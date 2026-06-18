roundup review These 3 new coffee shops offer more than just caffeinated beverages First impressions of From the Well, ScentTok Craft Cafe and Stellow Coffee & Floral. The patio of From the Well's secluded patio in Roswell. (Courtesy of From the Well)

By Henri Hollis 30 minutes ago Share

Cafes and coffee shops have long been found nested within other businesses like book shops, department stores or museums. These three new cafes flip the script, presenting themselves first as coffee shops while housing other businesses within. All three have something interesting to offer: creative craft projects in Johns Creek, floral bouquets in Chamblee and a weekly French apéro service in a peaceful pocket of downtown Roswell. From the Well has a nicely curated selection of wines for sale. (Courtesy of From the Well) From the Well in Roswell Nestled in a hidden pocket of downtown Roswell that backs up to the well-established restaurants of Canton Street, From the Well is a coffee shop serving gourmet food, fresh-baked sourdough bread, gifts, crafts and even wine.

From the Well opened in March in a humble, rambling old house at the corner of Green Street and Cherry Way. Access to the restaurant became somewhat restricted this week as the section of Green Street between Cherry and Woodstock streets was shut down for six months beginning Monday, according to the city of Roswell. The city will complete utility work, pave a new walking trail and add lighting and landscaping, the local government explained on social media. Fully closing the street shortens the project timeline to six months rather than the full year required if the street were to stay open. Thanks to its location, From the Well feels a world apart from the hustle and bustle of downtown Roswell proper. Its subtle signage and friendly service give it a welcoming atmosphere, like you’re stopping by a sourdough-obsessed friend’s house to pick up a loaf of bread. Shelves of rustic sourdough boules greet customers as soon as they enter, even before the coffee counter. The shop is attractively arranged in a subtle farmhouse style that’s tasteful and sensible, not overly cutesy or cheugy. The Mont Blanc beverage made with cold brew, vanilla cold foam, maple syrup and orange zest from From the Well. (Courtesy of From the Well)

From the Well serves the usual drip coffee, cold brew and espresso drinks, as well as beverages with interesting flavor combinations that can be made with either coffee or matcha. I tried the Mont Blanc made with cold brew, maple syrup, orange bitters, vanilla cold foam and orange zest. The combination made for a pleasantly sweet and citrusy coffee drink, even for someone who doesn’t take sugar in their coffee.

A short food menu features three sandwiches: salmon gravlax or smoked salmon on your choice of bagel, or turkey on your choice of bread. The salmon gravlax bagel sandwich featured slices of classically cured fish, its saltiness tamed by the incisive, herbal flavors of green goddess cream cheese and caper-herb salad. From the Well’s character feels very French, and the cafe follows the delightful Gallic tradition of apéro — an afternoon service of wine and hors d’oeuvres which, in France, often extends into the evening. From the Well offers apéro with a rotating menu of seasonal dishes each Thursday from 3-7 p.m. The gravlax salmon bagel sandwich from From the Well in Roswell. (Courtesy of From the Well) Indoor seating at the cafe is limited to one long, communal table, though there’s a peaceful patio surrounded by trees in the rear that looks more like a residential backyard than a restaurant. From the Well is a hidden gem that just got a little more hidden with the closure of one of its main access points. With gorgeous bread and a small but nicely curated wine selection (I left with a couple of bottles), it could become an enviable part of any Roswell resident’s grocery routine. But it’s also worth seeking out, even if you don’t live nearby.

