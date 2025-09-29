Synovus CEO says $8.6B merger is ‘all about growth’ for Atlanta, Columbus

Synovus CEO Kevin Blair will become the merged bank’s chief executive. The combined bank will be headquartered in Nashville with a holding company based in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

“Growth is the great calibrator to change,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If we can grow and prosper, all of our communities will benefit.”

The proposed merger raised concerns that Columbus would play third wheel to the pair of larger Southern cities, potentially shedding jobs or investment. Synovus CEO Kevin Blair, who will become the merged bank’s chief executive, said expansion should offset any potential downsides.

Synovus Financial, a banking company with a 137-year history in Columbus, announced in July it agreed to an $8.6 billion merger with Southeastern competitor Pinnacle Financial Partners. Taking on the Pinnacle name, the headquarters of the combined bank will be in Nashville, while a holding company will locate its home base in Atlanta.

“Growth is the great calibrator to change,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If we can grow and prosper, all of our communities will benefit.”

The proposed merger raised concerns that Columbus would play third wheel to the pair of larger Southern cities, potentially shedding jobs or investment. Synovus CEO Kevin Blair, who will become the merged bank’s chief executive, said expansion should offset any potential downsides.

Synovus Financial, a banking company with a 137-year history in Columbus, announced in July it agreed to an $8.6 billion merger with Southeastern competitor Pinnacle Financial Partners. Taking on the Pinnacle name, the headquarters of the combined bank will be in Nashville, while a holding company will locate its home base in Atlanta.

COLUMBUS — Leadership of Georgia’s largest homegrown bank said its ambitious growth plans will trickle down to every city where it has a major presence, regardless of where its future headquarters is located.

The Synovus-Pinnacle merger could also set off a wave of other banking consolidation elsewhere in the U.S. as banks look to get bigger.

“It’s not about combining two banks and cutting the expenses out of it,” he said. “It’s about combining two banks and growing in the Southeast.”

“It’s not about combining two banks and cutting the expenses out of it,” he said. “It’s about combining two banks and growing in the Southeast.”

Heath Schondelmayer, the Columbus division CEO for Synovus, said the merger with Pinnacle Financial Partners will combine two customer bases with minimal overlap. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Heath Schondelmayer, Synovus division CEO in Columbus, said combining with Pinnacle should result in the latter. The merger is projected to cut only 5% of both banks’ staff, and the resulting bank will be the country’s 15th-largest, covering nine states.

Some mergers are about improving efficiency through quickly scaling, although that often requires cutting redundancies. Other mergers grow by taking two separate customer bases and combining them with minimal overlap.

Heath Schondelmayer, Synovus division CEO in Columbus, said combining with Pinnacle should result in the latter. The merger is projected to cut only 5% of both banks’ staff, and the resulting bank will be the country’s 15th-largest, covering nine states.

Some mergers are about improving efficiency through quickly scaling, although that often requires cutting redundancies. Other mergers grow by taking two separate customer bases and combining them with minimal overlap.

Synovus employs about 1,200 in Columbus, making it one of the city’s largest private employers. It’s also an anchor in the city’s downtown, signing a 15-year lease in 2023 to occupy a four-story office building in a new development called Riverfront Place.

“We wanted to make sure that we planted our flag there (in Atlanta) because it’s an important place,” he said. “But by no means does that mean that there’s a relocation or movement of resources from here to there.”

The greater focus on Atlanta is an effort to plant a flag in a faster-growing metropolitan area and expand market share, Blair said. Synovus has about a 60% market share in Columbus but only 6% in Atlanta.

Synovus employs about 1,200 in Columbus, making it one of the city’s largest private employers. It’s also an anchor in the city’s downtown, signing a 15-year lease in 2023 to occupy a four-story office building in a new development called Riverfront Place.

“We wanted to make sure that we planted our flag there (in Atlanta) because it’s an important place,” he said. “But by no means does that mean that there’s a relocation or movement of resources from here to there.”

The greater focus on Atlanta is an effort to plant a flag in a faster-growing metropolitan area and expand market share, Blair said. Synovus has about a 60% market share in Columbus but only 6% in Atlanta.

Population growth in metro Atlanta has starkly outpaced metro Columbus over the decades. Since 1970, the federally designated 29-county metro Atlanta area has seen its population balloon at a rate much faster than the Columbus metro region.

Bank transactions don’t need that type of transportation infrastructure, but banking provides different growth trajectories, especially for workers and clientele.

Population growth in metro Atlanta has starkly outpaced metro Columbus over the decades. Since 1970, the federally designated 29-county metro Atlanta area has seen its population balloon at a rate much faster than the Columbus metro region.

Bank transactions don’t need that type of transportation infrastructure, but banking provides different growth trajectories, especially for workers and clientele.

When it comes to logistics, Atlanta and Columbus have polar opposite reputations.

Blair and many Synovus executives have split their time between Columbus and Atlanta for years. Blair has a place at the Battery in Cobb County, which is near a Synovus office tower at 1100 Overton in the Cumberland area. He said the office is already full, so expansion could be on the horizon.

Blair and many Synovus executives have split their time between Columbus and Atlanta for years. Blair has a place at the Battery in Cobb County, which is near a Synovus office tower at 1100 Overton in the Cumberland area. He said the office is already full, so expansion could be on the horizon.

“The number one challenge we have with recruiting people to Columbus is when you’re a two-income provider, (one partner) can’t get a job here,” Blair said. “So you may move somebody here to be the head of risk, but their wife or husband can’t find a job.”

Columbus central

Blair said Columbus does have its competitive advantages.

Synovus is the largest U.S. bank not headquartered in a major metropolitan area. While that can limit recruitment, it can also increase retention of existing employees and appeal to workers who don’t want a big city lifestyle. Synovus is the largest U.S. bank not headquartered in a major metropolitan area. While that can limit recruitment, it can also increase retention of existing employees and appeal to workers who don’t want a big city lifestyle.

The merger will allow some positions to be more flexible on where they’re based, meaning there could be slow shifts between Atlanta, Columbus, Nashville and other bank offices.

“There’s not going to be this overnight movement,” Blair said. “But over time, as we have new positions, they could get filled in one of these other markets, potentially.”