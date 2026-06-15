Shortcuts transform bo ssam from a party dinner to a weeknight meal

Bo ssam (the Korean word for "wrapped"), is a Korean take on lettuce wraps filled with ground pork. Serve the wraps family style, topped with kimchi, scallions and gochujang sauce, with rice on the side. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/Food styling by Kate Williams)

Instead of boiling pork belly or roasting a bone-in shoulder, both of which take at least an hour — if not several — to turn tender, use ground pork. It cooks in just a few minutes and, when cooked properly, is both juicy and crisp.

Bo ssam, a Korean family-style dish that pairs tender pork belly, leafy wrappers and a table of accompaniments, makes a fun dinner party meal. But what if you want to bring the dinner party vibe to a weeknight? It’s possible if you take these shortcuts.

The trick is to cook the pork like a giant burger: Heat a slick of oil over high heat in a large skillet, then add the pork in a single thin layer. Now, here’s the most important part: Don’t touch it. Leave the meat to sizzle and brown on its own. Disturbing the meat (and/or seasoning it with salt) now will cause it to release more of its juices into the pan, creating steam, which impedes browning.

Once juices begin to pool on the top of the meat, the bottom should be deeply browned. From here, season with salt and use a spatula to break up the meat into bite-sized pieces.

Turn gochujang into a simple, spicy sauce

While a traditional bo ssam meal includes multiple sauces, that’s not possible in a streamlined 5:30 Challenge recipe. Instead, choose a sauce made with spicy gochujang for the most impact. Gochujang is a fermented paste made from chiles, soybeans and glutinous rice.

When shopping, look for gochujang paste in a red tub instead of gochujang sauce, usually in a tube. Depending on the brand, gochujang sauce can contain a wide range of additional ingredients; using the paste ensures consistent results. Balance gochujang’s heat and make it drizzlier by mixing the paste with rice vinegar and vegetable oil.