1094 Green St., Roswell. 678-301-0178, fromthewell.com The exterior of Stellow Coffee & Floral in Chamblee. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Stellow Coffee & Floral in Chamblee Originating as a mobile coffee cart that sold both espresso drinks and flowers, Stellow Coffee & Floral opened a breezy brick-and-mortar shop in April just off the vibrant stretch of Peachtree Road near Chamblee’s City Hall. Stellow has proven to be an instant hit; the parking lot is frequently full, though customers can get two hours of free parking when they register their car at the Bexley Chamblee parking deck just across Chamblee Dunwoody Way. The shop is also less than a half-mile stroll from the Chamblee MARTA station. Stellow’s owner, Clinton Perry, found inspiration for the business in both of his grandmothers. Customers might be served by the chatty Perry, who is happy to share the stories of both “Mema” and “Grandbetty,” especially if they order one of the special summer drinks inspired by them.

Two special summer coffee drinks from Stellow Coffee & Floral in Chamblee: Betty's Fresca soda (left) and Sammie's sunrise over ice. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Betty’s Fresca soda is a simple, refreshing mixture of espresso and Fresca served over ice and garnished with a piece of candied orange. Sammie’s sunrise is like a flavored latte, available hot or iced, with orange peel, cinnamon and brown sugar, though it’s not overly sweet. Stellow offers a few limited food options like baked goods, a house-made version of a Hot Pocket and a croissant sandwich. At nearly $12, the croissant sandwich could have been made with a little more care. The bacon and egg croissant sandwich at Stellow Coffee & Floral. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Much of Stellow’s appeal lies in the bright, friendly atmosphere that encourages customers to linger over friendly conversation. As one would expect from a combination coffee/flower shop, the interior is bedecked with live plants and greenery. There are a variety of seating options, from communal tables to patio seating and traditional four-tops to bar-height counters for those more inclined to work or read.

You might go to Stellow for a coffee or a bouquet, but your time spent in the shop is almost guaranteed to be pleasant and lift your mood. Plus, the shop is dog-friendly, and there’s a good chance you’ll see Perry’s beautiful Bernese mountain dog napping in the corner. 3466 Chamblee Dunwoody Way, Chamblee. 470-502-2889, stellow.com The exterior of ScentTok Craft Cafe in Johns Creek. (Henri Hollis/AJC) ScentTok Craft Cafe in Johns Creek One of metro Atlanta’s more unique cafe openings in recent memory, ScentTok is an Asian coffee shop and restaurant that offers a separate menu of interactive crafting opportunities. The Johns Creek cafe is built to appeal to families and groups looking for an activity with their meal. ScentTok offers a variety of simple, creative craft projects that can be completed in one sitting, from making beaded bracelets or fluffy key chains to artistic candles made with sand wax, bits of multicolored wax that resemble sand and can be packed into a vessel like sand art.

In addition to the kitchen staff, ScentTok has several employees on duty to help crafters with whichever project they choose. I have to give their team credit for being extremely hospitable to me, a 38-year-old man who arrived alone without any children or other crafting companions. The employees were welcoming and offered to help me choose a craft project; I declined to craft, though I did peruse the menu. The lingering amber coffee drink at ScentTok Cafe in Johns Creek features cold brew, with jasmine and plum flavors. (Henri Hollis/AJC) The cafe itself is bright and modern, and the service relies heavily on technology. Customers order at tablets next to the counter, and an automated voice calls out their order number once their food and drinks are ready. QR codes on all the tables allow customers to access the shop’s Wi-Fi, craft menu and food and drink options. ScentTok serves a dizzying array of drink options — coffee, tea, kopi, smoothies and more. Many of the coffee and tea beverages are visually beautiful and, in many cases, resemble cocktails. That’s especially true for the signature coffee specials, available only for dine-in service. I tried the lingering amber, a jasmine-plum cold brew drink that was gorgeous to look at. Unfortunately, the lovely floral notes I found on the nose were overpowered in the glass by syrupy sweetness. An order of mapo tofu, one of my favorite Sichuan dishes, followed a similar pattern. Though it was attractively plated, it was too sweet and oily for me. But I won’t pass judgment on the culinary side of ScentTok after just a single visit. The menu is extensive, and everything is prepared fresh, though I would love to see some options for customizing beverage sweetness added to the ordering system.