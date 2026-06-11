Food & Dining 11 frozen drinks to beat the Atlanta heat These icy beverages around town will help you chill out this summer. The frozen pina colada is one of a few new slushy summer cocktails at Topgolf. (Courtesy of Topgolf)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 50 minutes ago Share

From tropical slushies to caffeinated classics spun with ice, the frozen cocktail is a summer mascot in Atlanta. Whether you are sipping on a patio or tucked into an air-conditioned bar, here are 11 cocktails where ice is an essential ingredient. 1. Frozen Piña Colada at Topgolf If you like piña coladas and hitting balls on the range, head to Topgolf for a beach classic that’s even better when served in frozen form. The Malibu coconut rum, pineapple and coconut flavors can be enhanced by adding a fruit swirl of your choosing — strawberry, blackberry, mango or watermelon. Three Atlanta-area locations in Alpharetta, Buford and west Midtown are here to serve you.

Multiple locations. topgolf.com Among the many frozen cocktail choices at Gene's, you can't go wrong with the rum-based hurricane. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) 2. Hurricane at Gene’s A rotating list of frozen cocktails keeps things cool at Gene’s in Eastlake. A standout you can always order is the tropical and boozy hurricane, layered with rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit juice and cherry liqueur, and whizzed into a brain-freezing-cold slush topped with a wedge of pineapple. 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-975-3495, genesgenesgenes.com

Smiley's Burger Club's nonalcoholic orange creamsicle can be enjoyed by the whole family, with an option to spike it with the liquor of your choice. (Courtesy of Ean Camperlengo) 3. Orange creamsicle at Smiley’s Burger Club The spin machines at Smiley’s in Decatur flow with nostalgia. Like a liquid version of a frozen treat on a stick, the orange creamsicle is built with orange soda, a condensed milk drizzle, whipped cream and a flurry of rainbow sprinkles on top. Add your choice of liquor to make it boozy. The addition of local Murrell’s Row gin makes me smile the most.

310 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. smileysburgerclub.com Sweet, savory and tart, The Third Door's drink called frozen vine is made with sauvignon blanc. (Courtesy of The Third Door) 4. The frozen vine at The Third Door Marietta’s The Third Door switches up the seasons with menus that are always remarkable. I wish this one could remain forever. The frozen vine freezes a blend of sauvignon blanc, tomato, lemon juice and a house-made apricot-sage syrup for a tangy and savory treat that makes their frequent live music even better. Also check out their flip side float, a boozy take on a root beer flip. 131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net The Painted Pickle slushes up two golf course classics in the frozen John Daly and transfusion cocktails. (Courtesy of Painted Pickle) 5. Frozen John Daly at the Painted Pickle The Arnold Palmer walked so the frozen John Daly could run. The Painted Pickle zhuzhes up the traditional lemonade and tea drink with vodka, Earl Grey tea, lemon juice, mint, bitters and orange flower water. The restaurant has another frozen version of a golf course favorite called the transfusion, made with vodka, grape juice, ginger and lime. Both will keep you cool while you play games at the “compeatery.”

279 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-253-1115, paintedpickle.com The secret ingredient in Rina's signature frozen cocktail is arak, a Middle Eastern liqueur. (Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group) 6. Hof Alma at Rina Rina’s signature tropical frozen gimlet is flavored with passion fruit, orange and lime juice with a base of gin. Arak, a distilled grape spirit from the Middle East, adds a sweet anise flavor that beautifully balances the frozen cocktail. It’s the perfect end to a walk on the Beltline. 699 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0362, rinakitchen.com Confab Kitchen & Bar puts a slushy twist on a modern classic espresso martini. (Courtesy of Confab Kitchen & Bar) 7. Frozen Espresso Martini at Confab Kitchen & Bar After you taste Confab Kitchen & Bar’s version of the caffeinated modern classic, it may be hard to go back to the standard espresso martini. It’s got nuance, too: The 3 Olives vodka base is enhanced by the chocolate notes of Mexican coffee liqueur Caffe Lolita and Ryan’s Irish cream liqueur made with fresh cream, vanilla and aged Irish whiskey. 1350 Dresden Drive NE, Brookhaven. 404-963-1305, confabatl.com

A boozy take on a traditional Persian cooling drink, sharbat e limoo is available at Delbar's Inman Park location. (Courtesy of Delbar) 8. Sharbat-e limoo at Delbar Inman Park Dessert and an alcoholic beverage all in one? That’s exactly what you will find in Delbar’s sharbat-e limoo. It’s made with Tattersall’s Bootlegger (a citrus-sweet flavored vodka), Persian dry lime cordial, rosewater, tart cherry syrup, a mint bouquet and lemon juice with fruit garnish. Your job is to decide whether to drink it or eat it with a spoon. 870 Inman Village Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com The sweet, tart and slushy pink Cadillac at Westside Motor Lounge. Note the Tajin rim, made from a combo of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt. (Courtesy of Westside Motor Lounge) 9. Frozen pink Cadillac at Westside Motor Lounge She’s pretty in pink, tall and glacially refreshing. The frozen pink Cadillac at Westside Motor Lounge swirls together tequila, lime juice, strawberries and passion fruit for a tropical, tart and sweet slushy margarita. The Tajin rim adds extra zest.