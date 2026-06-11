11 frozen drinks to beat the Atlanta heat

These icy beverages around town will help you chill out this summer.
The frozen pina colada is one of a few new slushy summer cocktails at Topgolf. (Courtesy of Topgolf)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
50 minutes ago
From tropical slushies to caffeinated classics spun with ice, the frozen cocktail is a summer mascot in Atlanta. Whether you are sipping on a patio or tucked into an air-conditioned bar, here are 11cocktails where ice is an essential ingredient.
1. Frozen Piña Colada at Topgolf
If you like piña coladas and hitting balls on the range, head to Topgolffor a beach classic that’s even better when served in frozen form. TheMalibu coconut rum, pineapple and coconut flavorscan be enhanced by adding a fruit swirl of your choosing — strawberry, blackberry, mango or watermelon. Three Atlanta-area locations in Alpharetta, Buford and west Midtown are here to serve you.
Among the many frozen cocktail choices at Gene's, you can't go wrong with the rum-based hurricane. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)
2. Hurricane at Gene’s
A rotating list of frozen cocktails keepsthings cool at Gene’s in Eastlake. A standout you can always order is the tropical and boozy hurricane, layered with rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit juice and cherry liqueur, and whizzed into a brain-freezing-cold slush topped with a wedge of pineapple.
Smiley's Burger Club's nonalcoholic orange creamsicle can be enjoyed by the whole family, with an option to spike it with the liquor of your choice. (Courtesy of Ean Camperlengo)
3. Orange creamsicle at Smiley’s Burger Club
The spin machines at Smiley’s in Decatur flow with nostalgia. Like a liquid version of a frozen treat on a stick, the orange creamsicle is built with orange soda, a condensed milk drizzle, whipped cream and a flurry of rainbow sprinkles on top. Add your choice of liquor to make it boozy. The addition of local Murrell’s Row gin makes me smile the most.
Sweet, savory and tart, The Third Door's drink called frozen vine is made with sauvignon blanc.
(Courtesy of The Third Door)
4. The frozen vine at The Third Door
Marietta’s The Third Door switches up the seasons with menus that are always remarkable. I wish this one could remain forever. The frozen vine freezes a blendof sauvignon blanc, tomato, lemon juice and a house-madeapricot-sage syrup for a tangy and savory treat that makes their frequent live music even better. Also check out their flip side float, a boozy take on a root beer flip.
The Painted Pickle slushes up two golf course classics in the frozen John Daly and transfusion cocktails. (Courtesy of Painted Pickle)
5. Frozen John Daly at the Painted Pickle
The Arnold Palmer walked so the frozen John Daly could run. The Painted Pickle zhuzhes up the traditional lemonade and tea drink with vodka, Earl Grey tea, lemon juice, mint, bitters and orange flower water. The restaurant has another frozen version of a golf course favorite calledthe transfusion, made with vodka, grape juice, ginger and lime. Both will keep you cool while you play games at the “compeatery.”
The secret ingredient in Rina's signature frozen cocktail is arak, a Middle Eastern liqueur.
(Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group)
6. Hof Alma at Rina
Rina’s signature tropical frozen gimlet is flavored with passion fruit, orange and lime juice with a base of gin. Arak, a distilled grape spirit from the Middle East, adds a sweet anise flavor that beautifully balances the frozen cocktail. It’s the perfect end to a walk on the Beltline.
Confab Kitchen & Bar puts a slushy twist on a modern classic espresso martini. (Courtesy of Confab Kitchen & Bar)
7. Frozen Espresso Martini at Confab Kitchen & Bar
After you taste Confab Kitchen & Bar’s version of the caffeinated modern classic, it may be hard to go back to the standard espresso martini. It’s got nuance, too: The 3 Olives vodka base is enhanced by the chocolate notes ofMexican coffee liqueur CaffeLolita and Ryan’s Irish cream liqueur made with fresh cream, vanilla and aged Irish whiskey. 1350 Dresden Drive NE, Brookhaven. 404-963-1305, confabatl.com
A boozy take on a traditional Persian cooling drink, sharbat e limoo is available at Delbar's Inman Park location. (Courtesy of Delbar)
8. Sharbat-e limoo at Delbar Inman Park
Dessert and an alcoholic beverage all in one? That’s exactly what you will find in Delbar’s sharbat-e limoo. It’s made with Tattersall’s Bootlegger (a citrus-sweet flavored vodka), Persian dry lime cordial, rosewater, tart cherry syrup, a mint bouquet and lemon juice with fruit garnish. Your job is to decide whether to drink it or eat it with a spoon.
870 Inman Village ParkwayNE, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com
The sweet, tart and slushy pink Cadillac at Westside Motor Lounge. Note the Tajin rim, made from a combo of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt. (Courtesy of Westside Motor Lounge)
9. Frozen pink Cadillac at Westside Motor Lounge
She’s pretty in pink, tall and glacially refreshing. The frozen pink Cadillac at Westside Motor Lounge swirls together tequila, lime juice, strawberries and passion fruit for a tropical, tart and sweet slushy margarita. The Tajin rim adds extra zest.
The orange dream freeze is a dessert and a cocktail in one glass. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)
10. Orange dream freeze at Your 3rd Spot
A little sweet and a little sassy, the orange dream freeze satisfies a hankering for a cocktail and a dessert. Your 3rd Spot mixes up their version of a throwback creamsicle with Grainger’s Deluxe organic vodka, local Blended Family No. 17 triple sec, vanilla ice cream, andorange and lemon juices. With one in hand, you will be ready for the friendly competition on thesite.
A traditional frozen margarita pairs perfectly with the patios at Superica. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee)
11. El frio at Superica
There’s nothing like a frosty, tangy and vibrant margarita, especially pairedwith Tex-Mex fare. Enjoyan icy glass of their house margarita made with El Jimador blanco tequila, Stirrings triple sec and fresh lime. They also have a rotating “Slushie del Dia” to check out. Superica has locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Krog Street and the Battery.