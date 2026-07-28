A 1970s-inspired dinner party, Dragon Con trivia and more Atlanta food events

Pop-ups Beksa Lala and Soupbelly will hold a '70s-inspired dinner this week. Expect to find konshui chicken aspic on the menu with deviled egg trout roe and bread with saffron butter. (Courtesy of Soupbelly)

Plus, attend a wine dinner co-hosted by an Atlanta Hawks player.

Plus, attend a wine dinner co-hosted by an Atlanta Hawks player.

This week in Atlanta, check out a ‘70s-inspired dinner pop-up, play Dragon Con trivia and attend a plant-based wine dinner co-hosted by a star player for the Atlanta Hawks.

Here’s our lineup of the week’s best food and dining things to do:

Pop-ups Beksa Lala and Soupbelly will hold a '70s-inspired dinner this week. Expect to find steak tartare and fries on the menu, featuring Polish-style chopped sirloin. (Courtesy of Beksa Lala)

It’s a ‘70s dinner party

Pop-ups Soupbelly and Beksa Lala are teaming up for a retro Polish-Chinese dinner at Decatur restaurant Pastries A Go Go this week. The event will feature a five-course meal with drink pairings, inspired by food trends and traditions from the 1970s.

“Five courses harkening back to the ’70s, when food presentation was cheeky … and jiggly,” according to a social media post.