New restaurant from the Chastain team comes to Morningside in 2027

The team behind the popular and acclaimed Buckhead restaurant the Chastain has announced a second concept opening in 2027.
The new restaurant, Alere, will open in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood in a space most recently occupied by Nowak’s Cantina at 1397 North Highland Ave. NE, according to a news release.
Alere will feature a more casual atmosphere than the Chastain while retaining chef Christopher Grossman’s “ingredient-driven philosophy,” the announcement said.
Over the previous decade, the same restaurant space in Morningside Village was home to Nowak’s (before it pivoted to the cantina concept) as well as Morningside Kitchen.
The Chastain has found both popularity and esteem in Buckhead since it took over the former Horseradish Grill space in late 2020. Despite opening just months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced widespread restaurant shutdowns, the Chastain has thrived while offering a mix of fine dining tasting menus and more casual, a la carte service.
The Chastain earned a Michelin Green Star recognizing sustainable practices in 2023, which it retained each year until the Michelin Guide ended the designation in 2025. It also landed on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s list of the city’s 50 best restaurants in 2025.
To build out Alere, Grossman and his team will partner with Summerour Architects and Smith Hanes Studio. No other details about the restaurant have been released, but a more specific opening timeline, menus and design information will be released in the next few months, according to restaurant representatives.