with stone bramble coulis and homemade vanilla ice cream. Ticket sales for the event close Wednesday night.
Seatings at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $102 per person. 235 Ponce De Leon Place, Decatur. hotplate.com/beksalala
Atlanta Hard Cider Co.'s Dragon Con drink is the Apple Pie Craft Cider, available on tap at the Dragon Con Trivia Night. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hard Cider Co.)
Dragon Con Trivia Night
Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery will kick off Dragon Con season early with a trivia night featuring prizes and opportunities to connect with fellow fans ahead of the convention in early September.
This will mark the launch of the official Dragon Con apple pie craft cider, available on tap for the first time. There will also be themed cocktails and prize baskets for the top three teams. Costumes are encouraged, and the trivia will be themed around Dragon Con.
Plant-based pizza shop Pizza Verdura Sincera will hold a four-course wine dinner showcasing wines from Atlanta Hawks player CJ McCollum’s Oregon winery, the McCollum Family Vineyard.
The dinner will be hosted by Pizza Verdura Sincera founder David Smith and McCollum, who co-founded the vineyard with his wife, Elise. The pair released the first wines from the McCollum Family Vineyard this year, a chardonnay, rose and pinot noir grown on their 318-acre property in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA of the Willamette Valley in Oregon.
The menu begins with a summer salad with apples, slivered almonds, dried cranberries and a lemon and basil vinaigrette, paired with the McCollum Heritage 91 sparkling blanc de blancs. Next, expect heirloom tomato bruschetta paired with the McCollum Heritage 91 rose, followed by risotto with plant-based chicken piccata and a chardonnay. Call for reservations to the event.