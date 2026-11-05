Business Landmark Buckhead office complex to be transformed with apartments The proposed transformation of Atlanta Financial Center to APEX Atlanta would inject new housing to the commercial core of Buckhead. Share Built in the 1980s, Atlanta Financial Center at a prime location along Peachtree Road and straddles Ga. 400. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Savannah Sicurella 23 minutes ago

A marquee Buckhead office complex that has struggled to find its footing after the pandemic is getting a refresh, as its landlord, Banyan Street Capital, looks to adapt to the realities of today’s office market. Banyan is rechristening the Atlanta Financial Center into APEX Atlanta and has confirmed one of its three office towers will be transformed into residences, according to a news release from Newmark, Banyan’s leasing agent. About 260 residential units have been proposed to replace the 284,000 square feet of office space in the south tower, which previously served as a headquarters building for investment bank Robinson-Humphrey, which later became part of what is now Truist Bank. A date of completion for the office-to-residential conversion was not provided.

The addition, which will inject new housing to the commercial core of Buckhead, is part of a larger overhaul by Banyan, and pairs with a $4 million renovation to the complex’s north tower. Converting empty Atlanta area offices into residential uses became a popular idea as owners of many aging structures found them difficult to lease. But conversions of large towers have often proved difficult amid a period of high interest rates and higher construction costs. When successful, converting empty towers to new uses supports surrounding businesses and increases their value for the tax rolls, helping to fund government services. Zac Gruber, the principal and president of Banyan’s office division, said in a statement the launch of APEX Atlanta establishes a new beginning for the property.

“(Office) tenant demand in Buckhead continues to concentrate in the highest-quality buildings, and we are approaching each of the three towers with a distinct strategy to meet it,” Gruber said in a statement.

Built in the 1980s, the complex sits at a prime location along Peachtree Road and straddles Ga. 400. It totals about 915,000 square feet of office space, about 5% of the overall office space in Buckhead, according to recent numbers from real estate services firm CBRE. Office leasing dynamics have changed in the years after the pandemic, with companies requiring less space as they embrace remote and hybrid working. As newer developments sprout up across the city, office landlords have tried to get creative with dated space, adding amenities employees demand in return for braving their commute. Banyan acquired the development in 2025 for an undisclosed sum, following the collapse of Nightingale Properties’ deal to crowdfund an acquisition. Banyan marketed the vacant south tower for sale in April, aiming to capture a company’s headquarters, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. It is unclear why Banyan decided to pull the building off the market and move forward with a residential conversion.

Representatives for Newmark and Banyan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.