Pivoting from Amazon business, UPS looks to other areas for growth

The shipping giant now has about 460,000 employees.
It’s part of a “better not bigger” strategy Tomé has evangelized for years. Now that the “not bigger” part is definitively a reality, the company faces the test of whether it will deliver “better.”
On Tuesday, the company signaled it is making progress on its financial goals. It reported a 7.6% improvement in revenue — charging more per package delivered to bring in a total of $22.8 billion in the quarter. Its average revenue per piece increased 11.3% in the quarter.
In the second quarter of this year, UPS carried an average of about 19 million packages a day. That’s down from about 19.7 million a year earlier, and down from more than 24 million five years ago.
The transition has been challenging. UPS saw its profit decline to $604 million in the quarter ended June 30, down 53% from nearly $1.3 billion a year earlier.
But that’s after incurring $891 million in costs, mainly to pay for driver buyouts.Without charges related to its transformation, the company’s profits would have been higher than a year ago, UPS said.