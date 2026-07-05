Food & Dining 5 restaurants north of the Atlanta airport you don’t want to miss Discover a fried pork chop sandwich, a Georgia-Philly mashup and the only lemon pepper item the Real Food Stalker likes more than a chicken wing. Soul Food & Culture's lemon pepper turkey wing, with sides of macaroni and cheese, collard greens and cornbread. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

By Justin Brown 21 minutes ago Share

North of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, you’ll find, well … most of the metro area’s restaurants. But this group of eateries stands out, from almost-hidden gems to community favorites that offer unique, unexpected and delicious flavors. If you’re headed north after landing at the airport, do yourself a favor and check out these places. The Wilkes fried pork chop sandwich at Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen Who knew you could go to Canton for one of the best pork chop sandwiches? Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen offers up its Wilkes fried pork chop sandwich, named after family-owned butcher Wilkes Meat Market, which sources and cuts meats from local suppliers and farmers. The sandwich starts with a large deep-fried cubed pork chop, then layers housemade pimento cheese, red pepper jam and chipotle aioli, placed between two buttered buns. You’ll go on a Southern-style flavor ride within the first two bites.

Don’t be surprised if you’re thinking about it on your drive home. It’s a sandwich you won’t forget, that you’ll want to order and encourage others to try. Also, Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen offers all-you-can-eat crab legs for $59 per person on Wednesdays, which should have your legs moving faster than ever to grab a table. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen. 135 Reinhardt College Parkway, Canton. 770-224-8816, divesoutherncoastalkitchen.com Justin Brown eating the E Ramen + signature ramen (center). Also shown is shrimp saku-saku. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

E Ramen + E Ramen + gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy the signature ramen dishes that often sell out at its sister restaurant, Eight Sushi Lounge. As the name says, E Ramen + focuses on ramen and offers a variety of made-from-scratch options. Whether you’re vegan, gluten-free or prefer your ramen brothless, they have you covered.

I’ve tried almost everything on the menu, but I frequently find myself ordering the E signature ramen and the dirty vegan. The E signature ramen contains thin egg noodles swimming in a creamy, semispicy pork broth, with tender pork belly, ground pork, chopped green onions, a soft-boiled egg, seasonal vegetables and chile oil. The dirty vegan takes a different kick, with kale noodles in a savory, creamy vegan broth topped with corn, steamed tofu, rolled tofu skin, sliced green onions and seasonal vegetables. Each dish is delicious in its own way. Sometimes I mix and match dishes, like ordering the E signature ramen with the vegan kale noodles, a must-try. E Ramen +. 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-913-4142, eramenatl.com. Soul Food & Culture You may have walked right past this off-to-the-side gem inside Krog Street Market, but next time you’ll be sure to stop. Get the catfish sandwich — it’s enough for two people. Soul Food & Culture elevates the sandwich with their secret spice blend that gives the catfish a savory flavor. The crispy golden-fried catfish fillet is topped with spicy remoulade, pickles and red onions, built between two toasted buns. There’s something about spending your money and being happy with what you get. This sandwich doesn’t disappoint.

Another one of my favorites from the menu is the fried lemon pepper turkey wing. Atlanta is where we will lemon-pepper just about anything, so I couldn’t leave this dish off the list. The turkey wing is fried hard so it’s crispy on the outside and still tender and juicy on the inside. How they did that, I have no idea, but I’m here for it. In addition to their main dishes, you have sides to choose from. You can stay true to the soul food theme and rock with the collard greens with smoked chicken or macaroni and cheese, maybe both, because both pair great with that turkey wing. I didn’t think the day would come when I could like a lemon pepper turkey wing more than I like a lemon pepper chicken wing, but sometimes the tables turn. Soul Food & Culture. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-6780, soulfoodculture.com. The cheesesteak at Uncle Phill's. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Uncle Phill’s

Uncle Phill’s brings Philadelphia’s iconic sandwich to Atlanta. Whether you should call it a cheesesteak or a cheesesteak hoagie is up for debate, but what’s for sure is that this sandwich is worth a try. A fresh Amoroso roll is packed with tender, perfectly seasoned chopped rib-eye, melted white American cheese, a light touch of mayo and grilled onions. You can add up to three extra toppings to customize it to your taste. The consistent meat-to-cheese ratio is spot on. They’re known for their mix of tradition and new ideas, so if you’re in the mood to step outside the box, explore the menu. Their chicken cheesesteak comes with a choice of honey garlic chicken, lemon pepper chicken or jerk chicken. Uncle Phill’s is making its mark and has people coming from all over to see what it’ll come up with next. Uncle Phill’s. 1162 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-205-5028. eatunclephills.com The oxtail sandwich at Kingston's Carribean. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Kingston’s Caribbean