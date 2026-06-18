Business Enticed by prime skyline real estate, bank selects Midtown for new HQ Recent $8.6B bank merger between Synovus and Pinnacle results in one of Atlanta’s largest office deals of 2026. Pinnacle Financial Partners announced Thursday it would lease 165,000 square feet of space in the Ten Twenty Spring building in Midtown, pictured here on June 18, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

A flashy new corporate logo will soon grace Midtown’s skyline, a result stemming from a blockbuster merger that involved one of Georgia’s largest homegrown banks. Pinnacle Financial Partners announced Thursday it agreed to lease 165,000 square feet in one of Midtown’s newest towers for its corporate headquarters. The bank formed earlier this year and was the result of an $8.6 billion merger between Columbus-based Synovus and Nashville-based Pinnacle, keeping the name of the latter. The headquarters is a splashy announcement and ranks among Atlanta’s largest office leases signed so far in 2026. It’s also validation for Ten Twenty Spring, the building Pinnacle selected and which will soon adorn Pinnacle signage. It’s a new skyscraper that became one of the last office buildings to rise skyward in Atlanta after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the market.

“We’re planting the flag for our new corporate headquarters in a building and neighborhood that match the energy we feel about our future and our opportunity for growth in Atlanta,” Kevin Blair, president and CEO of Pinnacle, said in a news release. A rendering of Ten Twenty Spring in Midtown shows signage from bank Pinnacle, which on the Ten Twenty Spring building in Midtown. Pinnacle’s headquarters decision was first reported Wednesday by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, but it’s a lease signing that’s loomed over the city for nearly a year. Last July, Synovus and Pinnacle announced their intention to merge, aiming to form one of the country’s largest regional banks targeting the Southeast. The merger signaled a new wave of consolidation in the banking industry as the regulatory environment eases under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Synovus was founded out of Columbus’ textile mills more than a century ago. Columbus lost the company’s headquarters as a result of the merger, with bank operations consolidating in Nashville while the larger holding company would set up shop in Atlanta.

“We wanted to make sure that we planted our flag there (in Atlanta) because it’s an important place,” Blair told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September. “But by no means does that mean that there’s a relocation or movement of resources from here to there.” Ten Twenty Spring anchors a 4-acre project in Midtown called Spring Quarter, which was developed by Atlanta-based developer Portman Holdings. The 25-story tower looms over the famed former H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel in Midtown, a historic landmark that held funerals for numerous famous Atlantans, including author Margaret Mitchell and Mayors Ivan Allen and William Hartsfield. A bicyclist pedals past newly completed office tower Spring Quarter in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The tower debuted in late 2024, boasting hotel-esque amenities and a prime vantage point alongside the Downtown Connector. Portman executives said they were confident the building would command big-name tenants despite a shaky office market. “Companies are prioritizing office space that inspires collaboration, supports a modern workforce and is seamlessly integrated with a highly amenitized environment,” Travis Garland, chief development officer at Portman, said in the release.

A worker works on the newly completed office tower Ten Twenty Spring in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The headquarters will span five floors, and Pinnacle has opted to display its logo atop the building overlooking one of the Southeast’s busiest interstates. “We are serious about being Atlanta’s bank, and our presence at Ten Twenty Spring, along with our bank headquarters in Nashville, will anchor our expanding presence in the gateways to the South,” Blair said. “When you see our sign soaring over the Downtown Connector, it will be clear that Pinnacle is here to lead.” A view of the skyline from the newly completed office tower Spring Quarter in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) An estimated 400 Pinnacle employees will occupy the headquarters by the latter half of 2027. Portman Holdings told the AJC the lease signing brings Ten Twenty Spring’s occupancy to about 60%. EY, formerly Ernst & Young, was the first office tenant to sign a lease at the building, and law firm Reed Smith is also a tenant in the building.