Check out FIFA World Cup parties, a Juneteenth dinner this week in Atlanta

This week in Atlanta, catch a soccer watch party at Daily Chew, get tickets for a chef collaboration dinner celebrating Juneteenth and kick off the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in west Midtown.
Soccer watch party at Daily Chew
South African cafe Daily Chew will hold a block party for some of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, starting with South Africa versus Mexico on Thursday. Guests will find projectors and TV screens playing the match inside and outside of the Piedmont Heights cafe.
There will be a DJ playing Afro house music to set the mood, and the food and drink program will feature South African dishes like peri peri wings, a live braai (outdoor barbecue), South African wine and cocktails.
The block parties are free to attend, but reservations can be made in advance.
The New South is a Black chef collective that hosts collaborative dinners with acclaimed chefs around Atlanta.
In honor of Juneteenth, the New South will hold a celebration dinner honoring the history of the holiday at Southern National. There will be ample food and lively music as 11 chefs, including Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar & Grille, Robert Butts of Auburn Angel, “Chopped” contestant and Atlanta private chef Christan Willis and pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason, serve a multicourse, family-style meal.
The evening begins with mingling during golden hour, followed by a coursed dinner “inspired by the spirit, resilience and legacy of Juneteenth,” according to a social media post.
The Interlock will host a month of activities celebrating global culture and soccer called the Culture Haus. There will be watch parties for multiple World Cup matches. (Courtesy of the Interlock)
The Pitch: Summer of Soccer Launch Party
The Interlock development in west Midtown will celebrate the World Cup with a month of culture and music at Culture Haus. The kickoff event will feature watch parties, a DJ, performances, soccer mini-tournaments, cultural experiences and food and beverage offerings across the Interlock property.
The event is free to attend and will include interactive activations throughout the day. The rest of the weekend will continue with more events like a late-night, secret DJ set with the DJ lineup to be announced leading up to the event and the location revealed 24 hours in advance to ticket holders.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.