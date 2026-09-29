Coca-Cola taps Monster Energy executive for a top role

Rob Gehring will become president of Coca-Cola’s North America operating unit.

Rob Gehring will become president of Coca-Cola’s North America operating unit.

Rob Gehring, the chief executive of Monster Energy’s Americas business, will depart the energy drink company for a top role with an Atlanta beverage giant.

Coca-Cola announced Friday that Gehring will become president of the company’s North America operating unit, effective Dec. 1.

Gehring will succeed John Murphy, Coca-Cola president and chief financial officer, who has been fulfilling the responsibilities in the interim. Jennifer Mann, who previously led the North America operating unit, stepped down Aug. 1.

“Rob is a transformational leader whose exceptional ability to develop and lead people, combined with his deep operations experience, has made him a trusted partner across our system,” Coca-Cola CEO Henrique Braun said in a news release.