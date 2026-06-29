Make this brightly colored pasta salad for an easy holiday meal

Pasta salad is a classic potluck dish or simple weeknight dinner. It’s easy to make in advance and can be served at room temperature. Making it red, white and blue, on the other hand, can be a bit trickier. Instead of using artificial colors, look for ingredients that naturally fit the bill.

Is serving red, white and blue food for the Fourth of July a gimmick? Sure, but it can be a tasty gimmick if done correctly. A flag cake can be a fine dessert, and a fruit salad is an easy choice. But for an entree fit for a holiday party, look toward pasta salad.

Pasta itself counts as white. Red is simple — tomatoes are a traditional pasta salad addition, and they’re plenty red. Blue is harder, but you can get close with blue cheese and Kalamata olives. (Yeah, olives are more purple than blue, but if you squint, they work.)

Sun-dried tomatoes are a two-for-one ingredient in pasta salad

Sun-dried tomatoes are more than a nostalgic 90s ingredient. They pack a wallop of umami and sweetness and, when purchased packed in oil, can work as a two-for-one ingredient. Thinly slice the tomatoes themselves for the red addition to the salad, and use the oil for the salad dressing — no need to pull out a bottle of olive oil.

Use blue cheese crumbles for a simple creamy dressing — and bursts of flavor

Likewise, blue cheese not only adds color, but can bring both creaminess and flavor bursts. You can purchase a wedge of cheese or pre-crumbled pieces for ease; if using the latter, look for a four-ounce container and use the whole thing. Add about a tablespoon of cheese to the oil and vinegar, smushing it in with a fork, to add creaminess and body to the dressing. Fold the remaining cheese into the pasta before serving to keep the integrity of the crumbles.

Dress pasta when warm for maximum absorption

The number one rule of pasta salad is to dress the pasta when warm. The warm pasta will absorb more of the dressing for cheesy, tomato-y flavor in every bite. You can serve the pasta salad straight away, or if you’re making it ahead for a holiday potluck, serve it at room temperature. If making it more than an hour in advance, let it cool and then refrigerate for up to three days. Let the salad come to room temperature before serving. It can sit at room temperature for up to 2 hours.