New restaurant from the Chastain team comes to Morningside in 2027

Christopher Grossman of the Chastain receives the Michelin Green Star award during the Atlanta Michelin Guide gala ceremony in October 2023. The chef and his team will open a second restaurant in 2027. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Alere will follow chef Christopher Grossman’s ingredient-driven philosophy in a more casual environment.

Alere will follow chef Christopher Grossman’s ingredient-driven philosophy in a more casual environment.

The team behind the popular and acclaimed Buckhead restaurant the Chastain has announced a second concept opening in 2027.

The new restaurant, Alere, will open in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood in a space most recently occupied by Nowak’s Cantina at 1397 North Highland Ave. NE, according to a news release.

Alere will feature a more casual atmosphere than the Chastain while retaining chef Christopher Grossman’s “ingredient-driven philosophy,” the announcement said.

Over the previous decade, the same restaurant space in Morningside Village was home to Nowak’s (before it pivoted to the cantina concept) as well as Morningside Kitchen.