NFA Burger’s full-service Avalon restaurant chases fast-food perfection

Below the dogs are the sides, french fries and tater tots. Their claim to fame is that they’re fried in beef tallow, as were McDonald’s french fries before 1990. The fries were fine, especially when covered in chili, but the tots were not ideal. They seemed overcooked on each of my visits; the exterior had too much crunch while the center lacked enough tender potato.

A little creativity shows on the dessert side of the menu, which features different combinations of two different items: Liege waffles and frozen custard. The Liege waffles are small and deep-pocketed in the Belgian style, and studded with crunchy bits of pearl sugar. These can be ordered as a dessert with custard, or employed as a bun for your burger. I tried the waffle-bun burger variation and found it delicious, with a lot of the savory-sweet appeal of a McGriddle from McDonald’s, without all the preservatives.

The custard only comes in vanilla but is used in several dessert variations, including floats with root beer or other soda flavors, and milkshakes with a few different syrups. The banana milkshake is labeled as “what Billy orders,” so I had to try it. Banana might be a polarizing dessert flavor, but Kramer is onto something with this tasty shake.

Alcoholic beverages, another new offering for Kramer, are found on the back of the menu. As one would expect, the drinks are basic, though it’s nice to see that some of the liquor choices are thoughtfully sourced from local companies like ASW Distillery, Old Fourth Distillery and the Distillery of Modern Art.

The cocktails are mostly classics, though they varied in quality. The margarita tasted like it was made with a mix despite listing only three ingredients on the menu: tequila, triple sec and lime. However, the paloma was nice, made with soda water and actual grapefruit and lime juices rather than the more expedient, but less interesting, grapefruit soda often employed at other quick-service bars. All of the cocktails on ice score extra points for their size, served in large, plastic pint cups.

But at the end of the day, the burger is the thing that really matters. It is excellent, a truly simple indulgence that checks every fast-food burger box. Kramer’s masterpiece is the closest thing to what I think people imagine when they idolize fast food chains like In-N-Out Burger, Whataburger or Five Guys.

Simplicity can be both a blessing and a curse. Keeping such a narrow focus allows NFA Burger at Avalon to serve burgers with quality, consistency, efficiency and at a good value. But a full-service restaurant needs more than one menu item, and every additional dish, drink and layer of service adds complexity.

As a standalone sandwich, the NFA Burger is a triumph; as a full-service restaurant, it’s very good but not quite great.

NFA Burger - Avalon

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: hamburgers and hot dogs

Service: mostly efficient, if a little inexperienced

Noise level: moderate

Recommended dishes:

Vegetarian dishes:

Alcohol: full bar

Price range: $25 or less per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 12-8 p.m. Sundays

Accessibility: fully ADA-accessible

Parking: free deck parking at Avalon

Nearest MARTA station: none

Reservations: no

Outdoor dining: yes

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 3180 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-272-2735

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

