Truth Be Told brings chef-driven tasting menu and cocktails to Roswell

At first, Marcus was brought in to consult on the menu, something he’s been doing since his former restaurant Watershed closed in 2019, but when Yu asked if he’d be willing to work as executive chef, Marcus agreed on the condition that they make everything from scratch.

“We are going to push in a way that we’re trying to change some expectations and break a few rules with elegance,” he said.

Marcus and Yu had to find a way to get the Roswell community to “trust the chef” with this kind of tasting menu experience. They focused on creating value by incorporating extra surprises and snacks and making all the dishes available for à la carte ordering.

Marcus partnered with several local meat producers and farms like Bremen Farms, Vice Kitchen and Oliver Farm Artisan Oils.

The cocktail menu, which was developed by bar consultant Ryan Smith of Savannah, will combine local ingredients with international spirits. Expect Truth Be Told’s riff on classic cocktails, like a clarified bloody mary, Marcus said.

The tasting menu begins with three snacks that rotate often. Some examples include a chicken skin cracker with egg yolk mousse and lemon pepper caviar; a gougere churro with gruyere cheese whiz and hot Cheeto dust; or a bagel bite with dehydrated tomato wine meringue, Mexican oregano and Parmesan cheese powder.

The second course is a selection of crudité like baby beets, radishes, carrots and tomatoes dressed with a small amount of vinegar and green peanut oil and served with a goat cheese spread and rye crumble. This is followed by a bread course, and subsequent courses are selected by the diner from the options presented on the menu.

Offerings include alligator ribs with nasturtium and eggplant, Georgia wagyu tongue and tri-tip, and corn agnolotti. Mains come with seasonal sides as well. Expect desserts like foie gras panna cotta and blueberry ganache.

An optional wine pairing was also curated by Smith.

“We’re there for those that want to be a little bit more adventurous,” Marcus said.

Yu wanted to “honor the heritage” of the historic building, so he kept the original pine flooring in the entryway. There are about 50 seats spaced throughout three distinct dining rooms on the inside, and 50 outdoor seats on the porch and veranda.

Truth Be Told is open 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Sundays, and 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are required for the tasting menu.

1104 Canton St., Roswell. 470-206-5206. tbtlounge.com