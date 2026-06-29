Food & Dining

Make this brightly colored pasta salad for an easy holiday meal

This quick make-ahead recipe brings Fourth of July flair using red, white, and blue ingredients with plenty of flavor.
Red, White and Blue Pasta Salad. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Red, White and Blue Pasta Salad. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
41 minutes ago

Is serving red, white and blue food for the Fourth of July a gimmick? Sure, but it can be a tasty gimmick if done correctly. A flag cake can be a fine dessert, and a fruit salad is an easy choice. But for an entree fit for a holiday party, look toward pasta salad.

Pasta salad is a classic potluck dish or simple weeknight dinner. It’s easy to make in advance and can be served at room temperature. Making it red, white and blue, on the other hand, can be a bit trickier. Instead of using artificial colors, look for ingredients that naturally fit the bill.

Pasta itself counts as white. Red is simple — tomatoes are a traditional pasta salad addition, and they’re plenty red. Blue is harder, but you can get close with blue cheese and Kalamata olives. (Yeah, olives are more purple than blue, but if you squint, they work.)

Sun-dried tomatoes are a two-for-one ingredient in pasta salad

Sun-dried tomatoes are more than a nostalgic 90s ingredient. They pack a wallop of umami and sweetness and, when purchased packed in oil, can work as a two-for-one ingredient. Thinly slice the tomatoes themselves for the red addition to the salad, and use the oil for the salad dressing — no need to pull out a bottle of olive oil.

Use blue cheese crumbles for a simple creamy dressing — and bursts of flavor

Likewise, blue cheese not only adds color, but can bring both creaminess and flavor bursts. You can purchase a wedge of cheese or pre-crumbled pieces for ease; if using the latter, look for a four-ounce container and use the whole thing. Add about a tablespoon of cheese to the oil and vinegar, smushing it in with a fork, to add creaminess and body to the dressing. Fold the remaining cheese into the pasta before serving to keep the integrity of the crumbles.

Dress pasta when warm for maximum absorption

The number one rule of pasta salad is to dress the pasta when warm. The warm pasta will absorb more of the dressing for cheesy, tomato-y flavor in every bite. You can serve the pasta salad straight away, or if you’re making it ahead for a holiday potluck, serve it at room temperature. If making it more than an hour in advance, let it cool and then refrigerate for up to three days. Let the salad come to room temperature before serving. It can sit at room temperature for up to 2 hours.

Red, White and Blue Pasta Salad

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly.
  2. While the water is boiling, drain the tomatoes, saving the oil. Measure out 1/3 cup of the tomato oil and transfer it to a large bowl. Reserve remaining oil for another use.
  3. Add the vinegar and 1 tablespoon blue cheese to the bowl. Use a fork to smash the cheese into the oil and vinegar, then whisk to combine.
  4. Thinly slice the tomatoes and add to the bowl with the dressing.
  5. Add the warm pasta to the dressing and sliced tomatoes. Stir well to combine. Fold in the remaining blue cheese and olives. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  6. Serve warm or let cool to room temperature before serving. Can be prepared in advance and refrigerated up to 3 days.

Serves 4 to 6.