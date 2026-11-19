Business A new Midtown tower sat empty for years. It’s now landing big office leases. Financial group inks large lease at 14th & Spring office tower, highlighting its two-year turnaround from total vacancy to attracting tenants. Share The office tower 14th & Spring, which is at the bustling Midtown intersection, has landed multiple large tenants since it was acquired by Shorenstein Investments in 2024. (Courtesy of CBRE)

By Zachary Hansen 23 minutes ago

Another company is moving to Midtown, specifically one of the neighborhood’s newest towers that exemplifies the ebbs and flows of the post-pandemic office market. Voya Financial inked a nearly 86,000-square-foot lease at 14th & Spring, planning to occupy three floors at the 12-story tower. It’s the fifth-largest office deal in Midtown so far this year, according to real estate services firm CBRE, and continues the leasing momentum 14th & Spring has experienced after a rocky start. The glistening tower at 14th and Spring streets spent roughly two years empty after opening in 2022 amid the aftermath of the COVID-19 shutdown that stymied office leasing. But a new owner acquired the empty building two years later and made some investments to increase its attractiveness, leading companies to take notice and start to flock to the building — a trend seen in other nice, but struggling, office buildings around Atlanta.

The 14th & Spring office building is located at 1150 Spring St. in Midtown. (Courtesy of Midtown Alliance) “When we acquired 14th & Spring, we saw the opportunity to create an exceptional workplace in one of Atlanta’s most dynamic office submarkets,” Matt Knisely, managing director of the building’s owner Shorenstein Properties, said in a news release. “Voya’s commitment to the property is a strong validation of that conviction and of our focus on creating a hospitality-focused environment where people want to work.” The lease brings the building’s occupancy to two-third full, leaving only a few unclaimed floors and built-out offices known as speculative suites. Other tenants that have taken space at 14th & Spring include two law firms and engineering firm HNTB Corp., which acted as the building’s anchor tenant and now has signage atop the tower. “When we acquired 14th & Spring, we saw the opportunity to create an exceptional workplace in one of Atlanta’s most dynamic office submarkets,” Matt Knisely, managing director of the building’s owner Shorenstein Properties, said in a news release. “Voya’s commitment to the property is a strong validation of that conviction and of our focus on creating a hospitality-focused environment where people want to work.” The lease brings the building’s occupancy to two-third full, leaving only a few unclaimed floors and built-out offices known as speculative suites. Other tenants that have taken space at 14th & Spring include two law firms and engineering firm HNTB Corp., which acted as the building’s anchor tenant and now has signage atop the tower. Related Story Healthcare provides a shot in the arm to Atlanta’s office market November 18, 2026 Developed by Greenstone Properties in a partnership with Goldman Sachs, the office tower at 1150 Spring St. was sold to San Francisco-based Shorenstein in July 2024. CBRE represented Shorenstein in the deal with Voya, which was represented by real estate services firm JLL. “Shorenstein turned a vacant, newly built tower into a fully repositioned asset,” Kyle Kenyon of CBRE, said in the release. “Voya’s commitment shows the work paid off.” Shorenstein’s additions include a new restaurant called The Walton, an executive conference center featuring a 100-person training room and an outdoor terrace. The work isn’t done, with Shorenstein planning to soon expand the tower’s fitness center.

Voya started in 1991 as a retirement management and employee benefits subsidiary of ING Group’s U.S. division, spinning off into its own publicly traded company in 2013. Its headquarters is in New York City, but it has long owned a two-building complex for its metro Atlanta offices at 5780 Powers Ferry Road.

Related Story Landmark Buckhead office complex to be transformed with apartments November 5, 2026 The company in February agreed to sell the buildings for nearly $33 million to Freestone Real Estate, a sale first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The transaction set up Voya’s relocation. “14th & Spring represents an exciting next chapter for us,” Matt Toms, Voya’s CEO, said in the release. “We’re creating a workplace that brings our people together, strengthens how we collaborate and ultimately helps us deliver even more for our clients.” While metro Atlanta continues to grapple with a glut of unwanted workspace after the pandemic, Midtown has outperformed much of the market. It accounted for nearly a third of all Atlanta area office leasing during the third quarter, the largest share of any of the region’s submarkets, according to CBRE research. Other landlords have seen opportunity in acquiring underperforming Midtown buildings at a discount and making a refreshed push for new tenants.