Food & Dining Check out FIFA World Cup parties, a Juneteenth dinner this week in Atlanta Catch a soccer watch party at Daily Chew, get tickets for a chef collaboration dinner celebrating Juneteenth and kick off the start of the 2026 World Cup. The Interlock will host a month of activities celebrating global culture and soccer called the Culture Haus. (Courtesy of the Interlock)

By Olivia Wakim 2 hours ago Share

This week in Atlanta, catch a soccer watch party at Daily Chew, get tickets for a chef collaboration dinner celebrating Juneteenth and kick off the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in west Midtown. Soccer watch party at Daily Chew South African cafe Daily Chew will hold a block party for some of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, starting with South Africa versus Mexico on Thursday. Guests will find projectors and TV screens playing the match inside and outside of the Piedmont Heights cafe.

There will be a DJ playing Afro house music to set the mood, and the food and drink program will feature South African dishes like peri peri wings, a live braai (outdoor barbecue), South African wine and cocktails. The block parties are free to attend, but reservations can be made in advance. 2 p.m. June 11. 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-600-4155, dailychewatl.com/events View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef India Johnson (@chefindia.co)

The New South dinner The New South is a Black chef collective that hosts collaborative dinners with acclaimed chefs around Atlanta.

In honor of Juneteenth, the New South will hold a celebration dinner honoring the history of the holiday at Southern National. There will be ample food and lively music as 11 chefs, including Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar & Grille, Robert Butts of Auburn Angel, “Chopped” contestant and Atlanta private chef Christan Willis and pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason, serve a multicourse, family-style meal. The evening begins with mingling during golden hour, followed by a coursed dinner “inspired by the spirit, resilience and legacy of Juneteenth,” according to a social media post. 5-9 p.m. June 14. $180 per person. 72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/thenewsouthatl The Interlock will host a month of activities celebrating global culture and soccer called the Culture Haus. There will be watch parties for multiple World Cup matches. (Courtesy of the Interlock) The Pitch: Summer of Soccer Launch Party The Interlock development in west Midtown will celebrate the World Cup with a month of culture and music at Culture Haus. The kickoff event will feature watch parties, a DJ, performances, soccer mini-tournaments, cultural experiences and food and beverage offerings across the Interlock property.