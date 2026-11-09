Business This used to be an Atlanta elementary school. It could become housing. Atlanta Public Schools and its partners are seeking a development team to turn the Perry Boulevard site into a housing-centric project. Share An aerial image captures the former site of Pitts Elementary School, now a roughly 9-acre fenced lot off Perry Boulevard in northwest Atlanta, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Atlanta Public Schools and its partners are inviting development teams to help transform the site into a housing-focused project. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 26 minutes ago

At a site tucked in an industrial corner of northwest Atlanta, generations of children received their early education at C.M. Pitts Elementary School. It’s now in the liner notes of Atlanta public education history, joining an ever-growing roster of shuttered schools. Built as a Black school at the tail-end of segregation, it was demolished more than a decade ago, leaving just a grassy plot ripe for something new. Malaika Moses, then a Spelman College student, talks prime numbers with students at Pitts Elementary School in 1996. (Marlene Karas/AJC) Atlanta Public Schools says that time has come, recently issuing a call for developers to envision a residential future for the roughly 9-acre site off Perry Boulevard. It’s a project aiming to further the city’s housing goals while adding to broad redevelopment efforts taking place in a northwest Atlanta corridor that’s historically centered on rail yards and large public housing projects. “The former Pitts Elementary School served as part of the educational and community fabric of Northwest Atlanta,” CBRE, a real estate services firm hired to help support the redevelopment, said in a news release. “Its redevelopment represents an opportunity to return publicly owned land to productive use while addressing the growing need for affordable and attainable housing.” Atlanta Public Schools says that time has come, recently issuing a call for developers to envision a residential future for the roughly 9-acre site off Perry Boulevard. It’s a project aiming to further the city’s housing goals while adding to broad redevelopment efforts taking place in a northwest Atlanta corridor that’s historically centered on rail yards and large public housing projects. “The former Pitts Elementary School served as part of the educational and community fabric of Northwest Atlanta,” CBRE, a real estate services firm hired to help support the redevelopment, said in a news release. “Its redevelopment represents an opportunity to return publicly owned land to productive use while addressing the growing need for affordable and attainable housing.”

Another project partner is the Atlanta Urban Development Corp., a nonprofit subsidiary of Atlanta Housing established in 2023 by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. It plays a role in delivering housing-related projects across the city, with Pitts Elementary’s redo now joining the list. The former site of Pitts Elementary School, now a roughly 9-acre fenced lot off Perry Boulevard in northwest Atlanta, as seen on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Atlanta Public Schools and its partners are seeking a development team to transform the site into a housing-focused project. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Other former school buildings and sites have also been evaluated for housing redevelopments. In September, a shuttered alternative high school in Roswell was advertised for development with a request for developers to envision it as a mixed-use project. Related Story Shuttered high school in Roswell advertised for mixed-use redevelopment The former school at 2210 Perry Blvd. NW doesn’t have a well-documented history online, but newspaper archives show it was born amid the fight to desegregate schools in the 1950s.

It was built as a Black elementary school to serve the Perry Homes public housing project and its vicinity, according to coverage at the time from the AJC’s premerger predecessors — The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution — along with the Atlanta Daily World.

The school opened in 1957 and was named to honor longtime educator and nonprofit leader Clara Maxwell Pitts. It closed in 2003 along with nearby Mitchell Elementary School, both of which merged to form Bolton Academy. Children at Pitts Elementary School learn about fire prevention during a visit from members of the Atlanta Fire Department on Nov. 18, 1998. (Nick Arroyo/AJC) The former Pitts property has remained under Atlanta Public Schools’ ownership, and the city issued a demolition permit for the vacant school buildings in 2012. Perry Homes has since been redeveloped into the mixed-income West Highlands neighborhood. The area falls under the Perry-Bolton Tax Allocation District, an area known as a TAD, where property tax revenue growth is allocated to pay for infrastructure within its boundaries.