Food & Dining 6 restaurants south of the Atlanta airport worth checking out A hidden gem, a high-end steakhouse, an iconic movie restaurant and more. A steak with sides from Enzo Steakhouse & Bar in Fayetteville. (Heidi Harris/Courtesy of Enzo Steakhouse & Bar)

By Justin Brown 2 hours ago Share

Across metro Atlanta and beyond, chefs are flipping the script and serving up bold, unexpected flavor combinations that you have to taste to believe. Ever had a shrimp alfredo taco or chicken drenched in cranberry barbecue sauce? If not, you may want to head down to the south side of the metro area and check these dishes out. This wide-ranging selection of restaurants south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport balances everything from hidden gems to high-end steakhouses that will have you ordering extra to take home. Beef short rib with carrots and mashed potatoes at Pandora on the Square in McDonough. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Pandora on the Square The name Pandora means “all-gifted” or “all-giving,” and that’s exactly what Pandora on the Square delivers. Start your night with the Pandora wings, deep-fried and tossed in chef Carlos Brown’s gourmet sauce, served with house-made pickles and mint ranch dressing on the side. Chef Carlos, as he’s known to regulars, plays the mint ranch perfectly off the sweet and spicy gourmet sauce.

For the main course, don’t be afraid to order two dishes and make plans for leftovers. Start with the beef short rib, a 10-ounce, braised and bourbon-glazed short rib served with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and a private stock sauce topping it off. The beef is so tender it’s like scooping a spoonful of ice cream on a hot summer day. For your second dish, try the fried oysters drizzled with cucumber aioli and a side of Cajun rémoulade sauce for dipping. With options ranging from a rotating fish of the day to a seasonal cobbler of the day, each baked under a golden, buttery crust and served with vanilla bean ice cream, you’ll be planning your next visit before you’ve finished this one. Pandora on the Square. 30 Macon St., McDonough. 678-586-5104, pandorarestaurant.com The wagyu tomahawk steak with melted truffle butter from Enzo Steakhouse and Bar in Fayetteville. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

Enzo Steakhouse & Bar When you’re in the mood for a tomahawk steak, heading south of the Atlanta airport might not typically be your first thought. But that’s where you’ll find a perfectly prepared wagyu tomahawk steak topped with truffle butter at Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, prepared exactly the way you want it.

That impressive steak, seasoned just right to enhance the natural flavors of the wagyu beef, is just one reason to visit Enzo Steakhouse at Trilith in Fayetteville. While picking dishes from the menu, do not skip the wood-fired Caesar salad. Charred romaine lettuce pieces are topped with shaved parmigiano cheese, crunchy pangrattato (aka crispy, toasted breadcrumbs) and bagna cauda, a warm, savory Italian sauce made from garlic, anchovies and capers. It’s a simply named dish with an elevated construction, but the flavor is what really makes it stand out. Enzo’s signature goat cheese balls feel like a whole experience, too: A crispy, golden-fried crust encases a warm, rich, creamy goat cheese center drizzled with truffled honey and toasted black pepper. If goat cheese is your thing, then these will be your G-O-A-T dish. Enzo Steakhouse & Bar. 300 Trilith Pkwy., Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com The interior of Que-riosity, the McDonough barbecue restaurant from acclaimed chef Todd Richards. (Courtesy of Que-riosity) Que-Riosity

Curiosity is exactly what this menu rewards. Order two starters whenever you visit Que-riosity in McDonough, at minimum. First, get the beet salad drizzled with pomegranate molasses and red wine vinegar dressing, topped with crumbled goat cheese and shredded mint. This plate is like a flavor attack, breaking so many rules it might just change how you think about beet dishes for good. Then there’s the deviled “egg-perience,” which involves building your own deviled eggs. Plain deviled eggs are served with a side of pickled vegetables, bacon jam and black pepper. It sounds like a lot for one bite, but it all comes together like a fashion icon assembling the perfect outfit. The smoked half-chicken is the main event here. It comes with a side of baked mac and cheese, cucumber salad and a cranberry barbecue sauce you’ll want to pour over everything. But even if you’re tempted to drown your chicken in the sweet and savory cranberry barbecue sauce, try to hold a little back. The chicken is excellent without the sweet and tangy cranberry barbecue, so take a note from your coffee creamer and go half-and-half. Make sure you save room for dessert. One unique option is the bananas foster cheesecake flambé, topped with bruléed bananas, whipped cream and crispy plantains. It captures the best of both desserts in one dish.

Que-riosity. 1931 Jonesboro Rd., McDonough. 404-764-0211, que-riosity.com Shrimp alfredo tacos from Ray's Place in Jonesboro. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Ray’s Place Ray’s Place brings a true Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich to Georgia: tender, seasoned beef on french bread dipped in au jus, with your choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera, a spicy Italian relish of pickled vegetables. Once you’ve had your fill of authentic Italian beef, switch to something totally unique: shrimp alfredo tacos (which can also be substituted with chicken or salmon). The tortillas are seasoned on the outside and grilled with a layer of cheese before they’re constructed with grilled shrimp tossed in alfredo sauce and topped with spinach and peppers. On the first bite, you’re hit with savory flavors, grilled tortilla and followed by the creamy alfredo and grilled shrimp. Ray’s Place. 265 Jonesboro Rd., Jonesboro. 678-519-0833

The Whistle Stop Cafe If you’ve ever seen the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes,” you should already know this place. The Whistle Stop Cafe is the real-life restaurant behind the movie, tucked into the small town of Juliette. The Hollywood connection alone is worth the trip, but the food backs it up. The fried green tomatoes are non-negotiable with a secret seasoning and special dipping sauce. They’re lightly battered and seasoned just right to give a savory bite. Then, double down with a fried green tomato sandwich, built on rye bread with lettuce, onions, Swiss cheese and country bacon. Walk off all those delicious fried green tomatoes by exploring the area, and you’ll feel like you’re walking through the movie. Take a stroll, make memories, enjoy some good food and take lots of pictures. The Whistle Stop Cafe. 443 McCrackin St., Juliette. 478-992-8886, thewhistlestopcafe.com A mound of Thai fried rice from Mama Sidas Flavors of Thai Cuisine in Morrow. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Mama Sidas Flavors Of Thai Cuisine